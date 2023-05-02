Startup Digest: BharatPe acquires 51% stake in Trillion Loans, Google pays entire penalty to CCI in Android case, Uber's first-quarter revenue jumps 29% & more

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

BharatPe acquires 51% stake in NBFC Trillion Loans

Fintech major BharatPe has acquired a 51 percent stake in Trillion Loans, a Mumbai-based non-banking financial company (NBFC), for an undisclosed sum.

The company appointed veteran banker Ravindra Pandey, CFO and interim CEO of BharatPe Nalin Negi and Sabyasachi Senapati, part of the leadership team at BharatPe who heads its banking vertical, on the board of Trillion Loans which will operate as an independent entity with its own team under the supervision of the board.

BharatPe said it has also infused a substantial amount of investment into Trillion Loans to enable the NBFC to grow its loan book.