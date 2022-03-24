STARTUP DIGEST: BharatPe join hands with Ingenico; EaseMyTrip opens retail office in Dubai; BYJU’S named an official sponsor of FIFA World Cup; MacKenzie Scott donates $3.8 bn to 465 organisations

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

BharatPe join hands with Ingenico to offer advanced payment and commerce services to merchants

Fintech unicorn BharatPe has entered into a five-year strategic partnership with Ingenico, a worldline brand to help fuel the adoption of POS devices in India.

As a part of the deal, Ingenico will roll out 100,000 of its Axium range of Android Smart POS and PPaaS (Ingenico’s Payments Platform as a Service) to BharatPe’s merchant network in India over the next 12 months, the company said in a statement.

BharatPe with Ingenico’s PPaaS solution, will have the flexibility to bring its innovative business applications to the market in the shortest span of time. PPaaS is a suite of payment and commerce services that combines solutions for managing terminals with third-party applications and alternative payment methods.

The cloud-based platform works with any payment device beyond the 35 million Ingenico POS already deployed in 170 countries across the globe and for online commerce. For Ingenico, this partnership is the opportunity to reinforce its presence in the high-potential Indian market, the firm added.

“Today, our PoS business is active in 250+ cities and we have deployed more than 1.25 lac (125,000) BharatSwipe machines across offline shops. Also, we are processing US$ 4 bn in annualized transaction processing value on our PoS devices currently. With this strategic partnership with Ingenico, we will be able to add a new dimension to our range of Fintech offerings for offline merchants,” said Shashvat Nakrani, Co-Founder, BharatPe.

EaseMyTrip opens retail office in Dubai

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip has opened a retail office in Dubai to cater to the growing B2C retail segment under its international expansion strategy.

Located in the Bur Dubai area, the retail office will house a team of the company's travel experts to guide customers in planning holidays and provide a hassle-free booking experience, the firm said in a statement.

"With the constant change in rules and current travel uncertainty across the world, we believe that a retail office and local website instils a positive travel sentiment for customers and provides them with the required guidance while planning their vacation," EaseMyTrip CEO and Co-Founder Nishant Pitti said.

Apart from building brand awareness, the office will also provide the company with an opportunity to understand the market and pain points better, which will help it serve its growing customer base in the country more efficiently, he added.

With international travel set to make a strong comeback this year, Pitti said, "We see a wider global market open for travel and believe that our retail office and the new website will play a significant role in capturing a wider customer base".

magicpin announces its Remote-First workplace policy

Discovery platform for offline retailers Magicpin has adopted a remote-first workplace policy, in a bid to empower its employees to work from wherever they are based.

“While WFH became the norm since the pandemic began, magicpin has been operating on a distributed and flexible workplace model since our foundation. We have been sympathetic to the needs of our employees to balance work and family obligations and given them the freedom to work remotely. Today, we’ve adopted Remote-First as our official workplace policy. This is a considered decision, and also an easy one. We have complete faith in our employees to take ownership of projects, wherever they are.” said Anshoo Sharma, CEO & co-founder, Magicpin.

The firm said it launched new features, strengthened teams and expanded into new categories all while working remotely. The company raised $60 million in its Series D funding to bolster its hyperlocal retail market expansion. At present, the magicpin network includes 6 million active users and 200,000+ merchant partners across 50+ cities in India.

BYJU’S announced as Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

India’s most valuable startup BYJU’S has been named as a sponsor of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The edtech firm said the deal was its first major move into soccer. However, financial details of the agreement remain undisclosed.

"It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport," said BYJU'S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran.

The announcement comes after FIFA said it had entered into a sponsorship agreement with Singapore-based Crypto.com for the World Cup, which will be held from November 21 to December 18.

Bolt installs 10k EV charging points in India

EV infrastructure provider Bolt has installed 10,000 EV charging stations in India in six months. The company said it is on track to deploy 1,00,000 charging points in the next six months by catering to demand coming from non-metro cities such as Jaipur, Nagpur, Nashik, Chandigarh, among others.

“Of the total 4,273 publicly available Bolt EV charging points in India, Bengaluru has the highest number installed in the country with 1,754 chargers followed by Delhi/NCR region at 663 and 347 in Hyderabad. Bolt has added more than 15,000 plus active users on the BOLT charging network up to February 2022 and over the last six months alone, the BOLT charging infrastructure has successfully powered 344 electric vehicles across India,” the company said in a statement.

In the last six months alone, more than 20 OEMs/EV ecosystem players such as SpareIt, Park+ and EV fleet solution providers have partnered with Bolt across India, the company claims.

Hero Vired, INSEAD jointly launch certificate program in Strategic Management, Business Essentials

Edtech startup Hero Vired has announced its partnership with INSEAD, a business school, to offer certificate program in Strategic Management and Business Essentials for learners in India.

The programme is co-created by Hero Vired and INSEAD to provide a global educational experience contextualized to the Indian market. It caters to mid-senior professionals, senior leaders, and entrepreneurs who want to take their managerial skills to a higher level, the firm said in a statement.

INSEAD and Hero Vired faculty will provide conceptual knowledge, which will be intricately balanced with 45+ hours of masterclasses from top industry experts and mentors to ensure all the skills taught are immediately actionable at the workplace and redefined for Indian businesses.

Crypto friendly fantasy sports platform EarnU enters Indian market

EarnU- a crypto friendly fantasy sports platform has entered Indian market ahead of Indian Premier League 2022. The brand provides a user-friendly play-to-earn experience to the audience across various sports and esports on the basis of prediction games.“Indian audience is passionate about a lot of sports and esports, also in the recent times the acceptance towards crypto has increased multi-fold. Therefore, it makes complete sense for us to offer a new age predict-to-earn platform in the market that is a combination of the two rising interests among users. Furthermore, the users are already familiar with the concept of fantasy sports, and are participating actively in every league, with Indian fantasy sports market alone expected to touch $2.5 billion in 2022. We truly expect an overwhelming response from the market,” said Mr. Paul Rogash- CEO & Founder, EarnU.

The brand is targeting to onboard at least 10,000 users on the platform every month in the first phase of growth this fiscal.

Over 76% of millennials who bought pre-owned cars availed financing services: CARS24 Report

Financing is one of the major obstacles when it comes to purchasing a vehicle. Consumers wish to avail financing while purchasing a pre-owned car, but since it is very difficult to get loans for used cars through traditional methods like banks, most deals fall through and loan penetration is lower, as per a report by CARS24.

The report titled “Future Of Mobility” showed that over 76% of millennials who bought pre-owned cars availed financing services. The pre-owned car buyers took out an average loan size of Rs 3.5 lacs. Interestingly, with easy options like a 0% down payment on car financing, the loan disbursements in 2022 are expected to increase three-fold, it added.

While most of the used-car buyers are men, women buyers have seen exponential growth over the year. Women buyers have grown over 80% in the CY21. Over 10% of the millennials who availed financing for their pre-owned cars were women, the report highlighted. Most of these women are buyers are from metropolitan cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

“The Indian pre-owned car buyer isn’t restricted by gender, limited by finances or confined to the metros,” said Kunal Mundra, CEO, India, CARS24.

Female leaders lead to an increase of 5.5% in job engagement: Potential Projects Spring 2022 Report

When women leaders leave, the losses multiply, in terms of both job satisfaction and performance, the best results are achieved when women are in charge, according to Potential Projects Spring 2022 Report.

Female leaders lead to an increase of 5.5% in job engagement with a female follower and a 4.8% increase with a male follower, as compared to when the leader and the follower are both males, the report added. In contrast, male leaders only lead to a 2.6% rise in job engagement when their followers are female rather than male.

The report also revealed similar results in terms of job performance where female leaders have the capability to increase their male followers’ performance by 5.5% when compared to a male leader.

Plus, it costs one-half to two times the annual income of a worker to replace an employee. Therefore, by keeping workers engaged, women leaders save $9,000 per year on every disengaged employee and between $30,000 and $120,000 per year on the ones that resign. In addition, the costs of lost productivity that women leaders are able to save reach a hefty $1.4 million per 1,000 employees, as per the report.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

MacKenzie Scott donates $3.8Bn to 465 organizations: Report

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced that she has given away more than $3.8 billion to 465 organizations.

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, wrote in a Medium post that she made the donations over the last nine months. The list of recipients includes a range of non-profit organizations, though Scott said she’s particularly focused on supporting groups who are helping to uplift “those whose voices have been underrepresented.”

“Our team’s focus over these last nine months has included some new areas, but as always our aim has been to support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds,” Scott wrote. “The cause of equity has no sides.”

Scott has taken an unusual approach to philanthropy, often making surprise multibillion-dollar donations to charities. She has so far given away more than $12 billion in four rounds of funding, as per CNBC.

Scott’s net worth is estimated to be more than $55 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Scott became one of the world’s wealthiest women following her divorce from Bezos in 2019, which left her with a 4% stake in Amazon. Her ex-husband is the second wealthiest person in the world, behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Google to pause ads that exploit or dismiss Russia-Ukraine war

Alphabet-owned Google will not help websites, apps and YouTube channels sell ads alongside content that it deems exploits, dismisses or condones the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US company said.

Google, whose advertising software helps publishers generate revenue, bars ads from appearing next to content that incites violence and denies tragic events. It is broadly applying those policies to the war.

"We can confirm that we're taking additional steps to clarify, and in some instances expand our monetization guidelines as they relate to the war in Ukraine," Google spokesman Michael Aciman said.

In an email to publishers seen by Reuters, Google said ads would not run alongside, for example, "claims that imply victims are responsible for their own tragedy or similar instances of victim blaming, such as claims that Ukraine is committing genocide or deliberately attacking its own citizens."

Google also bars ads that capitalize on sensitive events and has applied that policy to the war.

Senior Russian officials say Western media has misreported the conflict in Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation" to demilitarize the country.

Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday that Russia's communications regulator had blocked Google's aggregator service Google News, accusing it of allowing access to what Russia calls fake material about the military operation in Ukraine.

Google allows Spotify its own in-app payment option in new pilot

Google would allow Spotify to use its own payment system in its Android app as part of a new pilot aimed at countering appmakers' concerns about high fees and allegedly anticompetitive behaviour.

Users who have downloaded Spotify from the Google Play Store will be presented with a choice to pay with either Spotify's payment system or with Google Play Billing in some countries in the coming months.

The pilot will allow a small number of participating developers, starting with Spotify, to offer an additional billing option next to Google Play's billing system in their apps.

"This pilot will help us to increase our understanding of whether and how user choice billing works for users in different countries and for developers of different sizes and categories," Google said in a blog post.

Under a new competition law in South Korea last year, Google also said it would allow developers to introduce a second payment system alongside its own there.

Spotify said its trial with Google was part of a "multi-year agreement," without elaborating.

The company is ramping up enforcement of its Google Play Billing requirement, and it has said non-compliant apps could be blocked from publishing updates starting on Friday.

UK calls on YouTube to take down videos 'doctored' by Russia

Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has called on YouTube to remove videos from its online platform of a hoax video call to defence minister Ben Wallace, which they said had been doctored by the Russian state.

Wallace last week ordered an inquiry after an impostor claiming to be the Ukrainian prime minister was able to contact him. Wallace said he ended the 10-minute call when he became suspicious about the "misleading" questions he was being asked, Reuters reported.

Several clips of the video have subsequently appeared online, showing Wallace speaking from the back of a moving vehicle while he is asked about a range of issues including nuclear weapons and NATO.

"We are calling on YouTube to help us support Ukraine by taking down videos doctored by the Russian state and disseminated to try and sap the morale of a people fighting for their freedom," the MoD said on Twitter.

The department posted a longer letter calling on YouTube, the world's most used streaming video service, to remove or at least block access to the videos in line with the Google-owned company's March 11 decision to block access to channels associated with Russian state-funded media.

It detailed two objections with the video relating to NLAW anti-tank missiles sent from Britain to Ukraine.

"The doctored clip asserts that the UK's supply of NLAWS to Ukraine have "often failed". Our NLAWS have not failed, this is factually incorrect," the MoD said.

Secondly, speaking about the supply of those weapons, Wallace says "We've got more coming, we're running out of our own". However, the MoD said this was factually incorrect: "We have no supply shortages".

The MoD did not detail exactly how the videos had been manipulated, but said that in their "modified and edited" form they could be used by the Russian state to support its actions in Ukraine.

"I am confident you would not wish to be a conduit for Russian propaganda or be in any way associated with the potential consequences of this type of media manipulation," the letter said.

Arizona is the first state to support digital driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet on iPhone: Report

iPhone owners in Arizona can now load their driver’s licenses or state ID into their iPhone’s wallet app, Apple announced.

The digital ID will allow holders to pass through TSA checkpoints in Sky Harbor International Airport, in Arizona. The digital license won’t work at traffic stops, CNBC reported.

The digital ID feature is another step in Apple’s long-term strategy to replace credit cards, cash, loyalty cards and IDs with digital equivalents on iPhones. Although Apple doesn’t make a lot of revenue from its Wallet, the features are useful and make it harder to switch to an Android phone.

Apple also said that it plans to introduce the feature in Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and Puerto Rico in addition to seven states previously announced, including Georgia, which Apple previously said would be one of the first states to launch the feature with Arizona.

El Salvador turns to Binance for help on bitcoin adoption

El Salvador is seeking support from cryptocurrency exchange Binance for its implementation of bitcoin as legal tender and the issuance of bitcoin bonds, the Central American country's ambassador to the United States said.

Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao is visiting El Salvador and plans to meet President Nayib Bukele on Thursday, ambassador Milena Mayorga told reporters.

Mayorga said Zhao's visit was a vote of confidence in Bukele's decision to adopt bitcoin as legal tender last September, as well as its plan to issue bitcoin-backed bonds.

Zhao praised El Salvador for taking on a pioneering role in the adoption of bitcoin and said Bukele's presidency would be remembered in "heroic" terms for its bold bet on the future, Reuters reported.

The country's adoption of bitcoin has been beset by public skepticism about the cryptocurrency, which has depreciated substantially since hitting a record high in early November.

On Tuesday, the government said it was delaying its planned issuance of bitcoin bonds.

Netflix rival NENT to offer live sports in Britain after launch

Swedish media group NENT, which is planning to enter Britain later this year with its streaming service Viaplay, said on Thursday it would now add live sports to its content line-up in the country, as per a Reuters report.

Known for Nordic noir crime series such as "The Bridge", NENT is expanding to more than a dozen countries to compete with bigger rivals Netflix and Disney+.

It has also secured long-term exclusive rights in Britain to sporting events such as ice hockey, skating and handball from various sports organizations, it said in a statement.