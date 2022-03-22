STARTUP DIGEST: Deepinder defends Zomato Instant; PhonePe acquires micro-entrepreneur platform GigIndia; MFine launches vitals’ measurement feature & Alibaba upsizes share buyback to $25Bn.

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal defends 10-Minute Delivery service after backlash on social media

Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal defended the company’s latest 10-minute delivery service, a day after the move was criticised and doubts were raised over the company’s pilot programme. Several people on social media labelled the 10-minute food service as unnecessary and potentially dangerous for delivery partners.

To address these concerns, Goyal took to Twitter and said that the delivery service "will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised items only.”

In his tweet, Goyal also focused the concern around the safety of Zomato riders. “I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery," he said in his tweet.

Goyal also said that the company is building new food stations to enable the 10-minute service for specific customer locations only.

The food delivery giant in a table explained how the 10-minute delivery system will work. The company has divided the 10-minute process into three stages - Kitchen preparation time, average distance travelled, and average time travelled.

Zomato on Monday announced that the company will launch a 10-minute food delivery service which will be called Instant and will be piloted in Gurugram from the next month.

PhonePe acquires micro-entrepreneur platform GigIndia

Walmart-owned fintech firm PhonePe has acquired Pune-based GigIndia which is a network for freelance micro-entrepreneurs, for an undisclosed sum.

Under the deal, PhonePe will integrate with itself the 1.5 million entrepreneurs, and over 100 enterprises as customers, besides the company’s employees. The digital payments and financial services player will leverage GigIndia’s network of freelance microentrepreneurs to help corporates and enterprises acquire more customers and scale up their distribution channels, it said in a statement.

This acquisition will also strengthen PhonePe’s offerings and value proposition to its enterprise partners and result in the creation of millions of opportunities for individual freelance micro-entrepreneurs in India. According to reports, India’s freelance community is projected to grow to $20-30 billion by 2025.

OYO to offer free accommodation to Ukraine refugees

Homegrown hospitality platform OYO will offer free accommodation to refugees fleeing Ukraine. Starting with Poland, the company has initiated concerted efforts to appeal to its 600-plus Belvilla homeowners on its platform in Poland to open their holiday homes to refugees.

"These stays will be free for refugees who cannot pay for them, and the costs will be borne by the company and its homeowners, who volunteer to host refugees. The company will support administratively, and help cover operational expenses incurred by the homeowners," Oyo said in a statement.

Commenting on the move, Oyo founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said, "We are deeply inspired by our homeowners who are opening their homes and hearts to people in dire need. We are committed to supporting them and driving this effort in every way we can. We will continue to explore every avenue to ensure all possible support for refugees in European countries".

Agarwal further said the company is also in conversation with multiple organisations locally to ensure that refugees are matched with available accommodation in the region.

The IPO-bound hospitality startup further said it is also encouraging not only homeowners in Poland but also those in other European countries to open up their homes. It is also in conversation with non-profits organisations for partnering to ensure that refugees and asylum seekers who are fleeing Ukraine are matched with available housing facilities.

Oyo said it has also launched a fundraiser campaign, encouraging its employees and the public at large for voluntary donations. The funds collected will go back to homeowners, opening up their homes to refugees and non-profit organisations aiding in housing the refugees.

Unlu join hands with Expy to launch creative education fund for creators

Unlu - a one-stop learning platform in creative education, has partnered with Expy – a monetizable link in bio tool with a private community for creators.

As part of the strategic partnership, both platforms aim to share cross-creator benefits in the creator and entertainment space, a statement said. Unlu and Expy’s partnership will provide creators with the access to Expy's first localized ‘link in bio’ monetization solution to scale the creator’s growth journey.

In addition, the platforms will be able to reach out to new talent faster and focus on the acquisition of existing and future creator bases. In the coming 6 months, the platforms are planning to target a minimum of 2000 creators to learn, grow and monetize content.

To help creators build an income or a career from their content, Unlu and Expy will also set up a million-dollar fund in the field of creative education and provide scholarships to talents across Music, Writing & Acting, the statement added. This fund will help provide necessary resources to aspiring creators and empower them with a skill set and mindset of deliberate creativity.

MFine launches vitals’ measurement feature, adds BP & glucose monitoring to its platform

Digital health startup MFine has launched a vitals’ measurement feature on its app. Under this new feature, the firm has added Blood Pressure and Glucose monitoring to the suite of self-check health tools available on its platform, eliminating the need of any external devices to measure and track these health vitals.

Launched 3 weeks ago in beta, the BP monitoring tool has already been used by more than 10000 users and is clocking over thousands of readings everyday by users from across the country, the company said in a statement. The firm also said its algorithm is able to measure BP with close to 90 percent accuracy.

With a focus on building an integrated care experience for its users, MFine is working on various next-gen AI technologies which convert any smartphone into a rich diagnostics and vitals monitoring device.

The company is currently doing trial runs with leading hospitals for the glucose monitoring tool which is expected to go live in the coming weeks. It is preparing for certifications of its algorithms, with data of thousands of measurements to improve accuracy and reliability of the measurements, the firm added.

As per the company, the MFine vitals’ measurement feature has been in development for two years with deep AI research conducted in partnership with leading hospitals and successful trials conducted with more than 3000 patients.

MFine claims to have over 3 million users and is clocking over three lakh monthly transactions that include doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, e-pharmacy and in-patient procedures.

Vedantu appoints former Google executive Nikhil Rungta as chief growth officer

Edtech unicorn Vedantu has appointed Nikhil Rungta as its chief growth officer. Rungta will report to Vamsi Krishna, CEO and co-founder, Vedantu.

In his new role, Rungta will be responsible for scaling and driving growth across all business units and his mandate will include brand, social and digital marketing, strategic partnerships, PR and YouTube, the firm said in a statement. Prior to this, Rungta has held leadership roles at Google, Intuit, Yahoo, Reliance Jio, Housing.com and Yatra.com.

“As we look towards creating impact at scale, Nikhil’s (Rungta) extensive background and skills will spearhead growth for our various business verticals,” said Vamsi Krishna, Vedantu.

74% of Indian employers agree that Hybrid Working is the future: Poly Survey

Hybrid work has seen a rise in popularity because of Covid-19. As per a new survey by Poly, an audio and video collaboration equipment manufacturer, nearly 74% of Indian employers agree that hybrid working is the future.

Globally, over 59% of organizations believe that if they don't address their hybrid work processes and plans, they'll lose staff and will be unable to attract new talent of which 74% of Indian employers agree with this trend, the report showed.

The survey highlighted that less than half, 48%, of all organizations globally and in the APAC region are fully prepared for hybrid working, while 37% of global companies are prepared only in the short term.

In India, the statistics are slightly higher than the worldwide average, with close to 63% of Indian employers responding that they are fully prepared for hybrid work, the report added.

72% of the companies that were surveyed globally saw an increase in productivity due to the change to hybrid work. The productivity increase in APAC region was slightly higher than global average (74%). In India, close to 86% of the surveyed companies reported increased productivity levels since the shift to hybrid working, it claimed.

The survey insights in India showcase how the pandemic has shifted priorities for organizations and their employees. As per the report, the top reasons exiting employees disclosed for leaving their job over the last six months included, 22% of employees wanted more flexibility around any time, hybrid or remote working, 17% believed that their career progression had stalled and 10% of employees felt like they lacked work-life balance.

In addition, the Indian companies surveyed reported that employees should have the flexibility to choose the way they work, with over 90% of employers agreeing that employees should be given the right to request flexible working from day one.

Bitcoin climbs to highest in almost three weeks

Bitcoin climbed on Tuesday to its highest in almost three weeks, adding to its gains since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, pulling up smaller digital coins such as ether.

Bitcoin climbed as much as 5.6% to $43,337, its highest since March 3, and was last up 3.6%. Ether, the second largest digital coin, climbed as much as 5.4% to its highest since February 17, as per Reuters.

The original cryptocurrency has added more than 26% since its intra-day low of $34,324 on February 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine. Its recovery has mirrored gains for stocks, albeit it to a stronger degree.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Russia finds Meta guilty of 'extremist activity' but WhatsApp can stay

A Moscow court said that Meta was guilty of "extremist activity", but the ruling will not affect its WhatsApp messenger service, focusing on the US firm's already-banned Facebook and Instagram social networks, Reuters reported.

Moscow's Tverskoi District Court said in a press statement that it had upheld a lawsuit filed by state prosecutors on banning the company's activities on Russian territory.

Meta's lawyer Victoria Shakina had earlier told the court that the company was not carrying out extremist activities and was against Russophobia, the Interfax news agency reported.

It was not clear whether Meta would appeal the outlawing of the activities of Facebook and Instagram in Russia "on the grounds of realising extremist activity", a ban TASS cited judge Olga Solopova as saying would be enforced immediately.

Late on Monday, communications regulator Roskomnadzor said it will exclude Meta from the list of foreign entities operating on the Internet in Russia, and Instagram and Facebook from the register of social networks, according to news agencies.

Roskomnadzor also said that Russian media must label Meta and its social networks as prohibited when distributing information and are forbidden to display their logos.

Facebook last year had 7.5 million users in Russia and WhatsApp had 67 million, researcher Insider Intelligence estimates, while Instagram has said its ban will affect 80 million users in Russia.

Alibaba upsizes share buyback by two-thirds to record $25Bn

Alibaba raised its share buyback programme to $25 billion, the largest ever repurchase plan by the e-commerce giant, to prop up its battered shares as it fights off regulatory scrutiny and concerns about slowing growth,

Alibaba shares, which have more than halved in the past year, surged on the news and closed up 11%. Its US listed stock rose 9% in premarket trading, as per Reuters.

The plan comes amid a tech stock rally in the past few days after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said that Beijing will roll out more measures to boost the economy as well as favourable policy steps for capital markets.

This is the second time Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has expanded its buyback programme in a year. It had hiked the programme from $10 billion to $15 billion last August.

"The upsized share buyback underscores our confidence in Alibaba's long-term, sustainable growth potential and value creation," Deputy Chief Financial Officer Toby Xu said. "Alibaba's stock price does not fairly reflect the company's value given our robust financial health and expansion plans."

Alibaba said it had $75 billion in cash, cash equivalent and short term investments as of end-December.

Tencent Music social entertainment services slump overshadows upbeat quarter

China's Tencent Music will pursue a secondary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the company said, after reporting a 15% fall in revenue at its mainstay social entertainment services business.

As per a Reuters report, while most of Tencent Music users are in its music streaming unit, social entertainment services including karaoke platforms where people can live stream concerts and shows are its biggest revenue drivers.

Revenue from social entertainment services and others fell 15.2% to 4.73 billion yuan ($742 million), while paying users in the social entertainment category slumped 16.7%.

The weakness was wrought by stiff competition from rivals and the changing macro environment, Executive Chairman Cussion Pang said in a statement. The results come against the backdrop of China's intense regulatory crackdown on local tech firms and threats of US penalties if Beijing supports Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine.

In a bright spot, Tencent Music's online music services business posted revenue growth of 4.3%. Total revenue of the Tencent Holdings-controlled company fell 8.7% to 7.61 billion yuan, in line with market estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

In earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Ross Liang said the company would going forward "try out a lot of things" in the metaverse, a concept aimed at further blurring the online and offline worlds.

Google settles over firing of workers protesting immigration cloud deal

Google has settled with six current and former employees who had alleged the company unfairly stifled worker organizing in a case stemming from potential sales of its cloud technology to US immigration authorities -- an abrupt ending to a trial that had been paused for several months.

According to Reuters, the US National Labor Relations Board had pursued the case on behalf of the workers and brought Google before an administrative law judge last year. Weeks of hearings were then stopped pending resolution of a dispute over whether the NLRB could force Google legal chief Kent Walker to testify.

Laurie Burgess, an attorney representing the workers, said they had grown emotionally exhausted from fighting Google. They had to weigh that against wanting to reveal additional "juicy" evidence about Project Vivian, Google's effort to quell worker activism, she said.

The workers independently settled with Google last Wednesday, the NLRB did not object and the judge in San Francisco dismissed the case last Friday, legal filings show. The settlement was first reported on Monday by Vice.

The case had concerned Google's actions against workers who were among a larger group protesting the company's cloud technology relationship with US immigration authorities in 2019.

Alphabet unit Waymo says ready to launch driverless vehicle services in San Francisco

Alphabet’s Waymo unit said is ready to remove safety drivers from its autonomous vehicles in San Francisco, without elaborating on the timeframe for launching fully driverless services, Reuters reported.

Waymo in August started giving autonomous rides free of charge to a limited number of people in San Francisco, with safety drivers on board, using its Jaguar electric vehicles.

Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana said on Monday that it has given hundreds of people 'robo-taxi' rides for the past six months since the rollout in the densely populated city.

The planned driverless operation would mark "a major step on our path to deploying a fully autonomous commercial service," Mawakana said in a blog posting.

The US Federal Trade Commission has sought additional data from Activision Blizzard and Microsoft related to the antitrust review of their deal, the games developer said in a regulatory filing seen by Reuters.

US antitrust regulators seek more data from Activision, Microsoft on planned deal

Microsoft in January agreed to acquire the "Call of Duty" maker for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

Microsoft will file for approval of the deal in 17 jurisdictions, the company's president, Brad Smith, told reporters last month.

In order to woo US and other regulators, the company said in February that it had developed a new set of principles for its app store, including open access to developers who meet privacy and security standards.

With the Activision deal, Microsoft will take on industry leaders Tencent and Sony.

Apple must face claims it bars outside heart-rate apps from Apple Watch: US judge

A federal judge has said Apple must face a Silicon Valley company's claims it illegally monopolized the US market for heart rate monitoring apps for its Apple Watch, Reuters reported.

US District Judge Jeffrey White said AliveCor, whose SmartRhythm app alerts users to irregular heartbeats, could try to prove that Apple violated federal antitrust law based on its alleged "complete control" over the market for such apps.

"AliveCor alleges that Apple made changes to the heart rate algorithm that made it effectively impossible for third parties to inform a user when to take an ECG," or electrocardiogram, White wrote. "Plaintiff's allegations plausibly establish that Apple's conduct was anticompetitive."

White also dismissed AliveCor's separate claim that Apple maintained an illegal monopoly over ECG-capable smart watches.

The Oakland, California-based judge said this was because AliveCor's KardiaBand wristband, which can record ECGs, "complements but does not compete" in that market.

In its May 2021 lawsuit, privately held AliveCor accused Apple of changing the heart rate algorithm for the Apple Watch to gain an "unfair competitive edge" over rivals, and "put countless AliveCor users' lives in danger."

Tesla rolls out first cars from new German gigafactory

Tesla will deliver the first cars from its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) Gruenheide plant on Tuesday, marking the biggest investment in an automobile factory in recent German history and the start of the US company's inaugural European hub, according to a Reuter report.

The 30 clients chosen to receive the first cars on-site gathered with their families to await the vehicles through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded exit from the factory, where Chief Executive Elon Musk and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were expected to arrive and begin the handover.

"(It) shows that Germany should be the leading market for electromobility," economy minister Habeck said outside the factory gates, adding that ramping up electric vehicle was particularly important as Germany attempts to reduce its dependence on Russian fuel.

Not everyone supports the Tesla plant, however, with environmental groups expressing concern throughout the two years it took to receive licenses for everything from the factory's high water usage to the trees felled to build it.

Protestors marched towards the plant on Tuesday with flags and pots and pans, local radio rbb reported, reaching the gates just before Musk was due to speak.

Musk had hoped to begin output from the factory eight months ago, but local authorities in Germany said it had still been completed relatively swiftly despite licensing delays.

Tesla received the final go-ahead from local authorities on March 4 to begin production, provided it met several conditions, covering issues such as water use and air pollution control.