STARTUP DIGEST: BillDesk investors get richer, Paytm to form payments unit, Amazon launches Kisan store

There were several important developments in the startup space during the week. Here are the top stories from the startup universe this week.

Early investors of BillDesk witnessed returns of over 45% CAGR over 20 years: Co-founder MN Srinivasu

Payments company BillDesk's acquisition by Prosus-backed PayU for $4.7 billion is not only one of the biggest deals in the Indian digital ecosystem but has also meant massive wealth creation for investors and founders who have exited completely.

Early investors have seen returns of over 45 percent CAGR over 20 years, BillDesk cofounder MN Srinivasu told CNBC TV 18 while speaking about the decision to sell the company instead of going for an IPO, and what the combined entity will look like.

"We evaluated what will be good overall for Indian fintech ecosystem. We evaluated an IPO. The choice was between an IPO and a transaction like this. We wanted to provide liquidity to investors. The option of Prosus came up as we were evaluating the IPO. Prosus is a great fit, it is a financial investor and has strategic interest in payments," Srinivasu told CNBC TV-18

For the founders as well, who owned about 10% stake each in BillDesk as per Tracxn, the deal has brought windfalls of close to $500 MN each as they exit fully.

"The deal is validation of what we have created in India. It is a proud moment for BillDesk employees and a big moment for fintech in India," Srinivasu added.

PhonePe receives insurance broking license

Payments major PhonePe has received an insurance broking licence from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Last year PhonePe entered the insurtech sector with a limited insurance ‘corporate agent’ licence, which restricted the company to partner with only three insurance companies per category.

Now, with this new ‘Direct Broking’ licence, the fintech startup can distribute insurance products from all insurance companies in India.

“We have entered insurance broking, account aggregator, there will be more to come. Insurance is a high-margin category for us. We are fastest growing insuretech company, this segment will expand very quickly for us,” Sameer Nigam, CEO and co-founder PhonePe told CNBC-TV18.

The digital payments services company on Thursday also announced the launch of PhonePe Pulse, an interactive geospatial website, which provides insights and granular data on digital payment trends in India. The site will reveal digital transaction habits of over 30 million Indians down to the district level.

“We will play at a pan-India level. We are fastest growing SIP player in MFs. Diversification will open up revenue pools,” Nigam claimed.

For July this year, PhonePe clocked close to 1.5 billion transactions on its network worth Rs2.88 lakh crore, keeping intact its lead over Google Pay.

Unacademy shuts down Mastree after one year of acquisition: Report

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has shut down Mastree a year after acquiring the K12 learning platform, according to an Entrackr report.

The announcement was made via an internal note sent by Unacademy’s co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal to the company’s leadership team.

Unacademy had invested $5 million in Mastree for a majority stake.

BharatPe ties up with Axis Bank to expand its merchant acquiring business

Newly-minted fintech unicorn BharatPe has announced a strategic partnership with Axis Bank under which the private lender will act as the acquiring bank for BharatPe’s point of sale (PoS) business BharatSwipe.

This association will help BharatPe enhance the merchant experience by leveraging best-in-class technology platform offered by Axis Bank, the company said in a statement.

Axis Bank claims to be the third largest PoS acquiring bank in the payments acceptance business in India, with an installed base of over 652,026 PoS terminals spread across India. The bank currently processes about ₹19,000 crore of payments per month.

BharatPe launched its PoS machine, BharatSwipe, last year as India’s first zero rental and zero merchant discount rate (MDR) PoS machine.

IPO-bound Paytm to form payments unit

IPO-bound payments company Paytm is looking to turn its payment aggregator business into a new subsidiary called Paytm Payments Services Limited as the deadline to adhere with the Reserve Bank of India’s payment aggregator rules inches closer.

The company will seek approval for the same from its stakeholders through the extraordinary general meeting scheduled for September 23.

In the letter to shareholders, Paytm said the transfer of its payments business will be made on a slump sale basis for a lump sum of Rs 275-Rs 350 crore, which it will receive in five equated annual instalments.

In March 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued new guidelines for payment aggregators and payment gateways, in a bid to further regulate the sector. The guidelines stated that non-banking entities offering payment aggregator services need to apply for fresh authorisation.

UPI logs robust growth in August

Digital payments continued to grow at a robust pace and touched a new record in August, indicating an increased adoption of digital payments by consumers during pandemic.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) logged more than 3 billion transactions for the second consecutive month in a row in August, as per data released by the NPCI.

In August, UPI logged 3.55 billion transactions, which is an all-time high in terms of the volume of transactions the payments platform has recorded since its launch. In value terms, UPI saw transactions worth Rs 6.39 trillion in August, which is again a record high. On a month-on-basis, UPI’s volume of transactions was up 9.5 per cent in August, and the value of transactions was up 5.4 per cent.

In July, UPI crossed the 3 billion volume mark for the first time since its inception in 2016 as it clocked 3.24 or 324 crore transactions amounting to Rs 6,06,281 crore during the month.

In the UPI ecosystem, the apps that lead the transactions are PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm Payments Bank.

Edtech startup Scaler Academy acquires Coding Elements

Edtech startup Scaler Academy has acquired online learning platform Coding Elements. The deal is reportedly worth about $1 million (close to Rs 8 crore).

With this acquisition, Scaler aims to strengthen further and expand its offering in the professional upskilling space, the company said in a statement.

Mudit Goel, Coding Elements’ founder will join Scaler as its strategy and product lead.

Thrasio-style firm GlobalBees acquires D2C startup The Better Home

Digital content platform The Better India (TBI) has sold its D2C Home-Care brand ‘The Better Home’ to Thrasio-model based startup GlobalBees for an undisclosed amount.

The Better Home, which was founded in February 2020, offers natural ingredient-based home cleaning products. So far, the D2C firm has been selling through online marketplace including Amazon and their own website, across more than 600 cities to over 70,000 customers.

With this acquisition, GlobalBees will scale the brand online and offline even further through marketing and product development, among other measures, a statement said. The Better Home's 15-member team will also join GlobalBees to continue the business.

"A successful brand today needs the right blend of traditional business ethics and new age approach to marketing and sales to breakthrough. Being a part of the GlobalBees brand will skyrocket The Better Home's journey," said Dhimant Parekh, Founder of The Better Home.

This is the first acquisition for GlobalBees and is the company is looking at taking it to international markets. The move comes just after GlobalBees raised one of the biggest Series A rounds of $150 million, in July 2021, led by FirstCry.

Trifecta Capital launches third venture debt fund with target corpus of Rs 1,000 cr

Venture debt firm Trifecta Capital has launched its third venture debt fund, targeting a corpus of Rs1,500 crores for its latest fund.

The fund, with a target corpus of Rs1,000 crores ($133 million) and a green shoe option of Rs 500 crore ($ 67 million), will be the largest in the series of venture debt funds managed by the firm, it said in a statement. It aims to serve the rapidly growing financing opportunities for Indian startups.

Earlier this year, the firm announced the final close of its Venture Debt Fund – II at $140 million, which it started raising in 2019. The first close saw participation from domestic investors including large corporates, insurance companies, marquee family offices, UHNIS, and entrepreneurs.

Google delays return to office to January as Covid worries linger

Google has postponed return to the office for workers for the third time.

Google is extending its voluntary return-to-office policy through January next year, CEO Sundar Pichai said on Tuesday, citing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in many parts of the world.

"Beyond January 10, we will enable countries and locations to make determinations on when to end voluntary work-from-home based on local conditions," Pichai said in a blog post.

As the highly contagious delta variant of the Covid-19 virus spreads several other tech companies, including Amazon, Facebook and Apple, are also reassessing their return-to-office plans.

Zerodha gets Sebi's approval to set up AMC

Broking firm Zerodha has received an in-principle approval to set up an asset management company (AMC) company.

The in-principle approval from Sebi will allow the startup to launch its own mutual funds, founder and chief executive Nithin Kamath announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

“So, we just got our in-principle approval for our AMC (MF) license. I guess now comes the hard part,” wrote Kamath.

Zerodha had applied to the capital market regulator in February 2020, just months after Sebi allowed fintech firms to enter the MF business. In December 2019, Sebi said entities with a net worth of Rs 100 crore and five years of being profitable were eligible to sponsor MFs.

Indegene acquires US-based Medical Marketing Economics for $10 mn

Healthcare solutions provider Indegene has acquired US-based Medical Marketing Economics (MME) for $10 million in a bid to strengthen its pricing, reimbursement and market access capabilities.

"Their 40+ strong team will strengthen our emerging Biotech and Medical offerings. They bring proven PRMA capabilities that complement our Co-Commercialization solution," Indegene Cofounder and CEO Manish Gupta said.

As per the company, the current size of the market access solutions market is $1.7 billion and expected to increase to $2.24 billion over the next five years.

“This signals a great headroom opportunity for us in the US market. Acquiring MME is a step in this direction. The size of this deal is approximately $10 million," Gupta added.

Meesho announces ‘Rest & Recharge’ policy for employees

Social commerce unicorn Meesho has announced a companywide break from November 4 to 14 for all its employees implementing its ‘Reset and Recharge’ policy. The work break will be after the festive season sale offered by the platform.

The startup which helps small businesses and individuals become sellers on social platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, made the announcement on Twitter and Linkedin.

“We are going to completely unplug from work — right after our busy and frenetic festive sale season, so that we are back to doing what we love — relaxed and rejuvenated,” the company said in a Twitter post.

“Between 2020-2021, we know how hard the pandemic has been on our mental health & productivity. Meesho being a people-centric workplace understands this. We will always put our employees' wellbeing as top priority and the Reset and Recharge policy is one step towards that,” it added.

Amazon revamps $1 bn delivery service partner programme

E-commerce major Amazon India is revamping its global delivery service partner (DSP) programme in India, as it looks to bring more entrepreneurs into its fold to strengthen its last-mile delivery network in the country.

Under the revamped programme, Amazon India will be offering newer services, including allocating an account manager to delivery service partners, along with providing key technology and value-added tools for hiring, legal and technological support.

It also looks to negotiate competitive rates for its partners to provide asset insurance, compliance support and group corporate insurance for delivery partners, the company said in a statement.

The US-based e-commerce major has already worked with close to 340 DSPs in India, which currently operate a delivery network across 750 cities and 1,500 DSP stations.

Amazon launches Kisan store, farmers can now buy seeds, farming tools and more from shopping app

Amazon has launched a store exclusively for farmers on its platform called the Kisan Store. Farmers can now buy farming tools, seeds, crop protection and other farming tools on Amazon, the company said in a statement.

The Kisan Store has been launched in collaboration with the Centre to transform the farming sector.

As per the company, Kisan Store will make it easier for farmers across the country to access farming tools at competitive prices. Apart from English, the farmers can also shop on Amazon.in using any of the five Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Shopee tests India e-commerce market dominated by Amazon, Flipkart

Singapore-headquartered Shopee has launched a recruitment campaign for sellers to sell on "Shopee India" and is ramping up hiring in the country, according to Reuters.

India’s e-commerce market, estimated at $50 billion in 2018 and expected to be worth $200 million by 2027, is dominated by Amazon India and Walmart’s Flipkart. Two of the biggest conglomerates—Reliance Industries and Tata Group—are also making a play in the sector with their JioMart and Tata Digital enterprises.

"Shopee is coming to India!" announces a video posted earlier in August that promises free shipping and no commission fees for sellers and buyers. However, the company did not reveal as to whether they would launch in India.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

WhatsApp fined a record $266 mn by Ireland over privacy breaches

WhatsApp was fined a record 225 million euro ($266 million) by the Irish data protection regulator on Thursday after the EU privacy watchdog pressured Ireland to raise the penalty for the company’s privacy breaches, according to Reuters.

WhatsApp said the fine was “entirely disproportionate” and that it would appeal. Still, the Irish fine is significantly less than the record $886.6 million euro fine meted out to Amazon by the Luxembourg privacy agency in July.

Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems, who has taken on Facebook in several privacy cases, said the initial fine was 50 million euros.

Ireland’s Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC), the lead data privacy regulator for Facebook within the European Union, said the issues related to whether WhatsApp conformed in 2018 with EU data rules about transparency.

The Irish regulator also reprimanded and ordered WhatsApp to bring its processing into compliance by taking “a range of specified remedial actions.”

Beijing city looking to take Didi under state control: Report

The city of Beijing is considering taking Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global, which is facing a cybersecurity investigation, under state control, Bloomberg News reported.

The Beijing city government has proposed making an investment in Didi.

Under the preliminary proposal, some Beijing-based companies would acquire a stake in Didi, said the report, adding that it remains unclear how large a stake the Beijing city government is considering taking.

Didi and JD.com workers get unions in watershed moment for China's tech sector

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global has set up a union for its staff while e-commerce powerhouse JD.com has also established one, Reuters reported.

Regulators in China have come down hard on its biggest technology firms this year, criticising them for policies that exploit workers and infringe on consumer rights in addition to unleashing a slew of anti-trust probes and fines.

Didi's union, announced on an internal forum last month, will be initially managed by employees at its Beijing headquarters and will be guided by the government-backed All China Federation of Trade Unions (ACTFU).

JD.com established a trade union this week, a newspaper affiliated with the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions said, publishing pictures of the ceremony which was attended by a number of government officials.

Chinese state firms to take big stake in Ant's credit-scoring JV

Chinese-backed firms are set to take a sizeable stake in a key Ant Group asset for the first time, sources told Reuters. This move will loosen the Chinese fintech giant's grip on a data treasure trove of over 1 billion users but help revive its IPO.

The partners plan to establish a personal credit-scoring firm, said the people, adding that such a firm and ownership structure was one aspect of restructuring ordered by regulators who put a sudden stop to Ant's blockbuster IPO in November.

Under the plan, Ant and Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group will each own 35 percent of the venture, while other state-backed partners, Hangzhou Finance and Investment Group and Zhejiang Electronic Port, will each hold slightly more than 5 percent.

China tightens gaming rules for kids

China has forbidden under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week, a stringent social intervention that it said was needed to pull the plug on a growing addiction to what it once described as "spiritual opium".

The new rules, published on Monday by China’s National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) are part of a major shift by Beijing to strengthen control over its society and key sectors of its economy, including tech, education and property, after years of runaway growth.

According to a translated notice about the new rules, people under 18 will be allowed to play video games one hour a day between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. weekends and legal holidays. Gaming companies will be barred from providing services to minors in any form outside the stipulated hours and must ensure they have put real-name verification systems in place, said the regulator, which oversees the country's video games market.

Google appeals France's 'disproportionate' $591 mn fine in copyright row

Google said on Wednesday it was appealing against a 500 million euro ($591 million) fine imposed by France's antitrust watchdog in July over a dispute with local media about paying for news content.

The fine came amid increasing international pressure on online platforms such as Google, and Facebook to share more of the revenue they make from using media outlets' news.

The French antitrust body imposed the sanction on Google for failing to comply with its orders on how to conduct the talks with publishers. It said on Wednesday that Google's appeal, which will be ruled on by Paris' court of appeal, would not hold up the fine, which the US tech giant must still pay. It could not say how long the appeal process would take.

Apple hit with antitrust case in India over in-app payments issues: Report

Apple is facing an antitrust challenge in India for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the apps market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system, according to a Reuters report.

The allegations are similar to a case Apple faces in the European Union, where regulators last year started an investigation into Apple's imposition of an in-app fee of 30% for distribution of paid digital content and other restrictions.

The case was filed by a non-profit "Together We Fight Society" which is based in Rajasthan which argues Apple's fee of up to 30% hurts competition by raising costs for app developers and customers, while also acting as a barrier to market entry.

In the coming weeks, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) will review the case and could order its investigations arm to conduct a wider probe, or dismiss it altogether if it finds no merit in it.

S.Korea's parliament passes bill to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

South Korea’s parliament on Tuesday approved a bill that bans major app store operators such as Google and Apple from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases.

According to Reuters, it is the first such curb by a major economy on the likes of Apple and Google, which face global criticism for requiring the use of proprietary payment systems that charge commissions of up to 30 percent.

The final vote was 180 in favour out of 188 attending to pass the amendment to the Telecommunications Business Act, dubbed the “Anti-Google law.”

Google added Google Play provides far more than payment processing, and its service fee helps keep Android free, giving developers the tools and global platform to access billions of consumers around the world.

Apple agreed to loosen App Store restrictions for small developers, allowing developers to promote payment options outside Apple’s payment system.

Based on South Korean parliament records, the amendment bans app store operators with dominant market positions from forcing payment systems on content providers and “inappropriately” delaying the review of, or deleting, mobile content from app markets.

Google to invest $1.2 bn in Germany cloud computing programme

Google is investing 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) by 2030 to expand its cloud computing infrastructure in Germany and to increase the use of renewable energy, the Associated Press reported.

The internet giant plans to add new cloud computing centres in the Berlin region and in the town of Hanau, close to the DE-CIX data exchange in Frankfurt.

Google said it would purchase more than 140 megawatts of electricity from the German subsidiary of French utility company Engie over the coming years to operate the data centres.

The company said Engie will guarantee that 80% of the electricity comes from carbon-free sources, including a new solar park and 22 existing wind parks in Germany. Google said it aims to use 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Amazon CEO unveils 55,000 tech jobs in his first hiring push

Amazon is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months, Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Reuters. That’s equal to more than a third of Google’s headcount as of June 30, and close to all of Facebook’s.

Jassy said the company needed more firepower to keep up with demand in retail, the cloud and advertising, among other businesses. He said the company's new bet to launch satellites into orbit to widen broadband access, called Project Kuiper, would require a lot of new hires, too.

With Amazon's annual job fair scheduled to begin September 15, Jassy hopes now is a good time for recruiting. The positions Amazon is marketing include engineering, research science and robotics roles, postings that are largely new to the company rather than jobs others quit.

Apollo completes $5 bn acquisition of Yahoo

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management has completed its acquisition of Yahoo (formerly known as Verizon Media Group) from Verizon, TechCrunch reported.

The deal is worth $5 billion, with $4.25 billion in cash, plus preferred interests of $750 million. Verizon will be retaining 10% of the newly rebranded company.

Guru Gowrappan might not stay on as CEO of Yahoo for the long term now that the deal has closed, the report added.