Startup Digest: Byju’s refutes lenders' accusation of hiding $500M, Zomato’s biz turns adjusted EBITDA positive in Q4FY23

Here’re the top headlines from the startup space.
Lenders have accused edtech giant BYJU’s Alpha, of hiding $500 million as part of a fight between creditors and the self-proclaimed biggest education technology company in the world.
The allegation came out at a court hearing on Thursday in Delaware, where BYJU’s Alpha faces a lawsuit over who should control the company. Lenders claim that because of a default earlier this year, they have the right to put their representative, Timothy R. Pohl, in charge.
BYJU's has denied these allegations and has asserted that it did not violate any part of the agreement with the lenders and fulfilled its payment obligations.