STARTUP DIGEST: BYJU's gets clean chit; Meta & Jio Platforms launch JioMart on WhatsApp; Meesho shuts Superstore grocery biz & Merak Ventures launches $100 million maiden fund

By Aishwarya Anand

Mini Startup Digest brings you a quick wrap of all the news that matters.

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

BYJU's gets clean FY21 audit from Deloitte after 17 months delay: Report

India's most-valued edtech startup BYJU's has finally received an 'unqualified' report from auditor Deloitte on its financial results for FY21 that will be shared with the board members this week and with the equity and debt investors next week, top sources told IANS.

An 'unqualified' report means that the financial statements of a company are fair and transparent based on thorough research, putting to rest all speculations about BYJU's poor financial health.

The report added that the edtech firm will hold a board meeting in a day or two, before making the audited financial results for FY21 public next week, in all likelihood on September 6.

The 'unqualified' report comes as a major sigh of relief for the company that has been under pressure to file its FY21 audited report amid delay and scrutiny, it claimed. Sources told IANS that the last few months of delay was unfortunate and a clean Deloitte audit report has instilled "a lot of confidence in the board members of BYJU's" as they prepare to meet this week.

Meta and Jio Platforms launch JioMart on WhatsApp

Jio Platforms has announced the launch of the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp in collaboration with Meta Platforms. This will enable users to shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat.

Calling it a “global first”, Reliance said in a statement that JioMart on WhatsApp will allow users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalogue, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase — all without leaving the WhatsApp chat.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said in a Facebook post, "Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp — people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come."

The launch is part of a strategic partnership between Meta and Jio Platforms to accelerate India’s digital transformation and provide people and businesses of all sizes opportunities to connect in new ways and fuel economic growth in the country.

Meesho shuts Superstore grocery business in India, 300 lose jobs: Report

Homegrown social commerce platform Meesho has reportedly shut down its grocery business called Superstore in more than 90 percent of cities in India (except Nagpur and Mysuru), resulting in several job losses.

According to an Inc42 report, nearly 300 employees have lost jobs after the shuttering of Meesho Superstore.

In April, Meesho rebranded Farmiso to Superstore with an aim to highlight its continued focus to fulfill consumer demand for daily essentials in Tier 2 markets and beyond. The same month, the company laid off more than 150 employees, mostly from Farmiso, as it aimed to integrate its grocery business within the core application.

According to the report, "low revenue and a high cash burn was the reason behind the startup's decision to wind up operations in most of the cities" this time.

Meesho Superstore was operational in six states — Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The report mentioned that Meesho offered two months' salary as a severance package to those laid off.

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 to lowest level since mid-July

Bitcoin dropped below $20,000 on Monday as investors dumped risk assets after the Federal Reserve affirmed its commitment to an aggressive tightening path.

The world’s largest digital currency tumbled 5 percent from Friday’s close to hit a low of $19,526 overnight, a level unseen since July 13, according to Coin Metrics data. Other major digital tokens also sold off, with ether falling to $1,423, its lowest level in a month.

Bitcoin declined more than 3 percent last week for its third negative week in four. The cryptocurrency is down over 50 percent this year and remains 70 percent off of its all-time high price of $68,990.90 hit in November.

FUNDING NEWS

Merak Ventures launches $100 million maiden fund for early-stage startups

Early-stage venture capital firm Merak Ventures has launched its maiden fund with a target corpus of $100 million. The VC firm plans to invest in up to 20 startups over the next three to four years.

The fund will back B2B and emerging technology firms with seed money to help create sustainable businesses and use technology to solve real problems and create large-scale impact. While the fund will remain sector-agnostic, some investment themes it will proactively chase include ClimateTech (encompassing AgriTech, mobility, carbon, climate finance, and digital solutions), InsurTech, and Enterprise SaaS.

Merak is co-founded by former GrowX Ventures partners Manu Rikhye and Sheetal Bahl. The duo were investing in early stage companies at GrowX which focuses on deeptech companies. They still manage 16 companies from the GrowX portfolio which include Progcap and Cynlr.

Aksum Trademart plans to raise $25 million to fund growth

Aksum Trademart, a business-to-business (B2B) startup into raw material supply to MSMEs, plans to raise $25 million (about Rs 199 crore) from investors to fund its expansion plans. The company has hired a boutique investment banking firm to help raise capital.

"We plan to raise phase-wise capital in line with our growth milestones and for making investments into technology. As per the growth milestones we are looking to raise $25 million over the next 12 months," Aksum Trademart co-founder Sumit Bhatia said.

The company is in discussion with early-stage investors and family offices to meet the capital requirements, the other co-founder Ankit Jain said, adding that the digital supply chain of the future will require the companies to outsource, that is, to leverage Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS).

Metalbook gets $5 million in seed round led by Axilor Ventures

Metalbook, a SaaS-based digital supply chain platform for the metals industry, has raised $5 million in seed funding led by Axilor Ventures . Foundamental, RTP Global, Stride Ventures and a few angel investors, also participated in the funding round.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital to scale to 12 newer geographies, strengthen its global network of processing centres, build the team and enhance its cloud manufacturing platform.

“We are here to provide a premium procurement experience to the consumer in the most orthodox industry having low tech penetration. India is currently the second largest steel producer, Metalbook aims to enable and expand the reach of Indian-make steel products to the whole world,” said Pulkit Baldev, Co-founder, Metalbook.

The company said it works with over 500 global metal manufacturers, dealers, and suppliers across the value chain and currently caters to over 350+ customers, providing them with a premium metal procurement experience.

Perpetuity Capital bags Rs 1 crore from Sungrace Finvest

Asset-backed lending startup Perpetuity Capital has raised Rs 1 core in venture debt from Sungrace Finvest.

The firm has partnered with EV manufacturer Euler Motors and several last-mile mobility players to finance 200 vehicles over the next 3 months. Perpetuity Capital is now looking to expand its EV OEM tie-ups and help with financing their B2B as well as retail sales, a statement said. The company will use the fresh capital to expand its footprint by setting up offices in Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad in the coming months.

“Currently, only 1.3 percent of all vehicles sold in India are EVs. Once this figure crosses the 5 percent threshold, it will signal the start of mass EV adoption. Historically, once the 5 percent mark is crossed, technological preference rapidly flips, as seen with a number of technologies like the mobile phone, the internet, and even LED lights. Perpetuity Capital is hoping to enable the adoption of a greener and cleaner mobility solution,” said Karamveer Dhillon, Co-Founder, and CEO, Perpetuity Capital.

Antler India backs intercity bus platform ApniBus

ApniBus, an intercity bus platform, has raised an undisclosed capital in Pre-Seed funding round led by Antler India. GoodWater Capital and angels like Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO, Spinny and Asish Mohapatra, Founder and CEO, OfBusiness, have also participated in the funding round.

The firm so far been operating in stealth mode and claims to live in 15+ cities on more than 350 routes connecting over 1,000 destinations. As per the company, in just 7 months, the platform is witnessing over 2, lakh monthly transactions and growing rapidly month on month.

“About 1 to 3 crore Indians travel via intercity buses daily. However, this market is still entirely offline, chaotic, inefficient and has remained the same for decades. There is absolutely no visibility into the bus schedules with less than 5% bookings happening online, largely covering the Tier-1 intercity travel market. The Tier-3 and Tier-4 intercity travel market is a massive whitespace and ripe for transformation. We are digitizing the bus journey and have built solutions to manage their real time schedules with real time inventory, so that commuters don't have to wait at bus stops for hours or travel on long journeys with no seat. We are already seeing great traction in the cities we are live in and have ambitious plans for ramping up operations across the country,” said Sumit Gupta, Co-founder of ApniBus.

OTHER STARTUP NEWS

Delhivery plans to hire over 75,000 employees for seasonal jobs

Logistics firm Delhivery has announced its plans to hire over 75,000 staff for seasonal jobs over the next one-and-a-half month and expand its parcel sortation capacity by 1.5 million shipments per day.

Of these, over 10,000 people will be off-roll employees across Delhivery's gateways, warehouses, and last-mile delivery, the company said. The hiring is aimed at meeting the expected higher volumes in both parcels and express part-truck load business during the festive season, it added.

The company's fully-automated mega gateway, which is equipped with the automated parcel and hub sortation at Tauru became operational in April this year. The company said it will also double down on its various partner programmes by onboarding individual bikers, local retailers, business partners and transporters with plans to roll out a revenue payout of Rs 150-crore across all programmes.

Fitmint to launch ‘Initial DEX Offering’ for its FITT token

Bengaluru-based move-to-earn startup Fitmint to launch of an ‘Initial DEX Offering (IDO)’, that is, ‘token sale’ for its native crypto token named ‘FITT token’.

“Owning FITT will give one complete access to the game, and also allow them to unlock the real-world utility of the token as well as to win staking rewards. By participating in our token sale, we essentially are giving everyone a chance to be the early believer and grow with us together,” Viren Baid, Co-founder, Fitmint, said.

As per the company, Fitmint’s upcoming three-day long token sale activity will be putting out 300 million FITT tokens for public sale with the aim to create an open, decentralised and community-driven game economy.

25 percent surge in popularity of hybrid learning amongst study abroad aspirants: WorldGrad Survey

Over 80 percent of undergraduate (UG) students and 75% of postgraduate (PG) student participants wish to pursue their overseas studies through a hybrid learning model, according to a survey by WorldGrad.

The findings also revealed that Australia is 32 percent of UG students’ top destinations. “While employment opportunities are most crucial to students (37%), Australia’s lower degree costs attract 27.5 percent of students. US, Canada, and UK follow with 23 percent, 21 percent, and 16 percent,” it said. The survey was rolled out to 4,000 UG and PG students, a statement said.

According to the report, the US has continued to be the most favoured destination among PG students (33 percent) whereas, around 20 percent of PG students prefer the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Employment opportunities are the most important thing for PG students in all countries (47 percent) and 56 percent in the US, the survey suggested.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

NASA postpones debut Artemis test flight of new moon rocket after engine snag

An engine problem forced NASA on Monday to postpone for at least four days the debut launch of the colossal rocketship it hopes will one day fly astronauts back to the moon, more than a half-century after Apollo's last lunar mission.

The US space agency cited a problem on one of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket's main engines, as launch teams began a test that would have cooled the engines for liftoff. One of them would not cool as expected.

The delay was called at 8.35 am EDT (12.35 GMT), two minutes after the targeted launch time, as the 32-storey-tall rocket and its Orion capsule awaited liftoff from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The mission, dubbed Artemis I, calls for a six-week, uncrewed test flight of Orion around the moon and back to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific.

NASA did not give a new launch date for the two-stage rocket but said its first available opportunity was September 2.

Chinese tech giants had their worst quarterly growth on record: Report

Chinese technology giants are coming off the back of their worst quarter of growth in history as a big slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, stoked by Beijing’s strict Covid policy, takes its toll.

In the second quarter of the year, e-commerce firm Alibaba posted its first ever flat year-on-year quarterly revenue growth and social media and gaming company Tencent reported its first sales decline on record. JD.com, China’s second-largest e-commerce player, posted its slowest revenue growth in history, while electric vehicle maker Xpeng posted a wider-than-expected loss as well as weak guidance, CNBC reported.

Combined, these companies have a market capitalization of more than $770 billion.

Focused on getting self-driving Teslas in wide release by year-end: Elon Musk

Tesla chief Elon Musk said he aimed to get the electric automaker's self-driving technology ready by year-end and hopes it could be in wide release in the United States and possibly in Europe, depending on regulatory approval.

Speaking at an energy conference in Norway, Musk said his attention was currently focused on his SpaceX Starship spacecraft and self-driving Tesla electric cars, as per a Reuters report.