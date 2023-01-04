Startup Digest: BYJU'S CEO to buyback 15% stake in firm: Report, Nexus Venture eyes $700M fund: Report, BharatPe losses increases 3x to Rs 5,594 Cr in FY22 & ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs in China

Here're the top headlines.

2 more years of pain before a 'massive' tech rally: Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the world — specially the tech sector — should brace itself for two more years of struggle before it can see growth again.

According to Nadella, the current downturn being experienced by the tech industry is because the demand spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to cool down, and that, coupled with a recession in several parts of the world, has resulted in a "normalisation."

Nadella expects the tech industry to experience a massive growth cycle after these two years of pain.

"I would say the next two years are probably going to be the most challenging, because after all, we did have, you know, a lot of acceleration during the pandemic, and there is some amount of normalisation of that demand," Nadella told CNBC-TV18 during an interview, adding, "There is a real recession in large parts of the world. And so the combination of 'pull forward and recession' means we will have to adjust."

Byju Raveendran looking to buyback 15% stake in Byju's: Report

Edtech major Byju's founder Byju Raveendran is in talks to raise his stake in the company to as high as 40 percent, as reported by Bloomberg.

According to reports, the founder of the world's most valuable edtech startup is looking for funds to finance the buyback. According to estimates, this could be 15 percent of the company's shares.

In October, BYJU'S raised $250 million in a fresh funding round, with participation from existing investors including Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). The fresh capital infusion came soon after the company announced plans to lay off 2,500 employees across teams, while enlisting a slew of 'optimisation measures' to hit profitability by March, 2023.

Nexus Venture eyes $700M fund to bet on India, US tech startups: Report

Nexus Venture Partners is in advanced talks to raise a $700 million fund, the second-biggest such pool to be garnered in the country in the past year, to invest in domestic and US-based technology firms, sources told Reuters.

The planned fund raising will close within two months. Nexus will invest the new funds - which will be the biggest raised in India after Sequoia's $2.85 billion fund in mid-2022 - in early stage funding rounds of Indian internet and technology startups, as well as US-based software firms, the report added.

Nexus is betting that India - where internet and mobile phone usage is rising rapidly - will remain a long-term, attractive bet for investors of its new fund.

Bullspree raises $1 million in seed funding

Bullspree, an experiential learning platform for the stock market, has bagged $1 million in the seed funding round led by Desai Family Office, Promoters of IIFL Wealth, Pai Ventures, IVY Growth, and Marquee Angel community. Existing investors, such as Dineout founders have also participated in the round.

“We intend to use the additional funding raised to cater to the high growth in the users and drive marketing campaigns. We are a young brand and need a productive marketing strategy with the right audience to spread awareness about the stock market,” said Divyansh Mathur, Co-founder, Bullspree.

The firm claims to have onboarded over 3,50,000 users so far. It launched its scalable product in February, 2021 and previously raised $500,000 from Marquee Angels.

Savings platform Plus gets undisclosed capital from JITO & others

Saving’s app platform Plus has raised an undisclosed capital in a funding round led by JITO Angel Network. The round also saw participation from Venture Catalyst, WeFounder Circle and a host of high net-worth individuals.

The firm intends to use the fresh capital to build the product market fit for the app and strengthen its founding team in order to validate the initial signs of scale. It aims to achieve GMV/GTV of Rs. 100 crores over the next 8-12 months.

“We have the first mover advantage in the jewellery savings segment as the first solution provider that is seeking to digitise the age-old behaviour of saving for jewellery,” said Virendra Mishra, Co-founder, Plus.

MetaMan acquires Drip Project for $1M

MetaMan, a men’s jewellery brand has acquired luxury jewellery brand Drip Project for $1 million. Drip Project’s co-founders, Harsh Maskara will join as a Co-founder of Metaman and Rohit Golia will join as a member of Board of Advisors.

“We want to be a one-stop shop for all things men and the acquisition of Drip Project will help us make strides toward our goal. This acquisition further diversifies our businesses and extends our footprint, opening the door to greater growth and innovation across the enterprise, said Anil Shetty, Co-Founder, MetaMan

MetaMan plans to introduce over 100 new products ranging from brooches to sneaker accessories and others in 2023.

BharatPe losses increases 3x to Rs 5,594 in FY22, revenue doubled to Rs 321 Cr

Fintech unicorn BharatPe’s losses has increased by three folds to Rs 5,594 crore in FY22, from Rs 1,619 Crore in FY21. BharatPe said the total losses included an extraordinary item pertaining to loss in change in fair value of compulsory convertible preference shares amounting to Rs 4,782 crore.

“This is not an operating loss but only a change in the fair value (PY 1342 crs). Excluding this operating loss is 811 crs (PY 277 crs),” a company spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenue from operations doubled to Rs 321 crore in the financial year 2021-22, driven by the payments volumes on PoS and lending referrals, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further said that some of its businesses like PostPe and scaling up of Swipe business, are still on an investment phase and therefore impacted the short-term operating performance.

The company also saw a 30x rise in expenses during the year. Bharatpe said it facilitated disbursals of around Rs 4,500 crore in FY22, and is on track to do Rs 15,000 crore of disbursals across the merchant and consumer side this year. The startup also added that it remains on track to be operationally positive in the next few months.

Walmart gets $1Bn tax bill for PhonePe shift to India: Report

Walmart and other PhonePe shareholders will have to pay nearly $1 billion in tax after the digital payments company shifted its headquarters to India, Bloomberg News reported.

The bill stems from the relocation and rise in value of PhonePe, which Walmart took majority ownership of after acquiring parent outfit Flipkart. Now separated from Flipkart and re-domiciled from Singapore to India, the fintech firm is raising funds at a $12 billion pre-money valuation from General Atlantic, Qatar Investment Authority and others, triggering the hefty charge, the report added.

Investors including Tiger Global have now purchased shares of PhonePe in India at the new price, leading to tax implications of roughly 80 billion rupees for existing shareholders.

NCLAT rejects Google's plea seeking stay of CCI's Rs 1,337 Cr penalty order

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has rejected Google's plea seeking a stay of the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) Rs 1,337 crore penalty order. The tech giant has been directed to pay 10 percent of the penalty amount.

The impugned order was passed in October and the appeal was presented in December last year. Google could have approached the NCLAT forthwith, but no urgency was shown by Google.

In course of the hearing, NCLAT had observed that it was not keen on passing any interim orders. Google proceeded to urge NCLAT to pass for all orders rejecting the prayer for interim stay, to allow them to seek legal remedies. Google is also hinting at challenging the order to Supreme Court to seek an interim stay of the NCLAT order.

CAIT, other organisations pitch for immediate rollout of e-commerce policy

Traders' body CAIT and other organisations released a five-point "Delhi Declaration" charter, reiterating its demands for the immediate rollout of a robust e-commerce policy and the formation of an empowered regulatory body.

Claiming that the e-commerce spectrum of the country has been vitiated, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told PTI: "We have demanded from the government that the e-commerce policy should be rolled out immediately. Likewise, a national policy for retail trade should also be declared as soon as possible and a Regulatory Authority should be constituted".

We have also demanded that e-commerce rules under the Consumer Protection Act should be implemented, which is pending since three years. There has to be a holistic approach not only for e-commerce but retail trade as well so that there is no overlap, Khandelwal added.

Unacademy-owned Graphy turns operationally profitable for Dec 2022: CEO Sumit Jain

Unacademy-owned Graphy has turned operationally profitable for the month of December 2022, the SaaS-based platform's co-founder and CEO Sumit Jain said in a tweet. "Graphy turned EBITDA+ in December," tweeted Jain.

The development comes a month after Unacademy's chief Gaurav Munjal took a dig at the valuation of ClassPlus, a direct competitor of Graphy, currently valued at $500 million.

According to MCA (Ministry of Corporate Affairs), Graphy has last posted its FY22 financials. According to that data on MCA website, while Graphy recorded Rs 8.86 crore in revenue in FY22 (2021-22), its losses stood at Rs 3.6 crore. The company recorded close to nil tax expenses in the fiscal.

The Circle: Founders Club accelerates 13 South Korean startups in India as part of their APAC cohort

The Circle: Founders Club, a business accelerator for early-stage startups in India in collaboration with the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED) has assisted a batch of 13 high-potential South Korean startups to explore synergies in the Indian market.

SchoiceHabsida, Urock Inc, Rezi, WhoseGoods, Wordvice, PiQuant, PowePlayer, DenQ, LabSD, Kairos, Mirinae, HiLokal, and You Need Character were the 13 Korean startups selected in the program, who boast of some innovative products and services ranging from Edtech, Healthtech, E-Commerce, AI, and Cybersecurity.

“We are very happy and proud to be a part of this startup journey in India and facilitate them with all the means possible to flourish their venture in the Indian market,” said Nemesisa Ujjain, Project Director of The Circle FC.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs in China: Report

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of video app TikTok, has laid off hundreds of employees across multiple departments at the end of 2022 as part of a cost-cutting measure, the South China Morning Post reported.

The job cuts have been implemented at Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok with about 600 million daily users, as well as the company's gaming and real estate operations, SCMP reported.

The job cuts represent a small percentage of ByteDance's workforce, the report added.

Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in FTX fraud case

Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors in his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange and caused billions of dollars in losses, in what prosecutors have called an "epic" fraud.

He entered his plea in Manhattan federal court where he faces eight criminal counts, including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. The 30-year-old ex-mogul is accused of looting FTX customers' deposits to support his Alameda Research hedge fund, buy real estate and donate millions of dollars to political causes.

He could face up to 115 years in prison if convicted. He has previously acknowledged making mistakes at FTX but said he does not believe he has criminal liability.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan set an October 2 date for trial, which Danielle Sassoon, a federal prosecutor, said could last four weeks.

Apple's stock market value falls below $2 trillion

Apple’s stock market value shrank sharply following its steep drop last year, leaving it below $2 trillion for the first time since March 2021.

The sell-off came a year after the iPhone maker became the first company to reach the $3 trillion market capitalization milestone.

Apple's shares declined 3.7 percent to $125.07 after Exane BNP Paribas analyst Jerome Ramel downgraded the company to "neutral" from "outperform," slashing his price target to $140 from $180, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

The drop in Apple's share price put its market capitalization at $1.99 trillion.

Microsoft aims for AI-powered version of Bing: Report

Microsoft is in the works to launch a version of its search engine Bing using the artificial intelligence behind OpenAI-launched chatbot ChatGPT, The Information reported.

Microsoft could launch the new feature before the end of March, and hopes to challenge Alphabet-owned search engine Google, the San Francisco-based technology news website said in a report.

Microsoft said in a blog post last year that it planned to integrate image-generation software from OpenAI, DALL-E 2, into Bing.

Google developing free anti-terrorism moderation tool for smaller websites

Google is developing a free moderation tool that smaller websites can use to identify and remove terrorist material.

According to the Financial Times, the software is being developed in collaboration with Google's research and development unit Jigsaw and the UN-supported Tech Against Terrorism, an initiative that assists tech companies in combating online terrorism.

"There are a lot of websites that just don't have any people to do the enforcement. It is a really labour-intensive thing to even build the algorithms

The move comes as internet companies will be forced to remove extremist content from their platforms or face fines and other penalties under laws, said the report.

Ant gets approval to expand its consumer finance business

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said Friday it approved Ant Group’s request to increase the amount of registered capital for the company’s consumer unit, to 18.5 billion yuan from 8 billion yuan.

Since the abrupt suspension of its massive IPO in late 2020, Ant has been working with Chinese regulators to restructure its business. Alibaba owns 33 percent of Ant, which operates one of China’s two dominant mobile pay apps.

Ant will still hold a 50 percent stake in the consumer finance company, according to the announcement. New investors in the other half of the company include an entity backed by the Hangzhou government and Sunny Optical Technology

China’s banking regulator said the company had six months to complete the changes before the capital expansion approval became invalid.

Twitter to expand permitted political advertising

Twitter said it would expand the types of political ads allowed on the social media platform, an apparent reversal of its 2019 global ban on political ads, as the Elon Musk-owned company seeks to grow revenue.

The company tweeted it would also relax its advertising policy for "cause-based ads" in the United States, and moving forward would align its advertising policy "with that of TV and other media outlets."