Startup Digest: Byju’s refutes lenders' accusation of hiding $500M, Zomato’s biz turns adjusted EBITDA positive in Q4FY23

Lenders have accused edtech giant BYJU’s Alpha, of hiding $500 million as part of a fight between creditors and the self-proclaimed biggest education technology company in the world.

The allegation came out at a court hearing on Thursday in Delaware, where BYJU’s Alpha faces a lawsuit over who should control the company. Lenders claim that because of a default earlier this year, they have the right to put their representative, Timothy R. Pohl, in charge.

BYJU's has denied these allegations and has asserted that it did not violate any part of the agreement with the lenders and fulfilled its payment obligations.

"As BYJU’S Alpha is a non-operative entity, the funds were transferred to other operative entities for growth and expansion in its global operations. BYJU'S entered into the Term Loan B agreement with the clear intention of utilising the raised funds to drive growth and expansion in its global operations and is free to transfer and use the funds as necessary," the edtech giant said in a statement shared with CNBC-TV18.

Zomato’s biz turns adjusted EBITDA positive in Q4FY23

Foodtech giant Zomato said its business (excluding quick commerce) has turned adjusted EBITDA positive in Q4FY23.

The company has narrowed its consolidated net loss for the quarter ended March to Rs 187.6 crore, down 48 percent as compared to Rs 359.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Revenue from operations climbed 70 percent to Rs 2,056 crore, as against Rs 1,211.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said it is aiming to hit company-level adjusted EBITDA profitability by FY24.

Paytail achieves operational profitability within two years of inception

Fintech startup Paytail, which enables consumer access EMIs in offline stores, claims to have turned profitable after clocking quarterly growth of over 70 percent and annual growth of 9X in FY23.

Paytail added it has zero cash burn and has achieved operational profitability within just two years of inception while maintaining a good growth rate.

The firm said that in FY23, the total disbursals by Paytail stood at Rs 1,200 crores compared to Rs 142 crores in FY22. The company has attributed the growth to its expanding distribution network of retail merchants and corporate partnerships.

Krafton gets a 3-month trial approval Battlegrounds Mobile India

The central government has approved popular mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) to be relaunched for a trial period after a 10-month ban, South Korean game developer Krafton said. The game had been discontinued since July last year due to a government order.

However, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, acknowledged the lifting of the ban on Twitter. He stated that this would be a three-month trial approval for Battlegrounds Mobile after the game complied with server location and data security issues.

Chandrasekhar also mentioned that the authorities would closely monitor other potential concerns such as user harm and addiction over the next three months before making a final decision.

Fivetran receives $125M loan from Vista Credit Partners

Data startup Fivetran has received $125 million debt financing from Vista Credit Partners to accelerate enterprise growth, global go-to-market strategy and platform innovation.

“Fivetran’s automated data movement platform helps enterprises connect to all of their data – whether on prem or in the cloud – with 99.9% guaranteed uptime. The financing will allow us to accelerate R&D and expand our automated data movement platform as we continue to scale globally,” said George Fraser, CEO, Fivetran.

In the last year, the US-based tech unicorn claims to have achieved $200 million in annual revenue run rate and a 50 percent year-over-year increase.

Course5 Intelligence bags $28 Million from 360 ONE Asset Management

Analytics and AI solutions company Course5 Intelligence has closed a fundraise of $28 million, about Rs 231 crore, from 360 ONE Asset Management, formerly known as IIFL Asset Management. The fundraise is part of its ongoing $55 million, about Rs 455 crore, funding round.

The company said that it will be closing the balance with other premier investors shortly.

Course5 plans to use investor funds to supplement its strong organic growth with inorganic growth as well as synergistic acquisitions, and also ramp up its investments in innovation and advanced AI technology in areas such as deep learning, computer vision, natural language and generative AI, a statement said.

E-con Systems raises Rs 100 Crore from GR22 Holdings

Embedded vision technology firm e-con Systems has secured Rs 100 crore investment from GR22 Holdings for expansion of business overseas.

The company aims to increase its revenue three-fold in the next four years to around Rs 800 crore (USD 100 million) and go for public listing, e-con Systems, Co-Founder & Vice President, Hari Shankkar said.

"We have received equity investment of Rs 100 crore from GR22 Holdings. We have a presence overseas but with this funding we will be scaling up our offices in the US, Europe, Japan and South Korea," Shankkar said.

Speed Kitchen raises seed funding from Inflection Point Ventures

Kitchen-As-SaaS startup Speed Kitchen has raised an undisclosed sum in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures with participation from other HNIs & angel investors.

The funds will be used for expansion and increasing the footprint pan-India and hiring a team that could accelerate the expansion, a statement said.

“We at Speed Kitchen are aiming to become the leading Cloud Kitchen infrastructure in the Indian market, the first step of which is to expand to 20+ locations and cross 200+ operational kitchens by the end of FY 23-24,” said Paurav Rastogi, Founder, Speed Kitchen.

Mithi raises $500,000 non-dilutive capital through Recur Club

Mithi Software, a provider of data assurance software, has raised $500,000 non-dilutive capital through Recur Club.

As a bootstrapped organisation, Mithi will be using the newly acquired funds to optimise cash flows, enhance product offerings, and drive marketing initiatives to further expand their business, a statement said.

The company is looking to introduce new product improvements for their target market and is also looking raise VC money sometime in the future.

India’s E-Commerce losing momentum in post-pandemic era, but the cart is going steady: Redseer report

The e-tailing market in India has been slowing down since the pandemic to grow at 22 percent to reach a market size of $60 billion in FY23, as per a Redseer report.

Despite losing momentum, e-tailing is 2.5x of pre-COVID levels, with a better performance than overall retail consumption, which has been tepid in the recent quarters due to inflation concerns. Monthly transacting users (MTU) of nearly 65 million formed 31 percent of the annual e-tailing shopper base in FY23, up from 23 percent in pre-pandemic era.

The maturing user base — 210 million annual shoppers — is driving monetization. Ad revenue went up by 1.2x to reach $1.2 billion for Indian e-tailers in FY23. Growing at 37 percent annually, ad monetisation can drive strong growth going forward as well, according to the report.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Restaurant365 hits unicorn status after $135 million funding round

US cloud-based restaurant manager Restaurant365 has turned a 'unicorn' after a $135 million funding round.

The new round of funding was co-led by global investment firms KKR & Co and L Catterton along with current investors, including ICONIQ Growth and Besemer Venture Parteners.

"L Catterton has deep experience investing in world-class restaurant brands globally," says Ian Friedman, Partner at L Catterton who will join Restaurant365's board.

Apple restricts use of OpenAI's ChatGPT for employees: WSJ

Apple has restricted the use of ChatGPT and other external artificial intelligence tools for its employees as Apple develops similar technology, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Apple is concerned about the leak of confidential data by employees who use the AI programs and has also advised its employees not to use Microsoft-owned GitHub's Copilot, used to automate the writing of software code, the report said.

Earlier Thursday, OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT app for Apple's iOS in the United States.

Twitter alleges "unauthorised" data usage by Microsoft

Twitter has alleged that Microsoft violated an agreement over using the social media company's data, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Twitter owner Elon Musk's lawyer levelled accusations of "unauthorised" usage of Twitter's data by Microsoft, including sharing data with government agencies without permission in some cases.

In the letter addressed to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro asked the tech giant to conduct an audit of its use of Twitter's content. The letter was first reported by the New York Times.

TikTok users file lawsuit to block Montana ban

Five TikTok users in Montana who create content posted on the short-video app filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to block the state's new ban on the Chinese-owned platform.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed legislation to ban TikTok in the state, effective January 1. The five users seek to block the law, which makes it unlawful for the app stores of Google and Apple to offer TikTok within the state.