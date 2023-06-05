Startup Digest: BYJU’S to launch Aakash IPO in mid-2024, ONDC launches B2B transactions and more

12 Min(s) Read
Here’re the top headlines from the startup space.
BYJU’S to launch Aakash Education IPO in mid 2024
Edtech giant BYJU’s has announced that its board has given approval to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary Aakash Education Services Limited (AESL) mid next year, confirming CNBC-TV18 newsbreak.
A BYJU'S insider had earlier in April told CNBC-TV18 that Aakash Educational Services would hit public markets in the next 12 months. The firm has said the appointment of merchant bankers for the IPO would be announced later. The listing will provide a significant capital infusion to bolster Aakash's infrastructure and broaden its reach, it added.