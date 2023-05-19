Startup Digest: Byju’s refutes lenders' accusation of hiding $500M, Zomato’s biz turns adjusted EBITDA positive in Q4FY23

Here’re the top headlines from the startup space.

Lenders have accused edtech giant BYJU’s Alpha, of hiding $500 million as part of a fight between creditors and the self-proclaimed biggest education technology company in the world.

The allegation came out at a court hearing on Thursday in Delaware, where BYJU’s Alpha faces a lawsuit over who should control the company. Lenders claim that because of a default earlier this year, they have the right to put their representative, Timothy R. Pohl, in charge.