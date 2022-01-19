STARTUP DIGEST: BharatPe’s Ashneer Grover’s voluntary leave of absence, ‘postpe’ clocks annualized TPV of Rs. 2,400 Cr, CRED expands ESOP pool to $500M, says Report & ByteDance dissolves investment arm

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

BharatPe’s Ashneer Grover takes voluntary leave of absence until March-end; says he will return on or before April 1

After announcing his decision to take a voluntary leave of absence until March-end, BharatPe founder and managing director Ashneer Grover said in a statement that he would rejoin on or before April 1.

Grover in a statement posted on Twitter said he will use the time off to think about the next phase of product development for BharatPe and the fintech's path to profitability, apart from ‘investing’ in himself personally.

“I will also double down on investing in myself personally. I am a builder and I know my energy is best spent in creating value for millions of Indians we serve each day,” Grover added.

Earlier, a BharatPe statement read, “The Board has accepted Ashneer’s decision which we agree is in the best interests of the company, our employees and investors, and the millions of merchants we support each day.”

BharatPe will be led by CEO Suhail Sameer and its management team in Grover's absence.

Meanwhile, BharatPe sources have told CNBC-TV18 the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is not involved in Grover’s decision to proceed on leave.

The move is being seen as BharatPe’s attempt to distance itself from the controversy surrounding Grover. The controversy is Grover’s “personal matter” and will have no impact on acquiring PMC Bank via Unity SFB, the sources added.

Grover’s leave comes at a time when the fintech is facing heat over the founder’s alleged use of inappropriate language against one of Kotak Group’s employees.

‘postpe’ clocks annualized TPV of Rs. 2,400 Cr in 3 months of launch

Fintech platform BharatPe has announced that its recently launched ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ product ‘postpe’ has emerged one of the fastest growing products in the BNPL industry, with an annualised TPV of Rs. 2,400 crore in just 3 months of its launch.

The company shared that ‘postpe’ has facilitated disbursals to three lakh consumers in the first quarter of its launch. The company said that it has extended a credit line of Rs. 1,000 crore in partnership with its lending partners.

“Over the last 3 months, we have been able to facilitate credit to 3 lakh-plus customers and are hoping to touch 8 lakh customers by March. We had initially set a target of facilitating a loan book of Rs 2,000 crore on postpe in the first 12 months for our lending partners. However, we have already surpassed this milestone and are now targeting annualized TPV of Rs 24,000 crore by end of 2022,” said Suhail Sameer, Chief Executive Officer, BharatPe.

BharatPe claimed that ‘postpe’ is expected to grow twofold in the last quarter of the financial year and the company is targeting closing the last quarter of FY22 with an annualised TPV of Rs 4,500 crore.

Paytm shares close below Rs 1,000 mark for first time, discount to issue price at 54%

Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares hit a record low on Wednesday, closing below the Rs 1,000 mark for the first time ever.

The stock fell 4.3 percent to end at a record closing low of Rs 997.4 apiece on BSE. At this level, the stock changed hands at a discount of 53.6 percent to the issue price.

During the session, Paytm shares plunged as much as five percent to an all-time low of Rs 990. That was the lowest intraday level recorded since their market debut in mid-November.

Paytm's IPO was the biggest of all time in India. The company's public offer saw an overall subscription of 1.9 times the shares on offer. Though fully subscribed, the IPO failed to receive the kind of response enjoyed by most primary market entrants in 2021. Paytm is yet to report its financial results for the quarter ended December.

HomeLane eyes Rs 1,500 cr IPO by mid-2022: Report

Home interior startup HomeLane plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through an initial public offering that should hit the market by mid-2022, sources told the Economic Times.

Bank of America, Axis Capital and ICICI Securities have been hired to run the IPO.

a 25-30% stake will be offered in the proposed IPO. It will be a combination of primary and secondary shares where some existing investors, including Sequoia Capital and Accel Partners, will make part exits, the report added.

CRED expands its ESOP pool size to $500 mn: Report

Credit card payment app CRED has increased its employee stock ownership plan or ESOP pool size to $500 million, joining the likes of several growth-stage startups which have increased their ESOP size in the past 12 months, as per an Entrackr report.

CRED has passed a special resolution to increase its ESOP pool by 1,12,504 stock options to 3,92,958 stock options in total. The new ESOP pool has been increased from 10 percent to 12.5 percent of its paid up capital, the report added.

The development comes soon after the company’s announcement which said that its cumulative ESOP buyback for 2021 will be up to Rs 100 crore or $13.3 million. CRED also said that its total ESOP buyback in 2021 was worth approximately Rs 145 crore or $19.3 million.

MediBuddy launches new vertical of phlebotomists

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy has launched its team of phlebotomy to offer customers comprehensive healthcare services.

Under this initiative, the platform would now include the provision of conducting various medical tests at home with its in-house team of Phlebos, along with doctor consultations and medicine delivery.

With this new service launch, MediBuddy sets a target to strengthen its team of certified phlebotomists of over 1,000-plus members within the next quarter for consumers to avail lab tests from the comfort of their homes across cities and small towns, it said in a statement.

ValueFirst announces its startup programme for new entrepreneurs

ValueFirst, a communications-platform-as-a-service provider, has announced the annual flagship ValueFirst Startup Program (VFSP), designed to introduce latest technology platforms to startups that can drive upto 2x conversations.

The programme is intended to help growing new entrepreneurs in their upand-onwards journey. With the VFSP, startups can use technology to seamlessly connect with their consumers for multiple use-cases on different channels, the company said in a statement.

The programme aims to support and equip innovative start-ups with expert guidance and mentorship and ValueFirst will offer Rs 2,50,000 worth of services including SMS, Email, and WhatsApp chatbots to eligible startups.

The six-month long accelerator programme is open to startups that have been incorporated within the last three years and must be Bootstrapped, Pre-Series A, Series A, or Seed round.

GoKwik onboards Amazon’s Kunal Tiwari as Chief Product Officer

E-commerce enablement platform GoKwik has onboarded Amazon’s Kunal Tiwari as its Chief Product Officer.

In his new role, Tiwari will spearhead GoKwik’s overall product strategy, execution and innovation. The company aims to expand its product portfolio and further strengthen its existing product suite to offer best-in-class support to Direct 2 Consumer (D2C) brands, it said in a statement.

In his last role at Amazon, Kunal led multiple product portfolios. His expertise in building AI/ML-enabled products will help GoKwik to move faster and effectively towards its vision of democratising the shopping experience, the firm added.

5ire names Raj Kapoor as India strategy lead

Blockchain ecosystem 5ire has roped in Raj Kapoor, founder and CEO, India Blockchain Alliance, as India strategy lead.

Kapoor is also an advisory at several blockchain companies. With his strong network and insight into building strong partnerships in both the private and public sectors, Kapoor will lead efforts to improve the adoption of 5ire’s technology, the company said in a statement.

Moreover, he will also work towards establishing valuable partnerships in India.

“India is an important marketplace to gain on-ground support for 5ire and its mission and Raj is a strategic addition to our team,” Pratik Gauri, co-founder and CEO, 5ire, said.

5ire is a blockchain ecosystem that aims to bring forward sustainability, technology and innovation to build the fifth industrial revolution (5IR).

Ashraf Patel named social innovator of the year

The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship along with the World Economic Forum (WEF) today announced 15 leaders in social innovation as the 2022 awardees.

Ashraf Patel, Co-Founder of Pravah and ComMutiny -- The Youth Collective (CYC), is the only Indian recipient of the Social Innovator of the Year award 2022. Over the last 29 years, her work in Pravah and ComMutiny has been to advocate for a psycho-social approach to youth development; investing in young people not just to impact society at scale but also to transform mindsets and attitudes.

She was recognized for three decades of investment in building the youth development sector in India. In 2020, Ashraf won the Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) award.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Microsoft to buy Activision in $68.7 bn all-cash deal

Microsoft has announced that it will buy videogame giant Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion all-cash deal.

This would be Microsoft’s largest acquisition to date, followed by its purchase of LinkedIn in 2016 for $26.2 billion.

Under the deal, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick, who has faced calls to resign over the cultural problems within his company, will remain CEO during the transition. Microsoft said Activision as a company will report to Microsoft’s Gaming CEO Phil Spencer after the deal closes, implying Kotick could depart after the transition. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday afternoon Kotick is expected to step down after the deal closes.

Activision, which is known for popular games such as Call of Duty, Diablo, Candy Crush, and World of Warcraft, has been mired in controversy for the past several months after reports of sexual misconduct and harassment among the company’s executives. On Monday, Activision said it fired dozens of executives following an investigation.

Microsoft said it expects to close the deal in its fiscal 2023.

"Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms," Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in a statement.

The deal will see the Xbox maker become the world’s third-biggest gaming company by revenue behind China’s Tencent and Japan’s Sony, maker of PlayStation games consoles.

TikTok owner ByteDance dissolves its investment arm: Report

TikTok owner ByteDance has disbanded its investment department, a company spokesperson told CNBC.

Following an assessment at the beginning of the year, ByteDance decided to “strengthen the focus of the business, reduce investments with low connection (to the main business) and disperse employees from the strategic investment department to various lines of business,” the spokesperson said.

The move “strengthens the coordination between strategic research and the business,” the company said.

The news comes as ByteDance is undergoing restructuring since its founder Zhang Yiming stepped down as chairman in the fall. The company has created six business units to focus on different areas from gaming to enterprise software.

ByteDance, which is not publicly traded, is the world’s largest startup valued at $140 billion, according to CB Insights.

China wants internet giants to get approval for investments, fundraisings, sources tell Reuters

China's cyberspace regulator has drafted new guidelines that will require the country's large internet companies to obtain its approval before they undertake any investments or fundraisings, sources told Reuters.

The proposed requirements from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) will apply to any platform company with more than 100 million users, or with more than 10 billion yuan ($1.58 billion) in revenue.

Any internet firm involved in sectors named on the negative list issued by China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) last year will also need to apply for approval, the sources said.

Some internet companies have already been briefed, they added, and the draft rules are still subject to changes.

The proposed rules would intensify the oversight from China's increasingly assertive regulators, who have over the past year reined in formerly freewheeling internet giants in areas from dealmaking to their handling of user data.

Turkey's Trendyol plans dual IPO when revenue abroad is 30-35%

Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba, plans a dual-listing IPO in New York or London when its income from foreign sales reaches 30-35 percent of total revenue, Reuters reported.

Trendyol, one of Turkey's best known platforms, has drawn backing from foreign investors and holds a leading position in Turkey's fragmented e-commerce market.

"Before a public offering we want to see revenue abroad, which is around 5 percent of total revenue right now, rise to 30-35%," President of Trendyol Group Caglayan Cetin said.

In a meeting with reporters, Cetin also said the company is planning its initial public offering (IPO) in 2024-2025 but that teams are making a serious effort to bring it forward to next year.

In August, Trendyol it had entered into agreements to raise $1.5 billion from a number of high-profile investors, valuing the company at $16.5 billion.

Google to improve enforcement of adult ads policy

Google said this week it would immediately improve enforcement of an age-sensitive ad policy after Reuters found ads for sex toys, liquor and high-risk investments in its search engine that should have been blocked under its efforts to comply with UK regulations.

Britain started enforcing regulations last September aimed at protecting children from being tracked online. Google in response began modifying settings across its services in Europe and elsewhere for users younger than 18 years. Among the measures it had touted in August was "expanding safeguards to prevent age-sensitive ad categories from being shown to teens".

Specifically, the search giant began using automated tools to stop ads related to categories such as alcohol, gambling and prescription drugs from being shown to people who are not logged in to a Google account or confirmed to be at least 18.

Tech companies face a growing challenge with policing their sprawling services, and, according to posts on online advertising forums and two advertisers, Google's enforcement has been spotty.

The advertisers, who sought anonymity out of fear of retribution from the tech giant, said they have been frustrated about significant lost sales due to Google's search engine correctly blocking their ads from signed-out users while erroneously allowing their competitors' ads.

Ads were shown in the UK to signed out users last week for leveraged trading, cholesterol medication, adult toy retailers and a major grocer promoting a vodka product, Reuters found.

"We have policies in place that limit where we show certain age-sensitive ad categories," Google said. "The ads in question were mislabeled and in this instance should have been restricted from serving. We are taking immediate steps to address this issue."