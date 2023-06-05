Startup Digest: BYJU’S to launch Aakash IPO in mid-2024, ONDC launches B2B transactions and more

Here’re the top headlines from the startup space.

BYJU’S to launch Aakash Education IPO in mid 2024

Edtech giant BYJU’s has announced that its board has given approval to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary Aakash Education Services Limited (AESL) mid next year, confirming CNBC-TV18 newsbreak.

A BYJU'S insider had earlier in April told CNBC-TV18 that Aakash Educational Services would hit public markets in the next 12 months. The firm has said the appointment of merchant bankers for the IPO would be announced later. The listing will provide a significant capital infusion to bolster Aakash's infrastructure and broaden its reach, it added.

When CNBC-TV18 reached out to BYJU’s for a comment on the offer size, the company refused to comment and said it would share the details once the bankers are finalised.

ONDC launches B2B transactions on the network

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the government-backed interoperable e-commerce network, has announced the launch of business-to-business (B2B) trade on its platform.

With this, ONDC has enabled merchants to engage directly with other businesses in wholesale trade. Leveraging the open network, businesses can expand their reach, forge new partnerships, and tap into previously untapped markets. This transition further allows them to move away from their predominantly offline operations, a statement said.

While the first B2B transaction on the network took place on May 21 at a gathering of network participants (NPs) in Bengaluru. Two startups SignCatch and Rapidor have successfully enabled both the B2B buyer and B2B seller side on ONDC.

Deloitte flags sourcing from inappropriately approved vendors at BharatPe: Report

Auditor Deloitte has flagged inappropriately approved vendors and excess payments at BharatPe, where its former MD and co-founder Ashneer Grover has been accused of cheating and embezzlement of funds, as per a PTI report.

In its latest annual report, BharatPe presented opinion of its statutory auditor that said the company's internal control system for vendor selection as well as for approval of invoices for purchase of goods and services were not operating effectively, resulting in procurements at inappropriately approved prices.

After devoting a page on the statutory auditors' report, BharatPe's annual report in the following section stated that "there were no instances of fraud reported by auditors to the board of directors". This was used by Grover to attack reportage, saying no journalist has read the annual report of BharatPe which has clearly writes of no fraud.

Suniel Shetty backs edtech startup Klassroom Edutech

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has backed Klassroom Edutech, by investing an undisclosed sum in the edtech startup. Since its inception in 2016, the company has raised a total of $1 million in funding.

“I'm delighted to be a part of Klassroom, as they're making a real impact by implementing the NEP 2020's innovative teaching methods. Together, let's empower the next generation with a joyful learning experience,” said Shetty.

Over the next five years, the company aims to impact 20 million students and expand its reach by 3x each year. The firm is also looking to enroll approximately 500,000 students within the next year through its social initiative programs.

Shikhar Dhawan invests in snacks brand TagZ Foods

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has invested an undisclosed capital in TagZ Foods, a Bengaluru based urban snack brand and has also joined the company as a brand ambassador.

“As a sportsman, I understand the importance of eating better and leading an active lifestyle. I am excited to be a part of TagZ Foods' journey as it leapfrogs into its next orbit of growth and expansion. This is a deep and long-term partnership in my dual role as investor and brand ambassador at TagZ,” said Dhawan.

The brand is planning to expand its product line, production capacity and strengthen its distribution to other cities in the country.

Sentra.world gets $2 million in seed funding from Avaana Climate Fund

ESG SaaS platform Sentra.world has bagged $2 million in a seed funding round led by Avaana Capital. The round also witnessed participation from RPG Ventures and Golden Sparrow Ventures.

"This seed funding will accelerate our efforts to provide cutting-edge solutions, sectoral intelligence that help businesses seamlessly track supplier emissions, enhance green sourcing, and optimise their environmental impact”, said Vikas Upadhyay, Co-Founder and COO, sentra.world.

Sentra.world offers innovative Scope 3 solutions to empower businesses and achieve ESG excellence. Through its SaaS products, including sentra.calculus, sentra.network, and sentra.portfolio, the platform enables businesses to decarbonise their value chain, and drive sustainability across the industrial sector.

ShipEase gets $550,000 in non-dilutive capital from Recur Club

ShipEase, a SaaS-enabled logistics platform has bagged $550,000 in non-dilutive funding from Recur Club. The startup will use the funds primarily for technology advancements and further building its brand amongst the D2C segment, a statement said.

The company has also expanded its cloud operations in cross-border trade and partnered with Aramex and UPS for the same. The firm is now looking for international expansion and entering the warehousing industry in the next financial year.

ShipEase has integrated with platforms such as Amazon, Shopify, Flipkart, eBay, Magento, OpenCart, WooCommerce among others.

CleverTap launches Retention Accelerator program for startups

Consumer engagement platform, CleverTap, has announced the launch of its Retention Accelerator Program for startups globally, which is aimed at providing early-stage startups free access to CleverTap's full stack retention platform, with benefits worth $100,000.

According to the company, the program also provides 1:1 tailored mentoring sessions with CleverTap experts, and networking opportunities with investors and industry leaders. The accelerator will support ten startups yearly, with each cohort comprising five companies.

In July 2023, the first cohort of participants will be announced. From July to December 2023, the selected cohort will work closely with CleverTap, benefiting from invaluable mentoring sessions, it added.

EatFit and HRX launch offline stores primarily targeting metro cities

EatFit, a healthy food platform operated by Curefoods, and HRX by Hrithik Roshan, a homegrown fitness brand, have jointly launched HRX by EatFit offline stores. These stores will primarily target major metro cities and gradually expand to Tier 1 cities, ensuring a broader reach for their offerings, a statement said.

"I am thrilled to witness the expansion of our partnership with EatFit through the launch of our offline stores. The values that both EatFit and HRX as brands hold are deeply interconnected and we pride ourselves on this synergy. I hope that the HRX by EatFit offline stores will enable individuals to access nutritional meals on the go.” said Hrithik Roshan, founder of HRX.

Since the partnership between EatFit and HRX in July 2022, HRX by EatFit claims that its revenue has been doubling every quarter, with annualized revenue of Rs 25 crores. The brands are looking to launch 10 offline stores initially, with a long-term vision of reaching 150 stores by 2025.

ENVIRONMENT DAY: STARTUP’S INITIATIVES

Furlenco pledges to eliminate one-time plastic packaging by 2025

In line with the theme of World Environment Day this year #BeatPlasticPollution, furniture and lifestyle brand Furlenco has pledged to eradicate the use of one-time plastic packaging materials by 2025. The company has also started using reusable packaging materials.

The company has also implemented various initiatives to minimize its environmental impact and help promote a circular economy in the retail industry. Among the initiatives includes a furniture refurbishment program, under which, the lifespan of furniture was extended by refurbishing its products for up to six cycles, thereby reducing its carbon footprint.

BigBasket announces its EV fleet helped reduce 7,000+ tonne in CO2 emissions

E-grocer BigBasket has managed to reduce 7012 tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2022 due to its 5,458 electric delivery vehicles fleet, the company said in its Green Report 2022.

It also highlighted that with 4,512k Wp panels installed atop 27 warehouses in 11 cities, the company generated 54,57,000 kWh of solar power in 2022, reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 1,670 tonnes. In addition, bigbasket has also supplied organic produce from 1,782 farmers in 2022. Through field geotagging, agricultural intelligence, and knowledge-sharing sessions, the company said it is working towards going 100 percentorganic in the coming years.

PayU and Prosus highlight sustainable packaging solutions in India

Fintech player PayU and Prosus, a technology investor, have launched the Scaling Sustainable Packaging Report which defines 10 Golden Rules that e-commerce and delivery platforms can implement to tackle the issue of packaging waste and make sustainability a scalable option for business in India.

PayU said it has achieved a marked reduction in energy (31 percent), water waste (53%) and solid waste (39%) after shift to recycled paper products. By moving to Green Garbage Bags, PayU said it has saved almost 2 tonnes of plastic waste and 1 kg of carbon emission per kg of a garbage bag. The company’s annual CO2 emission saving was reduced to 1.35 tonnes and 31.68 tonnes by transitioning to EV vehicles and glass bottles.

BluSmart completes 200 Million electric kilometers mark

All-electric fleet operator BluSmart Mobility has announced it has completed over 200 million clean kilometers through 6 million + zero-emission trips in its EV fleet since its inception in 2019.

With a commitment to reduce carbon emissions, BluSmart said its EVs have saved over 14,600 tonnes of CO2, equivalent to the positive impact of more than 630,000 fully grown trees actively absorbing CO2 within a year. BluSmart has a fleet of over 4,000 EV cars in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

Ecofy partners Piaggio Vehicles to provide financing on electric three-wheeler range

Ecofy, a green-only NBFC has partnered Piaggio Vehicles, a manufacturer of small commercial vehicles to provide financial assistance to individuals and corporations on electric three-wheelers (passenger and cargo range).

The company says it will provide offers like zero processing fees for the first 50 vehicles disbursed, while Piaggio Vehicles will leverage Ecofy’s user-friendly and fully digital financing solutions to deliver 800 vehicles in the current financial year.

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

Integrated battery recycling and repurposing solutions provider Lohum has teamed up with MG Motor India to develop second-life solutions for the car maker's EV batteries.

Under the collaboration, Lohum will reuse end-of-first-life batteries of MG electric vehicles to build 2nd-life Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for a wide variety of clean energy applications in domestic urban and rural markets. It also rolled out a completely off-grid 5kWh battery energy storage system for an uninterrupted power supply even in regions with unreliable grid infrastructure.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Musk's Neuralink valued at about $5 billion

Elon Musk's brain implant startup Neuralink, which was valued at close to $2 billion in a private fundraising round two years ago, is now worth around $5 billion based on privately executed stock trades, as per Reuters.

Some purchases by bullish investors boosted the valuation in recent months, ahead of Neuralink's May 25 announcement that U.S. regulators had approved a human trial on its brain chip.

Atomic Wallet loses over $35 million in cryptocurrency due to security breach

Atomic Wallet, a mobile and desktop crypto wallet allowing users to store various cryptocurrencies, has experienced a security breach and lost over $35 million in crypto assets since June 2.

ZachXBT, an on-chain investigator, has been collecting transactions of funds stolen from Atomic Wallet victims and claimed that over $35 million in cryptocurrency has been stolen as a result of this compromise.

Last week, Atomic Wallet tweeted that they had received reports of compromised wallets and had begun an investigation. A tweet from the company on Monday said, "At the moment less than 1 per cent of our monthly active users have been affected/reported. Last drained transaction was confirmed over 40h ago."

Binance controlled ‘independent’ U.S. affiliate’s bank accounts

A senior Binance executive was the main operator for five bank accounts belonging to the giant cryptocurrency exchange’s purportedly independent U.S. affiliate, including an account that held American customers’ funds, bank records show.

U.S. lender Silvergate Bank authorized the executive, Guangying Chen, a close associate of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, to operate the accounts in 2019 and 2020, according to records from those years. This allowed Chen and her deputies to move funds held in the bank accounts. Employees at the affiliate, Binance.US, had to ask Chen’s team to process payments, even to cover the firm’s payroll, company messages show.

The new findings offer further detail into how Binance exercised tight control over Binance.US, despite both firms maintaining that they have always operated independently. The previously unreported bank records and messages show that Binance’s management over the U.S. business’s finances extended across its bank accounts at Silvergate and detail how this secret access was granted.

Instagram reinstates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid presidential bid launch

Instagram has lifted its suspension against the account of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of the late president John F. Kennedy, The Washington Post reported.

Kennedy, who is making a long shot bid to challenge Biden for the Democratic nomination, was removed from the photo-sharing platform in 2021 for reportedly sharing debunked claims about COVID-19 in violation of its policies on the pandemic.

"As he is now an active candidate for president of the United States, we have restored access to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s Instagram account," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement.

Ex-NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch joins Twitter

Former NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch joins Twitter, in a role focusing on business operations, he told Reuters.

Benarroch said in an email that he was looking forward to working with the company's team to "build Twitter 2.0 together."

"Welcome to the flock, @benarroch_joe! From one bird to the next," tweeted incoming Twitter Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino, who was appointed in May. She did not mention the position Benarroch will be taking.

OpenAI mulling Israel investment opportunities

OpenAI is considering investment opportunities in Israel, Microsoft Israel R&D center quoted the company's CEO, Sam Altman, as saying during a visit to the country.

Altman has predicted a "huge role" for Israel in reducing risks from artificial intelligence even as the country debates whether and how to regulate the technology behind ChatGPT.