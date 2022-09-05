Startup Digest: CCI approves acquisition of BillDesk by PayU, Klub closes its Rs 200 cr maiden fund & Amazon launches sortation centre in Gujarat

By Aishwarya Anand

Mini Startup Digest brings you a quick wrap of all the news that matters.

Here are the top headlines in the startup space.

CCI approves acquisition of BillDesk by PayU for $4.7Bn

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the $4.7 billion acquisition of payment gateway BillDesk by Naspers' PayU, the competition watchdog said in a tweet.

While the detailed order by CCI is awaited, the approval was long pending for India’s second largest internet deal after Walmart’s acquisition of Flipkart in 2018. CCI had also reached out to competitors of PayU and BillDesk to seek their advice on the deal, Moneycontrol reported.

The deal is still awaiting a final regulatory nod from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The deal was announced a year ago by Prosus on August 31, 2021 and brought the company's total investment in India to $10 billion.

GoM open to view of levying different GST rates on online gaming, casinos and horse racing

The Group of Ministers (GoM) formed to decide GST rates on online gaming, casinos and horse racing is open to the view of levying different rates and considering different valuation mechanism for all three, if required, sources told CNBC-TV18.

However, the GST Council nominated GoM, headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has not finalised any view as yet on the rates for the three games which are different in nature, they added.

After the meeting of the Group of Ministers today, Conrad Sangma said that the ministers would seek legal opinion on the applicable rate and valuation base to be considered for levying of GST on online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

"After taking the opinion of stakeholders and after successive meetings to seek the suggestions of all members, we will take legal opinion before submitting the final report," said Sangma.

Legal opinions will help the GoM make up its mind, said the sources.

The GoM has been deliberating finalising a common valuation mechanism and hiking and bringing the GST rate on online gaming, casinos and horse racing at par at 28 percent but has not yet reached a consensus. The GoM aims to finalise the report in the next seven to 10 days.

Paytm shares trade at 68% discount to issue price as Street turns cautious on ED raids

Shares of Paytm’s parent firm One 97 Communications Ltd declined on Monday after the Enforcement Directorate raided the fintech firm’s Bengaluru premises over the weekend in connection with the Chinese loan app case.

Paytm shares slipped more than 6 percent in early deals and were trading 3 percent lower at Rs 705.40 on BSE at 9:30 am. At the day’s low of Rs 681.20, the share price was at a discount of 68 percent from its issue price of Rs 2,150. In 2022 (year-to-date), the stock has erased over 45 percent of investors’ wealth as against the benchmark Sensex which has fallen 0.6 percent during the period.

Monday’s downtrend in Paytm stock comes after the ED issued a statement on Saturday saying it had been searching multiple locations linked to Paytm along with Razorpay and Cashfree in Bengaluru since Friday as part of a money laundering case against some instant app-based loan dishing entities "controlled" by Chinese persons.

During the raids, the federal probe agency said it seized Rs 17 crore worth of funds kept in "merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities".

The company, however, on Sunday, said in a regulatory filing that none of its funds were frozen by the ED. "As a part of ongoing investigations on a specific set of merchants, the ED has sought information regarding such merchants to whom we provide payment processing solutions. We wish to clarify that these merchants are independent entities, and none of them are our group entities," Paytm said in a regulatory filing.

Sequoia-backed Klub closes its Rs 200 crore maiden fund

Revenue-based financing platform Klub has closed its Rs 200 crore maiden fund. The SEBI registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund has closed the target fund-raise before the festive season, a statement said.

"The fund has witnessed participation from marquee domestic and international institutional investors, family offices, and HNIs contributing to its success. From the demand side, we have invested across the spectrum in local early-stage businesses to unicorns and pre-IPO companies," said Anurakt Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Klub.

With the close of this fund, Klub aims to accelerate disbursements across growth-stage businesses during the festive season. Klub invests capital ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 30 crore in businesses for a tenure of 1-24 months, the firm added.

It claims to have made 33 investments in growth-stage businesses such as BluSmart, Ben Franklin, Bewakoof, Furlenco, SMOOR Chocolates, and The New Shop among others in the last few months.

Silence Laboratories bags $1.7M in seed funding round

Silence Laboratories has raised $1.7 million in a seed funding round led by pi Ventures. ImToken Ventures and a slew of angel investors also participated in the round.

The startup plans to use funds to further widen its product offerings towards decentralised security, improve its technology stack, strengthen its team and scale its go-to-market operations.

The firm is currently working on setting up an applied cryptography corporate research and development centre in South Asia. The centre will work on solving niche problems in usable security and multi-party computation algorithms. Silence Laboratories will soon release its product portfolio for integrations along with announcing collaborations, a statement said.

Healthledger Diagnostics raises undisclosed capital in seed round

Healthledger Diagnostics, a preventive healthcare diagnostic company, has raised an undisclosed capital in a seed round from A-League angel investors and venture capitalists.

According to the company, the transactions have been enabled by Quadra Capital Advisors, and include VCs Nitish Mittersain and Vikash Mittersain of Nazara Technologies, Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group, holistic integrative medicine and lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, Netgraph Investments LLC Dubai, Amit Jain (Rewired Ventures UK), Balesh Sharma (CEO, PPF Telecom), and Vishwanathan Iyer.

The company claims that it has generated $1 million revenue in its inception year, having reached 25 cities in eight states and having touched more than 100,000 lives. With this fundraiser, the brand aims to target a 7X growth with more than 150 operational centres in 15 states across 50 cities by FY23.

Amazon India launches 1.25 lakh sqft sortation centre in Gujarat

Amazon India has announced the launch of its largest sortation centre in Gujarat, ahead of the upcoming festive season. Situated in Bavla Industrial Area in Ahmedabad, the 1.25 lakh sqft sortation centre will sort and connect customer packages to the delivery stations of Ahmedabad and other cities in Gujarat.

With this new center, Amazon India now has 3 sortation centres with an area spanning 1.35 lakh sqft. The expansion will support more than 1.5 lakh sellers in the state and will facilitate faster deliveries during the festive season, a statement said.

Amazon India also said that with this expansion, it will create work opportunities in Gujarat and these opportunities will be in roles ranging from sortation centre managers, sorters and process associates who will work collaboratively to fulfil customer delivery.

Renon India aims to clock Rs 40 crore revenue by FY22-23

Renon India, an energy storage company claims to recorded a revenue of Rs 25 crore in FY21-22 and aims to clock Rs 40 crore by 2023.

The company said its growth is driven by its state-of-the-art battery manufacturing systems and pack building capabilities in the corporate world across industries like automobiles, defense, solar, telecommunications, and healthcare.

With more than 25 clients, including EVIFY, Virya Mobility, 7Greens, among others, Renon is looking to provide innovative solutions to the growing need for sustainable energy consumption. The company plans to reach a 500+ MWh production line capacity milestone soon, with production technologies capable of producing 3000+ packs each month. It is currently concentrating on swappable battery pack research and in-house BMS development. The firm also expects growth at a CAGR of 50 percent during the next three years.

Unizon launches new digital platform to deal in unlisted shares

Fintech startup Unizon has launched a new platform to deal in unlisted shares digitally. It will show the prices at which shares are traded in the market transparently.

Also, new features on the platform represent the market depth of a particular share to give investors a better idea of the pricing of unlisted shares, a statement said.

As per the firm, another key feature of the platform is the presence of trustee verification for every transaction done on the platform. Unizon has appointed a trustee to verify every transaction entered on the platform. The trustee ensures that every user who buys shares from Unizon receives the shares.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

China-focused Welkin plans $300M London IPO

China-focused Welkin China Private Equity expects to raise up to $300 million through an initial public offering (IPO) and list on the London Stock Exchange, Reuters reported.

The investment vehicle's statement said it would be the first London-listed fund dedicated to investing in unquoted Chinese companies.

The planned IPO comes despite a dearth of flotations this year owing to volatile market conditions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions between the West and China.

Welkin China said it expected to publish more details in a prospectus for the IPO "in the coming days". The company will be managed by Welkin Capital Management (Asia), which was founded in 2009 to focus on investments in mid-sized Chinese companies.

Amazon eyes entering Japan prescription drug market: Report

Amazon.com is considering entering the prescription drug sales market in Japan, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

Amazon plans to partner with small- and mid-sized pharmacies for the service, starting next year when electronic prescriptions are allowed for the first time in Japan, Nikkei said, citing people involved in the project.

Prescription drug prices in Japan are set by the government, while the distribution system is highly fragmented, with 70 wholesalers nationwide and almost 60,000 pharmacies.

US begins antitrust review of Amazon’s takeover of vacuum maker iRobot: Report

The US Federal Trade Commission has begun a review of Amazon’s $1.7 billion takeover of robot vacuum maker iRobot to decide if the deal violates antitrust law, Politico reported.

The US anti-trust body’s iRobot review is wide-ranging and would include both head-to-head competition and whether the deal would illegally boost Amazon's market share in both the connected device market and the retail market in general, the report added.

The e-commerce giant has steadily expanded its devices lineup with more speakers showcasing its Alexa voice assistant and with home security doorbells and cameras from Ring, which it acquired in 2018.

Social media app Parler returns to Google's Play Store

Parler, a social media app popular with US conservatives, is returning to Google's app store more than 1-1/2 years after the Alphabet-owned company removed it following the US Capitol riots in January 2021, as per a Reuters report.

The app was launched in 2018 and styled itself as a free-speech space for those seeking an alternative to platforms such as Twitter. It quickly gained traction from supporters of former US President Donald Trump.

However, major tech platforms cut ties with Parler for failing to police violent content that led to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

The app is now being reinstated after it undertook a series of measures to moderate content on the platform, including features to block abusive users and remove content that could incite violence, a Google spokesperson said.