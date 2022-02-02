STARTUP DIGEST: Chargebee valued at $3.5 bn, Gupshup acquires Knowlarity, Centre seeks tougher action from US tech giants on fake news & Alphabet reports big Q4 beat

Here are the top headlines from the startup universe.

FUNDING NEWS

Software startup Chargebee valued at $3.5 bn in latest funding round

Enterprise software startup Chargebee has raised $250 million at a valuation of $3.5 billion, in a funding round lead by Tiger Global and Sequoia Global, Reuters reported.

The latest round of funding more than doubles the company's valuation in just nine months, highlighting the potential of its tools and services in helping companies manage their subscription-based models and integrate with payment networks such as Stripe and Paypal.

Chargebee caters to a range of companies from startups to big enterprises, including Study.com, cloud-based software maker Freshworks and lifestyle brand Goop.

"There is room for a lot of innovation in the B2C (business to consumer) side. In B2B, subscription is the norm," Co-founder Krish Subramanian told Reuters.

Funds from the latest financing round will be used towards product innovation and global expansion, as well as corporate growth initiatives, the firm said.

Scaler Academy raises $55 mn, valued at $700M mn: Reports

Edtech startup Scaler Academy has raised $55 million in a funding round led by Lightrock at a valuation of $700 million.

Existing investors Sequoia India and Tiger Global Management invested too.

In addition, Scaler Academy has partnered for placements with big names in the industry like Microsoft, Google and Amazon, as per reports.

With the current round of funding, the startup is looking for international expansion plans, launch of new product offerings and business verticals, strategic acquisitions, and grow its customer base in India and globally. In the year 2023, the firm is looking at two-three strategic acquisitions, reports added.

US based Hegde Fund Hedonova invests in LegalPay

Alternative investments platform LegalPay has raised an undisclosed amount from US-based hedge fund Hedonova. This investment is an extension to LegalPay’s pre-Series A round in December last that was led by Venture Catalysts and Amity Technology Incubator. Hedonova is an alternative investment hedge fund that invests in multiple asset classes such as art, unicorn startups, wine, equipment finance, ligation finance and music, among others. In past, it has invested in startups such as SpaceX, Swiggy, Robinhood and Flexport.

“The Fed's interest rate hikes coupled with frothy emerging market valuations are going to attract institutional capital back to the US leading to underperforming equity markets. India's high savings rate is rapidly being mobilised into financial assets and alternative assets are gaining momentum. LegalPay's team has the required professional experience, high strength of character, and the drive to capture the alternative investment market in India,” said Suman Banerjee, the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Hedonova.

Founded in 2020, LegalPay has launched two sector-based Interim Finance SPV--real-estate focused Interim Finance SPV under IBC, 2016, with ticket size as low as Rs 10,000, and a healthcare focused SPV.

MORE STARTUP NEWS

Gupshup acquires Knowlarity to strengthen its Conversational Engagement portfolio

Conversational messaging platform Gupshup has acquired cloud telephony company Knowlarity Communications for an undisclosed sum.

This is Gupshup’s second acquisition in the last four months, following the acquisition of RCS (Rich Communications Services) platform Dotgo.

The acquisition will help Gupshup consolidate its position in conversational engagement, the firm said in a statement. The transaction is expected to close by the end of February 2022.

Knowlarity operates in the voice-based Conversational Engagement market, which is poised to transform contact-centres, IVR systems, and smart voice systems, accounting for a total addressable market (TAM) of nearly $18 billion 1 in 2024.

“As business-to-consumer engagement becomes conversational, Gupshup is busy enabling more ways for businesses to deliver rich experiences. With the addition of Knowlarity’s products, businesses will now be able to build seamless conversational experiences across both messaging and voice channels”, said Beerud Sheth, co-founder and CEO, Gupshup.

In 2021, Gupshup entered the unicorn club with a valuation of $1.4 billion after raising $340 million from Tiger Global, Fidelity Management and Research Co. LLC and other marquee global investors.

Tenable signs agreement to acquire Cymptom

Tenable Holdings, the Cyber Exposure company, has signed an agreement to acquire Cymptom, a cybersecurity firm for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Cymptom enables organisations to continuously test and evaluate threats according to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and the hacker’s attack perspective, without the use of agents or running simulated attacks.

Combining Tenable’s coverage of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations with Cymptom’s unique attack path analysis and prioritization capabilities will enable security teams to preemptively focus response ahead of and during attacks, the firm said in a statement.

Cymptom’s agentless platform will be integrated into Tenable’s threat and vulnerability data to provide an always-on view of every attack path. Attack path analysis will bring additional context and prioritization capabilities to Tenable’s platform, with a unified view of assets and vulnerabilities, the firm added.

H&M's brings H&M HOME to India, launch in March

Global fashion retailer H&M is all set to enter India's fast growing home decor and furnishing market.

The Swedish label will start selling home decor, furnishings, textiles, dinnerware, bed linen and more in March on its digital store hm.com and in partnership with ecommerce platform Myntra.

The company will also launch an H&M HOME store-in-store at its existing outlet in New Delhi soon, it said, without giving a timeline.

"India is an interesting and promising market that holds substantial potential, and we are excited to be meeting its high demand for affordable interior design of great quality”, Ida Lindahl, General Manager at H&M HOME, said in a statement.

H&M HOME's arrival comes at a time when IKEA is aggressively building its presence in the country. In December, IKEA launched its first city store in Mumbai with more lined up for this year; it is aiming to reach at least 500 million people in India by 2030.

India Innovation Hub & Dubai Silicon Oasis partner with EaseMyTrip & HSBC to support tech startups

Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) and India Innovation Hub have announced a partnership with EaseMyTrip and HSBC to facilitate 200 Indian startups to showcase their business ideas and innovations to global investors at EXPO2020 Dubai.

This will act as a facilitator for these startups, providing them with a global stage to interact with investors and global counterparts for networking and partnerships, a statement said.

Focus areas to select startups will be Fintech, AI, Cybersecurity, Health and Tech-enabled platforms in key priority sectors.

“We have had a strong presence and long-standing relations with UAE, and we are delighted to collaborate with DSO and India Innovation hub for strengthening the Indian startup ecosystem in the area. We believe that the business ideas put forward by these startups are truly innovative and will add significant value to the region. The platform will provide these unique startups adequate exposure to a global investor community, which will help them to advance these innovative business ideas on a global stage,” Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.

Etrio Automobiles on-boards Kalyan C Korimerla as co-promoter & Managing Director

Kalyan C Korimerla, Founder of OneEarth Power Ventures, has joined electric vehicle manufacturer Etrio Automobiles as a co-promoter and Managing Director of the company.

Korimerla will now be a part of Etrio's Promoters Group as well as its Board of Directors, Etrio Automobiles said in a statement.

With more than two and half decades of professional experience in the United States, Europe, and India, Korimerla spent the last decade in the country with a renewable energy industry. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of NSL Renewable Power and as Founder and Managing Director of OneEarth Power Ventures, the statement said.

His zeal and passion in working towards zero-emission and climate-friendly solutions align extremely well with the long-term vision of Etrio, said Satya Yalamanchali, Founder-Promoter, Etrio. "Additionally, we feel his experiences of working with international investors and policymakers can also prove to be a great asset in further growing and scaling Etrio in the years to come," Yalamanchali said.

Etrio has developed a product portfolio of e-three-wheeler vehicles and industry-first electric four-wheeler light commercial vehicles with payloads ranging from 350 kg to 700 kg.

VouchPro launches metaverse platform for virtual events

VouchPro, a vigital technology solutions provider has introduced its metaverse platform.

The platform will bring people together across a myriad of geographies and provide them with real-time interactions through virtual events, effectively integrating their digital and physical selves via innovative 3D avatars, the company said in a statement.

The platform is integrated with mixed reality (MR) & virtual reality (VR) technologies that facilitate networking and conducting social and entertainment events in the metaverse. VouchPro's 3D web platform provides customers with an entirely new virtual world of experiences, including 3D spaces, 3D videos, AI avatars, and mixed reality.

Google-backed DotPe onboards 55,000 merchants

Technology-enabled platform for retail merchants DotPe has witnessed 100 percent growth amid the pandemic. The company said it enabled retail merchants to clock a 139 percent growth in orders.

The one-stop shop for retail merchants has already onboarded 7.5 million retailers across tier 1, 2 and 3 cities. DotPe helps these merchants scale up their operations by providing solutions such as creating a webstore, online delivery and payment, store management, and providing the requisite marketing management tools, among other digital transformations.

Around 48 percent of signups from retail businesses were from tier 3 cities, 18 percent from tier 2 cities, and 34% from tier 1 cities. Most of the traction is coming from states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and key verticals that is generating huge demand are fashion, supermarkets, departmental stores and kiranas.

“Led by our breakthrough model for retail merchant empowerment, we had witnessed a 100 percent surge when the first and the second waves of the pandemic-hit India. The third wave is expected to bring further uptick to the business. Growing at the rate of 20 percent, month-on-month, we have already onboarded over 55,000 merchants within the last 20 days, said Shailaz Nag, Co-Founder, DotPe.

The Google-backed company is aiming to empower 30 million retailers by creating a customer base of 1.3 billion.

Biz2X launches middleware platform ‘Maadhyam’ for lenders, aggregators

Biz2X, a digital lending SaaS platform, has announced it has launched ‘Maadhyam’, an integrated cross-channel ecosystem middleware that brings more than just automation and analytics to the lender-borrower equation.

Maadhyam will enable banks and NBFCs to lend more easily, efficiently, and effectively. It will also give industry aggregators the ability to facilitate seamless and real-time credit among their partner networks. Maadhyam will benefit the SMEs by opening up avenues of credit to conduct and scale their business. The platform is powered by next-generation technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. As a SaaS offering, the cloud infrastructure supporting Maadhyam enables the platform to be device agnostic and omnipresent. It will facilitate not only quick credit for the MSME but will also provide the MSME multiple lenders as options, the statement added. With the help of Maadhyam, the lenders will receive the data through APIs while experiencing a reduction in cost of financing loans for MSMEs.

US-based Skillshare forays into the Indian EdTech market

US-based online learning platform Skillshare plans to venture into India’s booming Edtech market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44 percent.

Skillshare aims to tap into the demand for creative courses in India, especially at a time when half a billion new internet users are expected to come online by the end of 2022. “India has a flourishing edtech sector valued at over $15 billion. Combined with a growing population of millennials looking to pursue and monetize their creative passions, and the rising demand for creative classes, the Indian market presents huge opportunities for Skillshare to widen our online learning community,” said Matt Cooper, CEO, Skillshare.

“We’re excited to launch our operations in India and we see this as a crucial part of our global growth strategy,” Cooper added.

Skillshare has raised more than $108 million in venture funding from investors, including Union Square Ventures, Spero Ventures, OMERS Growth Equity, Adobe, and Burda Principal Investors.

The platform has more than 13 million registered members and over 30,000 video-based classes. Skillshare already has over 1,000 creators based in India producing content and plans to add more teachers in the coming year by investing in a number of different initiatives.

Centre seeks tougher action from US tech giants on fake news, sources tell Reuters

Central government officials have held heated discussions with Google, Twitter and Facebook for not proactively removing what they described as fake news on their platforms, sources told Reuters.

The officials, from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), strongly criticised the companies and said their inaction on fake news was forcing the government to order content takedowns, which in turn drew international criticism that authorities were suppressing free expression, two sources said.

The sources, who were familiar with the proceedings at the virtual meeting on Monday, described the conversation as tense and heated, signalling a new low in ties between American tech giants and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

The officials did not issue any ultimatum to the companies at the meeting. The government has been tightening tech sector regulations but wants companies to do more on content moderation.

The meeting was a follow-up to the I&B ministry's use of "emergency powers" in December and January to order the blocking of 55 channels on Google's YouTube platform, and some Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The government had said the channels were promoting "fake news" or "anti-India" content and that the disinformation was being spread by accounts based in neighbouring Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by content-sharing platforms ShareChat and Koo. Google said in a statement it reviews government’s requests and “where appropriate, we restrict or remove content in keeping with local laws”. Koo said it complies with local laws and has strong content moderation practices in place.

In its transparency reports, Twitter has said the Indian government makes among the highest number of requests to remove content from its platform. Technology website Comparitech in October said India made 97,631 content removal requests in 2020, the second-highest in the world after Russia, mostly to Facebook and Google.

During the meeting, senior tech executives told the officials that they take adequate measures to remove or curb the spread of misinformation on their platforms, and act on legally-valid content removal requests, said the sources.

The officials told Google to review its internal guidelines to remove fake content automatically. The officials also said the government was disappointed that big social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, weren't detecting and removing such content on their own.

Instead, the government was forced to order takedowns, opening it to criticism and damaging its public image, the officials said during the meeting, according to the sources.

Executives from Google told the I&B officials that one way to resolve that was for the ministry to avoid making takedown decisions public. The firms could work with the government and act on the alleged fake content, which could be a win-win for both sides, Google said, according to one of the sources.

The idea was summarily rejected by the government officials, who said the takedowns also publicise how the companies weren't doing enough to tackle fake news on their own, the person said.

While ordering takedowns of certain online accounts in January, the government said it was doing so to "secure the overall information environment in India", adding that such fake content was on "sensitive subjects" such as the Army, foreign relations and local state elections.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8 percent

Google parent Alphabet reported record quarterly sales that topped expectations on Tuesday, as its internet advertising business surged on consumers using Google search as they shopped online and advertisers upping their marketing budgets.

Alphabet's shares jumped more than 8 percent in after-hours trading, also rising on the company's announcement that it would undertake a 20-to-one stock split, according to Reuters.

Alphabet's sales jumped 32 percent to $75.3 billion in the fourth quarter, for a third straight quarterly sales record and topping the average estimate of $72 billion among financial analysts tracked by Refinitiv.

Consumers dove into Google search looking for apparel and hobbyist items, while retail, finance, entertainment and travel advertisers raised marketing budgets, Google's chief business officer, Philipp Schindler, said on an earnings call.

For the 2021 full year, Alphabet's sales rose 41 percent to a record $258 billion. Sales had grown just 13 percent in 2020, the slowest rate in over a decade, after advertisers slashed spending in the first few weeks of the pandemic.

Across both 2021 and 2020, Google's advertising business, including YouTube, accounted for 81 percent of Alphabet's revenues.

Google Cloud, which serves clients such as online shopping software maker Shopify increased quarterly revenue by 45 percent to $5.5 billion, above estimates of $5.4 billion. The division's operating loss narrowed by 45 percent to $3.1 billion in 2021.

Alphabet also reported a quarterly sales record during the holiday season for its Google Pixel smartphones, despite what Pichai called "extremely challenging" supply constraints.

Alphabet's quarterly profit was $20.6 billion, or $30.69 per share, beating expectations of $27.56 per share and marking a fourth straight quarter of record profit. The profit benefited from unrealised gains from Alphabet's investments in startups, and the company also got a $2 billion boost last year from extending the useful life of its servers and networking gear.

For the 2021 year, Alphabet's profit increased 89 percent to $76 billion. Alphabet's total costs in 2021 increased 27 percent to $178.9 billion as the company began to resume its pre-pandemic pace of hiring and construction.

Alphabet's cash hoard grew by nearly $3 billion in 2021 to $139.6 billion, with another $50 billion going to buying back shares. The operating loss for Other Bets, a unit that includes self-driving technology company Waymo and other non-Google ventures, was $5.3 billion in 2021, widening from $4.5 billion in 2020. The company offered no 2022 financial outlook for the unit.

PayPal gives downbeat earnings forecast, shares plunge

PayPal on Tuesday forecast first-quarter revenue and profit well below expectations, as it prepares to take a hit from eBay ongoing move to ditch its payments services, sending its shares down 17.4 percent.

As per Reuters, PayPal's operating agreement with eBay has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes.

eBay's transition is expected to put $600 million of revenue pressure in the first half of this year, Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman said on a conference call with analysts.

Revenue growth is expected to slow even further in the current quarter, with PayPal projecting a 6 percent rise, far lower than the 11.7 percent growth estimated by analysts, as per IBES data from Refinitiv.

PayPal processed a total of $340 billion in payments in the quarter, up 23 percent from a year earlier, while its peer-to-peer payment service Venmo processed a total of about $61 billion in payments.

The San Jose, California-based company added 9.8 million net new active accounts during the past quarter, including 3.2 million accounts from the acquisition of Paidy, the Japanese buy-now-pay-later firm it bought in September.

As a result, its total revenue rose 13 percent to $6.9 billion in the fourth quarter and it earned $1.11 per share--with both numbers largely matching estimates.

Tinder owner tempers forecast as Omicron woes persist

Match Group softened its full-year revenue forecast as the Tinder owner expects the Omicron COVID-19 variant to continue hindering dates and meet-ups.

The impact from the pandemic has persisted, especially across certain Asian markets like Japan, while rising Omicron infections reduced mobility in many markets from early December.

Its shares fell more than 3 percent in extended trading, as the owner of Hinge and OkCupid also missed fourth-quarter revenue estimates, hurt by increased competition from rival Bumble. " Match forecast total revenue growth between 15 percent and 20 percent for 2022, compared with an earlier expectation for the rate to approach 20 percent. The strengthening of the US dollar relative to several other currencies also impacted our Q4 performance," the Dallas, Texas-based company said in a statement.

Match expects first-quarter revenue between $790 million and $800 million, below estimates of $835.7 million, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The company also said it is focusing on the international expansion of Hinge and expects to begin launching the app in select European countries in the second quarter.

Net loss attributable to Match Group shareholders came in at $168.6 million, or 60 cents per share, for Q4, compared with a profit of $149 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago. Revenue rose 24 percent to $806.1 million, missing expectations of $818.1 million.

FTC to review Microsoft's $68.7 Bn deal for Activision: Report

The US antitrust review of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion proposed acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) will be handled by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Bloomberg News reported.

The FTC, instead of the Justice Department, will investigate whether the takeover will harm competition, the report said.

The deal, announced by Microsoft in January, is its biggest-ever and is set to be the largest all-cash acquisition on record. It will bolster Microsoft's firepower in the booming videogaming market where it takes on leaders Tencent Holdings and Sony.

Sony to buy 'Destiny' videogame developer Bungie in $3.6 bn deal

Sony Interactive Entertainment will acquire Bungie, the original creator of the "Halo" videogame and developer of "Destiny", in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, making it the latest in a wave of consolidations sweeping the gaming sector, as per Reuters.

Bungie will join Sony's PlayStation family, the US company said in a blog post, as the Japanese conglomerate strengthens its network of in-house gaming studios behind hits such as "Spider-Man" to take on cash-rich rivals.

Bungie now plans to hire more talent across the studio for "Destiny 2".

"This (Bungie deal) is an important step in our strategy to expand the reach of PlayStation to a much wider audience," said Jim Ryan, head of the Sony Corp unit responsible for PlayStation.

Bungie will be an independent unit of Sony Interactive Entertainment, run by its board chaired by CEO Pete Parsons.

Epic Games invests in Spire Animation's funding round

Los Angeles-based Spire Animation Studios has raised $20 million in a funding round, which included an investment from Fortnite-maker Epic Games to collaborate and build metaverse experiences. Spire said Epic's three-dimensional creation tool Unreal Engine will integrate with the company's feature animation pipeline to build into metaverse experiences, allowing it to move its existing character assets and worlds to the metaverse.

The proceeds raised from Epic and existing investor Connect Ventures will be set aside to expand the team, build new infrastructure and improve technology, Spire Animation said. Epic will also nominate members to Spire's board.

Reddit co-founder Ohanian's venture capital firm raises $500 mn

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian said that his venture capital firm 776 Management LLC has raised more than $500 million across two new funds.

The firm was launched in 2020 and has invested in several crypto companies such as bitcoin rewards startup Lolli and crypto tax company CoinTracker.

"I’m proud to announce @sevensevensix has raised $500M for our two newest funds, bringing our total AUM (assets under management) to $750M," Ohanian wrote in a tweet.

The new funds would be used to double down on investments in crypto startups, which will be the majority of the firm's portfolio by the end of this year, the Wall Street Journal quoted Ohanian as saying. The firm will also back companies in other sectors such as climate, food and space exploration, the report said.

Ford to make new investment of up to $20 Bn in EV push: Report

Ford Motors is planning additional investment of up to $20 billion in building its electric vehicles. The investment of $10 billion to $20 billion will be spread out over the next five to ten years and will include converting its present factories around the world to electric-vehicle production. U nder a plan dubbed "Ford+" meant to have investors value it more like a technology company, the US automaker had already pledged to spend over $30 billion on EVs, including battery development, by 2030.

The report added Ford has evaluated spinning off a small portion of its EV business as a part of the reorganisation, to capture value in an electric startup environment boosted by investor sentiment.

The new plan also includes hiring an unspecified number of engineers to work on concepts such as battery chemistry, artificial intelligence and EV software.

AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia in $43 bn Discovery media merger: Report

AT&T will spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery and also cut its dividend by nearly half, according to CNBC.

AT&T shareholders will own 71 percent of the new Warner Bros. Discovery company and will receive 0.24 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for each AT&T share they own. AT&T will have 7.2 billion diluted shares outstanding after the transaction closes.