Startup Digest: CredFlow acquires TechBiz, HealthifyMe raises $30M, Byju’s launches 3 new AI models and more

Here’re the top headlines from the startup space.
CredFlow acquires Y Combinator-backed TechBiz
CredFlow, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform which assists Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in cash flow management, improving receivables, and reducing working capital cycles, has acquired business management startup TechBiz for an undisclosed amount in an all-cash deal.
With this buyout, CredFlow plans to launch its offering for over 600,000 Busy Accounting Software users all over India and globally. TechBiz’s co-founders—Pratyush Sharma and Vikramaditya Patil, will join CredFlow’s team, as part of the deal.
“Adding TechBiz's expertise and technology will help us expand our reach and better serve a broader base of SME customers. This acquisition will expand our target market by ~15 percent into Busy Accounting Software users, who have shown higher conversion rates compared to Tally users when tested,” said Kunal Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, CredFlow.