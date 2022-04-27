STARTUP DIGEST: DeHaat acquires Y-Cook; FirstCry’s DRHP for $1 bn IPO next month: Report; WhatsApp plans cashback for peer transfers & Tesla loses $126 bn amidst Musk Twitter deal

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

DeHaat acquires food tech startup Y-Cook

Agritech platform DeHaat has acquired food tech company Y-Cook for an undisclosed amount.

Talking about the acquisition, DeHaat CEO Shashank Kumar said, "The acquisition is aimed at further amplifying the foothold of DeHaat in the global food supply chain.”

The news of the Y-Cook acquisition comes within three months of DeHaat’s acquisition of Helicrofter, a B2B agricultural input marketplace in Maharashtra.

Y-Cook India is a Bengaluru-based food technology company that has developed art for ready-to-use steamed produce and is a leading processor and exporter of sweet corn, and lentils.

FirstCry may seek Sebi nod for $1 bn IPO next month: Report

E-commerce firm FirstCry is going ahead with its $1 billion IPO and will file its draft papers next month, the Economic Times reported.

Initially, the e-tailer was considering a $600-700 million IPO, but has now decided to increase the offer size to as much as $1 billion.

The company feels the market sentiment will be better and there will be enough appetite for good companies among public market investors by the time it can list here in the second half of the year, the report added.

150 million people across 40 countries using Gpay: Sundar Pichai

Hailing the India digital payments growth story, Alphabet and Google chief executive officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai has said that the company's payments strategy is very similar to the strategy it has for commerce overall.

During the company's quarterly earnings call, Pichai said that the digital payments work in India is "certainly what really got everything started".

"We now have 150 million people across 40 countries using Google Pay. We're making sure it works across the board, works well, easy to use for all the sites. And then over time, we will innovate and build new digital experiences," Pichai said.

According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), unified payments interface (UPI) processed 5.04 billion transactions till March 29, amounting to Rs 8.88 trillion.

WhatsApp plans cashback for peer transfers, merchant payments in India push, sources tell Reuters

WhatsApp will within weeks roll out cashback rewards to lure more Indians to its peer-to-peer payments service and is testing similar incentives for merchant payments, two sources told Reuters, as the company seeks to compete with rivals including Google.

The latest move comes days after WhatsApp won regulatory approval to more than double its payments offering to 100 million users in India, its biggest market with more than half a billion users overall.

WhatsApp will before the end of May launch the cashback offer of up to Rs 33 for transfers users make on its payments service, which allows contacts to send each other funds from within the messenger app.

Meesho partners with Plum for insurance coverage of its employees

Social commerce startup Meesho has partnered with Plum, an employee health insurance platform to create a new benchmark for employee care and benefits.

This initiative is part of Meesho’s comprehensive MeeCARE programme that aims to boost holistic wellbeing for Meeshoites and their families, the firm said in a statement.

Under this partnership, the insurance will cover maternity-related expenses of up to Rs 1,00,000 for normal and c-sec deliveries. Group health insurance with a coverage of Rs 6,00,000 with top-up options upto Rs 25,00,000. Insurance coverage for new born children from Day 1. Coverage for infertility treatments and for Air Ambulance up to Rs 1,00,000. It also provides coverage for members of the LGBTQ community and live in partners.

Plum claims to have seen a 10-fold growth over the past year. The company said it is well on track to reach its goal of insuring 10 million lives by 2024.

Uber’s GSS tech team in India simplifies return-to-work

Ride-hailing giant Uber’s Global Scaled Solutions (GSS) team based out of India is scaling the “Uber for Business” product globally, in a bid to make return-to-work after two years seamless for organisations and employees.

Supporting transport needs for working professionals across the globe, the product is translated in over 50 languages, leveraging emerging technologies such as machine translations, and natural language processing (NLP), among others, the firm said in a statement.

The technology is backed by linguistic horsepower to build a world-class experience for customers across regions. The Indian GSS team is bringing capabilities across tooling, Machine Learning/NLP, automation, data, and tech operations to help scale U4B.

Myntra adds actor Samantha's fashion brand ‘Saaki’ to portfolio

Ecommerce giant Myntra has on-boarded actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s brand, ‘Saaki’, a women’s apparel label, adding to the prestigious list of celebrity-owned brands on the platform.

The ensembles from Saaki offer indo-fusion outfits that are trans-seasonal, with functionality, timelessness and quality at its core and will be available on Myntra, the firm said in a statement.

NODWIN Gaming and Loco launch NODWIN Loco All Stars Invitational

Esports platform Loco and NODWIN Gaming have launched the NODWIN Loco All Stars Invitational tournament. The tournament will be for Battlegrounds Mobile India on April 26, 27 and 28 and Asphalt on April 28, 2022, in Delhi NCR.

As an invitational, 16 BGMI teams and four Asphalt players have been invited who will play matches over the course of 3 days. Matches will be broadcast live exclusively on Loco in Hindi, English and Tamil.

Easebuzz launches ePOS for merchants

Fintech startup Easebuzz has announced the launch of ePOS solution to the offline retail segment in India, with core offering of UPI QR, Payment Links and Invoice generation.

This will make it easier for merchants to accept payments and manage all transactions and settlements. It also allows merchants to share QR with customers via SMS, WhatsApp, and email to get instant payments, the firm said in a statement.

The company now joins the likes of Pine Labs, BharatPe, PhonePe and Paytm that have launched their ePOS software.

Pencilton launches contactless RuPay card in the form of keychain

Pencilton, a teen-focused fintech startup has launched PencilKey, a National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) compliant RuPay contactless keychain, in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Transcorp.

Users can activate and manage their PencilKey through the Pencilton app which is also used to load money, check spends, block/unblock the account, set limits, among others, the firm said.

PencilKey is linked to the PencilCard which is an all-in-one prepaid card, metro card, and bus card. PencilKey is equipped with the benefits of NCMC which works at the Delhi Airport Metro line and Goa’s buses currently. It is also scheduled to be accepted for metro travel in Pune, Chennai & Mumbai as well as in BEST buses in Mumbai.

MoEngage partners with Microsoft to empower customer-centric enterprise

MoEngage has partnered with Microsoft to allow enterprises to gather insights and run personalized, omnichannel campaigns for different customer segments to boost engagement, retention, and revenue.

With this collaboration, brands can now use Microsoft to bring together transactional, behavioral, and demographic data to create multi-dimensional customer profiles and export them to MoEngage to engage them with push notifications, emails, text messages (SMS), Whatsapp messages, mobile in-app messages, or website messages, a statement said.

Moglix elevates three executives, strengthens leadership

B2B commerce startup Moglix has elevated three of its senior leaders - Mukund Vasudevan, Partha S. Dash, and Sandeep Goel as the new managing directors of the company.

“Moglix is in an exciting phase of growth as we expand our operations globally and deepen our expertise, reach, and impact. It’s great to have three very strong leaders play a larger role in fulfilling our vision of creating tremendous value for the customer as we scale,” said, Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO, Moglix.

Mukund Vasudevan who joined Moglix in July 2021 to lead strategic partnerships will now be leading the Enterprise Solutions business vertical. Partha S. Dash who has been a part of the seed to scale journey for the MRO and packaging verticals will focus on growing the new business verticals and geographies. Sandeep Goel, in his new role, will lead strategy and operations.

Gizmore launches its first ‘Made in India’ smartwatch

India-based smart accessories and audio brand Gizmore has launched its first ‘Made in India’ smartwatch with premium features and an affordable price tag.

The GIZFIT 910 PRO, which the company says will be priced at Rs 2,499, will feature a 1.69-inch screen with a peak brightness of 500 nits brightness encased in a metallic shell.

The smartwatch will be equipped with in-built AI voice assistant, Bluetooth-calling capabilities, water resistance, GPS-based navigation and a seven-day batter life. The 910 PRO and its non-pro sibling are available on e-commerce websites and brick-and-mortar stores starting today.

Rural fintech startup SarvaGram crosses Rs 172 crore in AUM

Rural finance and distribution startup SarvaGram claims to have crossed Rs 172 crore mark in Assets under Management (AUM), since its inception in June 2019.

SarvaGram has also registered a significant increase in its annual recurring revenue (ARR), taking the number to over Rs 55 crore for FY22, it said in a statement.

The company is projected to acquire an AUM of Rs 500 crore in FY23, and reach an AUM of Rs 10,000 crore in the next five years while significantly bolstering its customer base to reach 15,00,000 households in the next 5 years, as per a handout.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Tesla loses $126 bn in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern

Tesla has lost $126 billion in value amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter, Reuters reported.

Tesla is not involved in the Twitter deal, yet its shares have been targeted by speculators after Musk declined to disclose publicly where his cash for the acquisition is coming from.

The 12.2 percent drop in Tesla's shares equated to a $21 billion drop in the value of his Tesla stake, the same as the $21 billion in cash he committed to the Twitter deal.

Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates

Microsoft beat Wall Street profit and revenue expectations, benefiting from demand for the software giant's cloud-based services from the pandemic-triggered shift to hybrid work models.

The company reported revenue of $49.36 billion in the third quarter, compared with $41.7 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $49.05 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income rose to $16.73 billion, or $2.22 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $15.46 billion, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier. That topped analyst targets of $2.19.

Alphabet misses on revenue as YouTube ad business slowed by Ukraine war

Google parent Alphabet has reported its first quarterly revenue miss of the pandemic after the war in Ukraine hurt YouTube ad sales, leaving investors rattled as the global economy sputters.

Alphabet said first-quarter sales rose to $68.01 billion, up 23% from last year but below the average estimate of $68.1 billion among financial analysts tracked by Refinitiv, its first miss since the fourth quarter of 2019.

Notably, YouTube advertising sales of $6.9 billion missed analysts' target of $7.5 billion, according to FactSet.

Google's "other" revenue, which includes app, hardware and subscription sales, were $6.8 billion, below estimates of $7.3 billion. Quarterly profit was $16.44 billion, or $24.62 per share, missing expectations of $25.76 per share.

Spotify beats revenue estimates on ads, user growth

Spotify has reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts' estimates on higher advertising income and as more people subscribed to its premium service. Total monthly active users rose 19 percent to a record 422 million in the first quarter.

The Swedish company posted a 24 percent increase in revenue to 2.66 billion euros ($2.82 billion) in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected revenue of 2.62 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Spotify said the share of podcasts in content consumption on its platform grew by double digits and reached an all-time high in the reported quarter.

Forever 21 parent sues payment startup Bolt

Payment’s startup Bolt Financial is being sued by Forever 21, its most prominent customer, as per Bloomberg News.

The complaint by Authentic Brands Group alleges that Bolt not only failed to deliver promised technology but that during Bolt’s integration with Forever 21, the clothier lost out on more than $150 million in online sales.

The complaint also states that Bolt raised funding at increasingly high valuations by “consistently overstating” the nature of its integration with ABG’s brands to suggest it had more customers than it did and to convince investors to bankroll additional growth for the startup.

In a filing, Bolt responded to the complaint saying that ABG’s claims are without merit, and are “a transparent attempt” to renegotiate the terms of the companies’ agreements.

SpaceX set to launch space station's next astronaut crew for NASA

Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX was due to launch the next long-duration astronaut crew to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA early on Wednesday, including a medical doctor turned spacewalker and a geologist specializing in Martian landslides.

The SpaceX launch vehicle, consisting of a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket topped with a Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Freedom, was set for liftoff with its four-member crew at 3:52 a.m. from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, as per Reuters.

If all goes according to plan, the three US astronauts and their European Space Agency (ESA) crewmate from Italy will reach the space station about 17 hours later to begin a six-month science mission orbiting some 250 miles (420 km) above Earth.

Netflix inks Japan studio deal in anime push

Netflix has announced a multi-film deal with Japan's Studio Colorido, as the streaming giant ramps up its anime offering and looks to Asia for growth, Reuters reported.

Netflix is co-producing three feature films with Studio Colorido including "Drifting Home", which premieres in September, as it invests more deeply in original anime. The film will also premiere in cinemas domestically.