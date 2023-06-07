Startup Digest: CredFlow acquires TechBiz, HealthifyMe raises $30M, Byju’s launches 3 new AI models and more

Here’re the top headlines from the startup space.

CredFlow acquires Y Combinator-backed TechBiz

CredFlow, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform which assists Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in cash flow management, improving receivables, and reducing working capital cycles, has acquired business management startup TechBiz for an undisclosed amount in an all-cash deal.

With this buyout, CredFlow plans to launch its offering for over 600,000 Busy Accounting Software users all over India and globally. TechBiz’s co-founders—Pratyush Sharma and Vikramaditya Patil, will join CredFlow’s team, as part of the deal.

“Adding TechBiz's expertise and technology will help us expand our reach and better serve a broader base of SME customers. This acquisition will expand our target market by ~15 percent into Busy Accounting Software users, who have shown higher conversion rates compared to Tally users when tested,” said Kunal Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, CredFlow.

IDfy acquires SaaS platform Salesroom

IDfy, an identity theft prevention platform has acquired SaaS platform Salesroom. With this deal, Salesroom Cofounders Adarsh Ravindra and Niranjan Naragund will join IDfy Labs.

The co-founders will be joining IDfy as Product Managers and will be responsible for developing and exploring ideas that would redefine the industry, a statement said.

“We faced challenges related to limited exposure to a particular industry and low funds, which made it difficult to scale our business on our own. Ultimately, we determined that an acquihire would provide the best opportunity for us to overcome these challenges and achieve our long-term goals,” said Adarsh.

AI health and fitness app, HealthifyMe, has raised $30 million in a Pre Series-D funding round led by prominent investors LeapFrog Investments and Khosla Ventures along with FinnFund - a Finnish development financier and Van Lanschot Kempen - a Dutch investment firm.

Existing investors Unilever Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, Blume Ventures and HealthQuad also participated in the round which also included some Venture Debt.

The investment will be channelled towards advancing the company's AI capabilities, acquiring top-tier talent, and for global expansion.

2070 Health raises $30 million to launch 15-20 healthcare startups

Healthcare venture incubator, 2070 Health, has raised $30 million from Venture capita (VC) fund W Health Ventures to create a platform that will build healthcare companies from scratch in India.

The venture studio will use the funds to build the platform, hire more employees and enhance its tech stack. The capital will also be utilised as pre-seed capital to launch new startups in the health-tech space.

2070 Health helps founders test, launch, and iterate on ideas and has created three companies so far – ElevateNow, Nivaan Care, and Reveal HealthTech. It now plans to launch 15 to 20 healthcare companies over the next five years.

Lentra raises $27 million in an extended Series B round

Lentra, a cloud-lending firm, has raised $27 Million as a part of their extended series B round led by MUFG Bank and Dharana Capital.

This deal marks the first joint investment by the bank and MUFG Innovation Partners, a corporate venture capital under the MUFG Group. With this collaboration, both entities will help Lentra to further explore synergies within the Group, including its strategic partner banks in Southeast Asia, a statement said.

The SaaS startup raised $60 million in a Series-B round in November 2022 via existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital with participation from Citi Ventures.

AWE Funds secures $15 million commitment in the first close of maiden fund

Investment platform AWE Funds has secured a commitment worth $15 million in the first close of its maiden fund in India.

The fund will invest in scalable innovation primarily across climate and sustainability, food and agriculture, healthcare, and additionally in education and fintech sectors while promoting gender equity and climate action as a differentiated strategy to seek commercial returns for its investors.

AWE Funds said it "has secured $15 million in aggregate commitments and is targeting an overall fund of $45 million with a green-shoe option of an additional $15 million." Its 'Achieving Women Entrepreneurs Early Growth Fund I' is registered with SEBI.

RevSure.ai bags $10 million in Seed round co-led by Neotribe Ventures & Innovation Endeavors

RevSure is an AI-based pipeline acceleration startup that has bagged $10 million in seed funding co-led by Neotribe Ventures and Innovation Endeavors. The round also saw participation from Operator Collective and Correlation Ventures.

Neotribe Partner Alex Salazar, who is the former founder and CEO of Stormpath (acquired by Okta), will join RevSure’s board of directors, a statement said.

The funding will help RevSure to deepen investments in product, engineering and AI technology and resources

TradingLeagues gets $3.5 million in Pre-Series A Round

Fantasy stock gaming platform TradingLeagues has raised $3.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Leo Capital, with participation from investors including Jeejeebhoy Family Office and the family office of KP Balaraj (Co-Founder of Sequoia India and Westbridge Capital).

With the fresh infusion of funds, TradingLeagues plans to grow its 750K+ user community into the millions over the next few months by focusing on significantly enhancing the user experience of the app, a statement said.

India’s gaming industry is expected to reach INR 231 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 percent. There are more than 500 million online gamers in India, of which more than one-fourth are paying users, as per EY’s 2023 M&E report.

WickedGud raises $250,000 in growth financing from GetVantage

WickedGud, a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) snack brand has raised $250,000 in additional growth funding from GetVantage, an alternative financing platform for e-commerce entrepreneurs and SMEs.

The additional growth funding will be invested in marketing, product expansion, and retail distribution to achieve a 5X growth in net revenues in FY24, a statement said. The brand claims to have clocked 3X growth in net revenues over the past 12 months.

It also plans to exponentially increase its retail footprint to 2,000+ retail stores PAN-India through its distribution partner network.

Aye Finance receives Rs 2.5 crore to address funding challenges of Kirana Sector

Fintech firm Aye Finance has received a grant of Rs 2.5 crore from TRANSFORM, a joint initiative led by Unilever, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and EY, to address the challenges of working capital for Kirana owners.

Through this new grant, the MSME lender will be leveraging the extensive expertise of Unilever in the Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector to make SwtichPe available to a larger number of grocery store owners, including women, and bring them into the fold of organized lending, a statement said.

“With this collaboration with TRANSFORM, we will build momentum for our newly launched BNPL product, SwitchPe and solve the funding challenges in the FMCG supply chain,” said Sanjay Sharma, Founder and Managing Director, Aye Finance.

Byju’s launches 3 new AI models

Edtech giant Byju's has introduced AI-based learning models to enhance user outcomes and expand its offerings, aiming to attract students and optimise expenses. The company launched three AI models called Badri, MathGPT and TeacherGPT, bundled under Byju’s WIZ, and claimed that it had a 90 percent accuracy rate.

While Badri (Byju’s Attentive DateVec Rasch Implementation) is a predictive AI knowledge-tracing model, MathGPT leverages machine-learning algorithms to solve complex math challenges. TeacherGPT, meanwhile, offers personalized guidance to students as well as grade student responses.

The announcement comes amidst Byju’s conflict with lenders as it has been trying to close a large funding round.

Google Pay enables Aadhaar-based UPI activation

Google has launched Aadhaar-based authentication for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions that will allow users to set up their UPI pin without a debit card. It has launched support for users to register for UPI using Aadhaar via the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Users wanting to onboard UPI via Aadhaar will need to ensure their phone numbers registered with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and their bank are the same, and their bank account is linked with Aadhaar.

“Aligned with the Government's vision to drive financial inclusion, this feature will further strengthen our efforts to drive deeper penetration for digital payments in India,” said Sharath Bulusu, Director of Product Management, Google.

BetterPlace partners Microsoft to empower frontline workers across Asia

Frontline workforce management SaaS platform BetterPlace has collaborated with Microsoft to transform the employee experience for frontline workers across Asia-Pacific (APAC).

With this collaboration, both companies will leverage the power of AI to develop industry-first solutions tailored for the frontline workforce, estimated to be approximately 340 million across Asia-Pacific.

“Our collaboration will immediately impact over 30 million frontline workers across APAC, India, and the GCC, ultimately reducing attrition, increasing compliance, and pioneering groundbreaking solutions for frontline worker productivity,” Pravin Agarwala, Group CEO & Co-founder BetterPlace, said in a statement.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

US tightens crackdown on crypto with lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance

The top US securities regulator has sued cryptocurrency platform Coinbase, the second lawsuit in two days against a major crypto exchange, in a dramatic escalation of a crackdown on the industry and one that could dramatically transform a market that has largely operated outside regulation.

In its complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Coinbase has since at least 2019 made billions of dollars by operating as a middleman on crypto transactions while evading disclosure requirements meant to protect investors.

The SEC on Monday aimed Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. The SEC accuses Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao of operating a "web of deception".

Reddit to lay off about 5% of its workforce

Reddit is laying off about 5 percent of its workforce, or 90 employees, joining a list of technology companies that have been cutting jobs across corporate America.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Reddit's move, citing an email sent to employees from Chief Executive Steve Huffman. Huffman said the company would also reduce its hiring for the rest of the year to about 100 people from an early plan of 300, according to the WSJ report.

In December 2021, Reddit had confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. securities regulator after the company's message boards became the go-to destination for day traders during a meme stock frenzy.

Salesforce CEO Benioff shakes up top ranks

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has shuffled the top management, a move that follows after the software company reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since 2010, Reuters reported.

Miguel Milano has been appointed as the chief revenue officer, Ariel Kelman will take over as Salesforce's chief marketing officer.

After a previous tenure of nearly a decade at Salesforce, Milano will make a return from his recent position at the software company Celonis. Kelman has previously served as CMO at Amazon Web Services and Oracle.

Meta plans new overview for Facebook, Instagram users, German regulator says

Germany's cartel office said Meta plans to introduce a new overview for users of its platforms Facebook and Instagram, in a step towards allaying anti-trust concerns following years of discussions with the regulator.

Meta's accounts centre will allow users to make "a largely free and informed decision" about whether they want to use accounts such as Instagram and Facebook in combination or separately, the office said.