STARTUP DIGEST: BharatPe fires Madhuri Jain; Lido Learning shuts; Good Creator Co to acquire Bulbul; Blinkit partners with Chuk & Elon Musk accuses SEC of leaks

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

BharatPe fires Madhuri Jain for alleged misappropriation of funds

Fintech unicorn BharatPe has fired Madhuri Jain, the company's controller, on charges of "misappropriation of funds".

Jain, whose husband is BharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover, was in charge of finances since October 2018.

BharatePe sources told CNBC-TV18, that Madhuri Jain was terminated on charges of alleged fraud and embezzlement. "Ongoing probe has found misappropriation of funds during her time at BharatPe. Probe found she funded travel, skincare, and bought expensive electronics with company money. Probe found personal spends of few crores on company money, including over Rs 1 crore on holiday travels," BharatPe sources said.

As per a preliminary report by risk advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal conducted in January, inconsistencies were found in dealings with vendors. The report had flagged up payments to vendors and consultants that were non-existent, Moneycontrol reported.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Alvarez & Marsal is likely to submit the corporate governance review report on BharatPe next week. The Board of Directors will meet after receiving the report by auditors. The company is already focusing on key appointments including that of Head of Audit and CFO as part of governance review.

Jain has alleged a "witch-hunt" by BharatPe Chairman Rajnish Kumar and others. She has called law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Alvarez & Marsel as "agents" of Rajnish Kumar. She has alleged that the audit is a "sham" and that no confidentiality was maintained.

Ronnie Screwvala-backed edtech startup Lido Learning shuts shop

In a nightmare for more than 150 employees, homegrown edtech startup Lido Learning which is backed by top entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, has apparently shut operations, forcing its workforce to seek help via social media platforms.

Several vendors and employees of Lido Learning took to social media and professional networking platforms, complaining about delayed payments and no salaries for nearly two months.

According to employees, Lido Learning's Founder Sahil Sheth addressed the town hall meeting, informing them that the startup is going through financial constraints.

An industry source told IANS that Lido Learning has shut operations and has sent email notices to its employees.

The startup told teachers in an email that it "was facing financial difficulties" and is committed to "pay your dues, as mentioned in your service agreement, in the next 90 days".

In September last year, Lido Learning announced it had raised $10 million, led by Ronnie Screwvala's Unilazer Ventures. Lido Learning had said it will use the money to fuel its expansion plans in India as well as expand its global footprint. The startup has raised nearly $24 million to date.

Founded in 2019, Lido Learning provides small-group online tutoring to kindergarten to grade 12 students. It offers classes in maths, science, coding and English.

Unacademy launches new learning product with Sachin Tendulkar

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has launched a new learning product, 'Unacademy Icons’, which will provide a structured curriculum taught by industry icons and stalwarts.

Icons will have an interactive course developed by Sachin Tendulkar and his brother Ajit. Tendulkar will mentor Unacademy learners through a series of thirty-one interactive lessons of over seven hours, the company said in a statement.

“Sport has the potential to impart several life skills like persistence, teamwork, confidence etc. truly hope the structured curriculum and the interactive content we have built for the platform basis my life learnings are helpful for everyone.” said Sachin Tendulkar.

Unacademy Icons will give students across the country an opportunity to learn from them with a single subscription. The lessons will be available in English, Hindi to begin with, and will later be available in Marathi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

Good Creator Co to acquire video commerce startup Bulbul: Sources

The Good Glamm Group owned Good Creator Co is all set to acquire video commerce platform Bulbul, sources told CNCB-TV18.

The 100 percent acquisition will be announced by the company next week.

As part of the deal, Bulbul's founder Sachin Bhatia will take over GCC's chief executive, as per a report. The acquisition is expected to help GCC ramp up its influencer-led social commerce play and use Bulbul's tech stack to help creators launch digital storefronts, the ET report added.

Blinkit on-boards food service ware brand Chuk as sustainability partner

Quick commerce startup Blinkit has partnered with compostable food service ware brand Chuk, marking the latter’s foray into the B2C segment.

Blinkit will deliver Chuk’s products to end-consumers within 10 minutes, bridging the gap between end-consumers and Chuk. Through this partnership, the sustainable food service ware brand aims to serve 1 crore pieces to the end-consumers on the platform in FY 2022-23, it said in a statement.

As Blinkit’s sustainability partner, Chuk also aims to create a pan-India online presence and facilitate easier access to its range of products for customers across geographies.

“Sustainability is a huge focal area for us at Blinkit. Over 75% of our packaging is already done in sustainable materials, such as compostable bags and cloth bags and we make sure our fruits and vegetables are packed in recycled paper rather than plastic. Given we see a huge demand for disposable tableware every Friday and Saturday, now instead of stocking paper or styrofoam products, we are glad to offer an entire disposable range, including plates, trays and bowls, made of plant-based sustainable materials in partnership with CHUK,” said Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO, Blinkit.

Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers, plans to be 100x this size in the next five years and build a $100 billion business in India. The e-grocer is aggressively expanding its dark store’s network and aims to reach the mark of 1000 such stores by March 2022.

Wholistic Wellbeing company RoundGlass launches ‘Living’ app

Wholistic wellbeing company RoundGlass has launched a Living app for wellbeing seekers.

The app will help users find their way to managing work-life balance, getting better sleep, parenting, eating healthy, coping with grief, and making end-of-life decisions, the company said. It will also offer guidance from teachers across the globe in form of authentic, science-backed courses, classes, live sessions, and more.

“RoundGlass Living is not just an app but a friend, a coach who will help you get started on your journey to Wholistic Wellbeing. It will transform your lives and take you to a place where you feel better. With this app and website, we want to deliver Wholistic Wellbeing for everyone,” said Gurpreet Singh, Founder, RoundGlass.

Crypto, NFT ads must carry 'highly risky' disclaimer, says ASCI

India's self-regulatory advertising body has made it mandatory for all ads on cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens to carry a "prominent and unmissable" disclaimer that says, "crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky".

The Guidelines for Virtual Digital Assets and Linked Services by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) laid out various dos and don'ts—going into as much details as to where, for how long, when, and in which formats this disclaimer should be placed to make sure people are not misled. It also warned celebrities to ensure they have done their "due diligence" before promoting such products.

The ‘Guidelines for Virtual Digital Assets and Linked Services’, ASCI said, would be applicable to all ads released or published on or after April 1, 2022. It also said ads appearing after April 15, 2022, must be in compliance with the guidelines.

The guidelines said no ad may show that VDA products or VDA trading could be a solution to money problems. The ASCI also said that every ad for VDA products must clearly give out name of advertiser, provide an easy way to contact them.

It said the guidelines require advertisements to be truthful, and not mislead consumers by implication, ambiguity, exaggeration or omission. Ads should also not be framed in a way that abuse consumer trust or exploit their lack of knowledge.

The guidelines also bars use of words such as “currency”, “securities”, “custodian”, and “depositories” in advertisements of VDA products. Ads that provide information on cost/profitability of VDA products should contain clear, accurate, sufficient & updated information, the ASCI said.

Virtual events startup VouchPro targets Rs 12 Cr turnover by FY 2022-23 end

Virtual events platform VouchPro said that it has witnessed an increase of 70% in ARR YOY and is now targeting a turnover of Rs 12 crore by the end of FY 2022-23.

The company claims to have hosted over 15000 events since its inception, catered to more than 250 large enterprises and 25+ Fortune 500 companies from all across the world. VouchPro also recently introduced a metaverse platform for the events industry which allows attendees to create their own avatars.

The company is planning to expand its presence in the Middle East and South-East Asia with its existing solutions by the end of this year. The company is also expanding its workforce in different segments such as HR and sales and marketing.

50% of India leaders feel unsure about the future of work: PwC Report

With the pandemic bringing unprecedented changes in work life, a report has revealed that 50 per cent of India leaders agree there is a need to plan for multiple possible futures around the workplace and workforce.

However, the cost pressures, competing investments or priorities, lack of systems and data, and organisational culture are the biggest inhibitors faced by India leaders in creating a more fit for future workplace, according to PwC India's People and culture first: Transformation journey in the future of work report.

"About 50 per cent of India leaders agree there is a need to plan for multiple possible futures around the workplace and workforce but cost pressure and the fear of setting a precedent holds them back from taking action," said the report.

It also revealed that the future of work involves tapping into talent virtually in tier II and III cities on the one hand, and leveraging the gig economy on the other.

PwC's global Future of Work and Skills report is based on a survey of nearly 4,000 business and HR leaders across 26 territories and from organisations across diverse sectors, of which 210 leaders were from India.

The report further revealed that 48 percent of leaders in India agree it is very important to identify the potential risks associated with replacing human work with technology but are reluctant to create a culture of transparency.

About 54 percent of India leaders realise the importance of identifying the skills needed to keep pace with the changing times, however, they are reluctant to take action due to competing priorities, it added.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Elon Musk accuses SEC of leaking information from federal probe

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, via his attorney, accused the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of leaking information about a federal investigation in retaliation for his public criticism of federal financial regulators, a media report said.

In a letter on Monday to US District Judge Alison Nathan, Musk's attorney Alex Spiro wrote that "it has become clearer and clearer that the Commission is out to retaliate against my clients for exercising their First Amendment rights -- most recently by criticising the Commission on the public docket and by petitioning this Court for relief", reported CNBC.

The letter comes four days after Musk initially alleged that the SEC was engaged in harassment by continually investigating him, that the agency was trying to chill his right to free speech, and had neglected their duties to remit $40 million to shareholders that Tesla and Musk previously paid in fines to settle securities fraud charges.

Spiro did not specify which investigation or what type of information may have been leaked by the SEC, and to whom, the report said.

In the letter, he alleged that at least one member of the SEC had leaked "certain information regarding its investigation" without providing any supporting evidence.

Facebook launches Reels globally, betting on 'fastest growing' format

Facebook is launching its short video feature Reels to more than 150 countries, its owner Meta Platforms said, in a move to expand its fastest growing content format.

The social media giant, which recently lost a third of its market value after a dismal earnings report, has highlighted Reels as a key priority.

Meta launched Reels on Instagram in 2020 and on Facebook in 2021 as its answer to the explosively popular short-video app TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance.

"Reels is already our fastest growing content format by far, and today we're making it available to everyone on Facebook globally," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

The company, which says video now accounts for half of the time people spend on Facebook, also announced new ways for creators to make money through the Reels feature.

It said it was expanding its program to pay creators bonuses to more countries and was testing overlay ads using banners and stickers for creators to earn ad revenue. It would roll out full-screen ads between Reels soon.

Punishing Putin - How Biden could cut Russia off from world tech

If Russia further invades Ukraine, the Biden administration could deprive it of a vast swath of low- and high-tech U.S. and foreign-made goods, from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

President Joe Biden would achieve that by expanding the list of goods that require US licenses before suppliers can ship them to Russia, and his administration would then deny those licenses, the people said.

The measures, whose details have not previously been reported, are part of a suite of export control penalties that the United States has prepared to damage Russia's economy, targeting everything from lasers to telecoms equipment and maritime items.

They were not announced on Tuesday as part of a round of sanctions unveiled by Biden to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for recognizing two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and deploying troops into the regions to "keep the peace."

But a senior administration official said, “if Putin escalates further, we will escalate further, using both financial sanctions and export controls, which we’ve yet to unveil.”

The official added: "Export controls are really potent because we’re talking about critical technology inputs that Russia needs to diversify its economy.” The official added that the United States is "fully prepared with a very large number of countries across the world to implement those export control measures if the invasion proceeds."

Facial recognition frim Clearview AI seeks first big deals, research chief tells Reuters

Clearview AI, whose search engine for faces has become an unrivaled police tool, this year is aiming to win its first big US government contracts and expand its team by a third even as the startup fights challenges in the courts and Congress, its chief executive told Reuters.

In an exclusive interview, CEO Hoan Ton-That said that he will focus on closing deals with federal agencies. Many of the 3,100 customers the five-year-old New York company touts are on a trial basis, he said.

"We know that some of these agencies are seeing great success, but they are only at a small five-figure purchase or a six-figure purchase," Ton-That said, referring to annual deal value. "And so it's, 'Can we get a few of those to the seven-figure, maybe eight-figure purchases?'"

Ton-That also for the first time revealed a member of Clearview's technology team. While rivals have promoted their benches of scientists or published papers about breakthroughs, Clearview had stayed quiet - calling itself "Made in the USA" but not offering details.

Among its plans this year, Clearview will add enhancement tools to clean up search photos and potentially AI to generate younger and older depictions so that someday seniors could be matched to childhood photos.

Trump-backed Truth Social tops Apple’s app store charts

Truth Social, a new social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump, sat at the top of Apple’s free apps download charts as of Tuesday morning.

The platform unveiled a soft launch late Sunday, according to Reuters, with many users prompted to join a waitlist. Some who tried to sign up reported glitches when attempting to create an account, though such issues are common in early app releases.

Truth Social has been delayed several times. The full launch was first planned for Feb. 21, but that date has been pushed back to March 31.

Chinese upstart Realme looks to take on Apple, Samsung: Report

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is set to launch its first high-end smartphone overseas next week in a bid to grow market share in Europe and continue its rapid growth.

The move will pit the company, which began in 2018, against the likes of Apple and Samsung which dominate the high-end segment, as well as Chinese rival Xiaomi which has grown quickly overseas.

The GT 2 and GT 2 Pro smartphones will launch on Monday at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. It is the company’s first appearance at the world’s biggest mobile trade conference, underscoring its desire to grow market share outside of China.

“In China and the European market, we want to focus on the breakthrough to the high-end market,” Realme CEO Sky Li said in an exclusive interview, according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin remarks. “In the European market, as well as any other market, we position ourselves as providing affordable phones with outstanding performance and trendy design. In the European market, we have the same strategy.”

Amazon sues two companies that allegedly help fill the site with fake reviews: CNBC

Amazon has filed a lawsuit against two companies that allegedly acted as fake-review brokers, CNBC reported.

The lawsuits filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle accuse the companies, AppSally and Rebatest, of fostering fake reviews on Amazon’s online marketplace. The companies allegedly connected third-party sellers with consumers who would leave a positive review of their product, in exchange for free products or payments.

The case represents Amazon’s latest effort to root out fake reviews on its sprawling third-party marketplace. The marketplace now accounts for more than half of e-commerce sales and has helped the company bring in record revenue. But fake reviews have proven to be a particularly thorny issue for Amazon as the marketplace has grown to include millions of third-party merchants.

Amazon said in a statement the lawsuit seeks “to shut down two major fake-review brokers” that it claims “helped mislead shoppers by having their members try to post fake reviews in stores” like Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Etsy. The statement added that AppSally and Rebatest say they have more than 900,000 users “willing to write fake reviews.”