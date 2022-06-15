Startup Digest: BYJU’s says consolidation complete, Shiprocket acquires majority stake in Pickrr & Warner Bros Discovery to cut nearly 1,000 jobs

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

‘Consolidation complete, filing financial results in June’: BYJU’s responds to The Ken report

BYJU’s has completed consolidation of businesses and will be filing its pending financial results in June, a spokesperson from the edtech company told CNBC-TV18.

The response comes after The Ken reported that BYJU’s is yet to file its financial statements for FY21 and FY22 as auditor Deloitte is hesitant to put its signature due to concerns around refunds, loan guarantees and unusual revenue recognition practices.

In response to queries sent by CNBC-TV18, the spokesperson said, “At BYJU’S, we follow the highest standards in all business practices from student success to governance and accounting standards. These practices have been in operation for the last six years, have been audited by Deloitte, and records are submitted to all relevant authorities over these years.”

Attributing the delay to a series of acquisitions made by BYJU’s over 2020 and 2021, the spokesperson said, “We reiterate that multiple acquisitions were made in FY21 and each of these acquisitions had a different accounting style and year. We have completed the consolidation of businesses and will be filing our financial results this month.”

The edtech startup made at least 10 acquisitions for a cumulative transaction value of around $2.5 billion in 2021. In response to The Ken, the spokesperson had earlier cited a lack of audit bandwidth, given the rapid growth of BYJU’s in size and scale over the last two financial years.

As per sources cited by The Ken, how BYJU’s records its revenue from sales of hardware (memory cards, tablets etc.) and software (apps and online classes) could have caused a discrepancy in the edtech firm’s financial statements.

Shiprocket to acquire majority stake in Pickrr for $200M

Zomato-backed logistics SaaS company Shiprocket has inked a deal to acquire a majority stake in its competitor e-commerce platform Pickrr for about $200 million in a cash, stock and earn-out deal.

"We are excited to have Pickrr as part of the Shiprocket family, combining the two largest platforms enabling direct commerce. Together, we will define the future of e-commerce enablement in India," Saahil Goel, co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket said in the statement.

The companies will offer D2C companies a full-stack logistics and fulfillment platform, including same-day and next-day shipping, quick fulfillment, fast check-out, easy returns, and cross-border shipping, among many other features and services.

“The consolidation now also creates a single gateway for other enablers and suppliers to service the ever growing digital retailer community. It aims at strengthening its position as the leading D2C enablement operating system,” said Shiprocket.

Design firm Space Matrix acquires e-commerce platform Pursuite

Singapore-based design firm Space Matrix has announced the acquisition of Pursuite, an e-commerce platform in the hospitality sector, for an undisclosed amount.

Pursuite, with business operations across Asia and Europe, is an online solution for procurement of Operational Supplies & Equipment (OS&E) and Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment (FF&E) segments.

Space Matrix said in a statement that the acquisition of the e-procurement platform will enable the company to drive new growth opportunities through disruptive technologies and innovation. The company will also bring into play Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into the data of design to provide valuable insights for its clients in designing future offices and executing projects with enhanced effectiveness and efficiency, it added.

Udaan CEO tells staff firm on track to hit positive unit economics in June quarter: Report

B2B ecommerce firm Udaan’s CEO Vaibhav Gupta told his staff in an internal note that the company hit a positive contribution margin in the last quarter of fiscal 2021 and was on track to become unit economics positive in the ongoing quarter ending June 30.

Gupta said Udaan’s cash burn had come down by around 40 percent in the first half of 2022. The note was reviewed by the Economic Times.

Gupta said Udaan had also reported contribution margin ‘level 2’ of profitability — it includes the cost of logistics and distribution — in the first quarter of last fiscal. It had achieved contribution margin ‘level 1’ in the last quarter of FY21, which included the cost of warehousing and manpower. Internally this is referred to as CM1, as per the report.

Learn from France to handle failures: Ashwini Vaishnaw to startups

Indian startups should adopt the French way of thinking to handle failures, which will help them develop robust products, Union Minister for IT and Telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

While inaugurating the India pavilion at technology exhibition Vivatech, Vaishnaw said the combination of billions of smartphones, billions of bank accounts and billion plus digital identities is enabling creation of unique use cases for technology development in India.

"One thing that...you should take away from here (France) is the way of thinking. That way of thinking basically teaches how to prepare for the failure cases. We always think of use cases. The French way of thinking is how to prepare for the failure cases. What can fail, what else can fail, what else can fail? If you learn that, then your products will be very robust," Vaishnaw said.

PickMyWork to expand agent network, empower one lakh gig-workers

Gig employee hiring platform provider PickMyWork is expanding its agent network by 10X and aims to empower over one lakh agents. The company currently works with 10,000 gig workers and merchants as part of its agent network.

Among its clients are B2B giants such as Meesho, Freecharge, AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, CityMall, JAR, FI Money, Amazon Pay, and Lendbox.

The startup currently has a strength of 35 employees and said it will be aggressively hiring across multiple departments including tech, business development, marketing, alliances, and partnerships.

India jumps 6 places to 37th rank on IMD’s World Competitiveness Index

India has witnessed the sharpest rise among the Asian economies, with a six-position jump from 43rd to 37th rank on the annual World Competitiveness Index compiled by the Institute for Management Development, largely due to gains in economic performance.

Denmark has moved to the top of the 63-nation list from the third position last year, while Switzerland slipped from the top ranking to the second position and Singapore regained the third spot from fifth, a global study showed.

Others in the top 10 include Sweden at the fourth position, followed by Hong Kong SAR (fifth), the Netherlands (sixth), Taiwan (seventh), Finland (eighth), Norway (ninth) and the USA (10th).

Meanwhile, the top-performing Asian economies are Singapore (third), Hong Kong (fifth), Taiwan (seventh), China (17th) and Australia (19th).

Telangana ranks as one of the top 10 global ecosystems in affordable talent: T-Hub and Genome Report

Telangana has been featured as one of the top 10 global ecosystems and is ranked fourth in the Asian Ecosystem for affordable talent, as per the 2022 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) by Genome.

The state has also been ranked as one of the top 15 global ecosystems and top 10 Asian ecosystems in Bang for Buck — measuring the amount of runway tech startups acquire, on average, from a VC round.

As per the report, Telangana created $4.8 billion in ecosystem value from July 2019 to December 2021. The report cited access to talent and policy incentives as reasons a startup should move to Telangana. The AI, Big Data and Analytics, Life Sciences, and agritech sectors are highlighted for their density of talent, support resources, and startup activity.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Elon Musk files appeal to end SEC decree over Twitter posts

Elon Musk has appealed a judge's refusal to end his 2018 agreement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission requiring a Tesla lawyer to vet some of his posts on Twitter.

According to a court filing seen by Reuters, Musk will ask the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan to overturn the April 27 decision by US District Judge Lewis Liman allowing his consent decree with the SEC to stand.

The decree resolved an SEC lawsuit accusing Musk of defrauding investors by tweeting on Aug. 7, 2018, that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private, though a buyout was not close.

Musk agreed to let a Tesla lawyer screen tweets that might contain material information about the company. He and Tesla each also paid $20 million in civil fines, and Musk gave up his role as Tesla chairman.

Big Tech bill has votes needed to pass, top US antitrust lawmaker says

A top Democratic lawmaker on antitrust issues said a bill aimed at reining in the market power of Big Tech platforms like Amazon and Google had the votes to pass the both chambers of Congress in the next few weeks, Reuters reported.

On the sidelines of an event to rally support for measures before the Senate and House of Representatives that would prevent tech platforms, including Apple and Facebook, from favoring their own businesses in search and other ways, Representative David Cicilline, chair of the House antitrust subcommittee, said: "I'm very confident when these bills come to the floor, they will pass. Convincingly."

Asked when, he said: "Before we leave for the summer, my hope is that it will happen. Obviously, best case scenario would be in the next week. Worst case scenario in my view, the month of July."

Microsoft retires Internet Explorer browser after 26 years

Microsoft stopped supporting the Internet Explorer web browser on Wednesday, indicating the end is near for a 26-year-old brand with baggage that includes an antitrust case, security flaws and lagging performance. Users will instead be pointed to Microsoft’s newer Edge browser.

As per CNBC, while Microsoft doesn’t derive revenue directly from browsers, Edge defaults to the company’s Bing search engine, through which the software and hardware maker generates advertising revenue. That category represents about 6 percent of Microsoft’s total revenue, at nearly $3 billion in the first quarter.

Microsoft won’t offer technical support or security updates to customers as it focuses more on Edge, a browser that’s available on mobile devices, Mac and even Linux, rather than being confined to Windows. Microsoft released Edge as part of Windows 10 in 2015, to exist alongside Internet Explorer as something new and efficient yet similar to what Windows users already knew.

Bill Gates says crypto and NFTs are ’100% based on greater fool theory’

Bill Gates is not a fan of cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens. Speaking at a TechCrunch talk on climate change Tuesday, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder described the phenomenon as something that’s “100 percent based on greater fool theory,” referring to the idea that overvalued assets will go up in price when there are enough investors willing to pay more for them.

Gates joked that “expensive digital images of monkeys” would “improve the world immensely,” referring to the much-hyped Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection.

“I’m used to asset classes ... like a farm where they have output, or like a company where they make products,” Gates said. As for crypto, “I’m not involved in that,” Gates added. “I’m not long or short any of those things.”

Bitcoin was last trading at $21,107 on Wednesday, down 7 percent in the last 24 hours. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency has erased over half of its value since the start of 2022.

Crypto giant Binance opens 2,000 positions for hiring

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened 2,000 positions for hiring, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said, a sharp contrast to a slew of job cuts by companies operating in the digital currency space.

"It was not easy saying no to Super bowl ads, stadium naming rights, large sponsor deals a few months ago, but we did. Today, we are hiring for 2000 open positions for #Binance," Zhao said in a tweet to his 6.4 million followers on the social media app.

The move by Binance comes amid extreme volatility in the cryptocurrency market as investors are dumping risky assets over fears that soaring inflation would force the US Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates and tip the economy into a recession.

Warner Bros Discovery to cut nearly 1,000 ad sales jobs

Warner Bros Discovery is looking to cut up to 30 percent or nearly 1,000 jobs in its global advertising sales team, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company started offering members of its US advertising sales team an opportunity to voluntarily leave the company, the source said, adding that the global advertising sales team has about 3,000 members.

The company's finance chief Gunnar Wiedenfels in April reaffirmed its goal of achieving $3 billion in cost savings after a $43 billion merger between Discovery and AT&T's Warner Media.

Coinbase Global, Redfin and Compass are among companies that announced layoffs on Tuesday.

Baidu in talks to sell majority stake in iQIYI, China's answer to Netflix

China's internet search engine giant Baidu is in talks to sell its controlling stake in iQIYI, China's answer to Netflix, in a deal that could value all of iQIYI at about $7 billion, sources told Reuters.

Baidu, which owns 53 percent of iQIYI and holds more than 90 percent of its shareholder voting rights, plans to sell all its holdings in the Chinese video streaming services firm, the two people and another two sources familiar with the matter said.

Nasdaq-listed iQIYI, the No. 2 player in China's video streaming market after Tencent Video, has a market value of $4 billion. Baidu's targeted valuation of $7 billion for the whole company in its divestment would represent a price of about $8.13 per share compared with its latest close of $4.67.