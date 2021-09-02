Startup Digest: After Europe, antitrust case on Apple in India, MapMyIndia files DRHP, Zomato to shut down Singapore & UK subsidiaries & Amazon launches Kisan store

MapMyIndia files DRHP with Sebi for IPO

Digital mapping platform MapMyIndia has filed its DRHP documents on August 31. The initial public offering (IPO) will see an offer-for-sale up to 7,547,959 equity shares by selling shareholders, according to Moneycontrol.

The selling shareholders include Rashmi Verma, and investors Qualcomm and Japanese map maker Zenrin. However, the company did not disclose the details of the IPO. PhonePe has sold a small take in MakeMyIndia’s IPO.

The company holds 36.11 percent of equity shares on a fully diluted basis. "MapMyIndia will surprise everyone when they go public, PhonePe is selling a small stake," said Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe. Moneycontrol earlier reported that the company was targeting an IPO of Rs 1,200 crore valuing the company at Rs 5,000-6,000 crore.

Zerodha gets Sebi's approval to set up an AMC

Broking firm Zerodha has received in-principle approval to set up an asset management company (AMC) company. The in-principle approval from Sebi will allow the startup to launch its own mutual funds, founder and chief executive Nithin Kamath announced on Twitter on Wednesday. "So, we just got our in-principle approval for our AMC (MF) license. I guess now comes the hard part," wrote Kamath.

Zerodha had applied to the capital market regulator in February 2020, just months after Sebi allowed fintech firms to enter the MF business. In December 2019, Sebi said entities with a net worth of Rs 100 crore and five years of being profitable were eligible to sponsor MFs. Zerodha started its journey in 2010 as a 'Rs 20 per order broker' and has led several fintech brokers including Groww, Upstox and Paytm Money, which have seen strong traction on their platforms by retail investors. The company currently handles four million trades a day on the exchanges.

Oyo launches self sign-up service for hotels

Oyo has announced the launch of Oyo 360, a service that will allow hotel owners to self sign-up on the platform. This service is expected to shore up the number of hotels and help reverse the sharp fall in the number of properties under Oyo's umbrella following the pandemic, Moneycontrol reported. The service cuts the time required for hotels to onboard on the portal to 30 minutes from around 15 days under the current process. According to the report, over 70% of hotel and home-owners who join Oyo have never sold online.

"Oyo 360 is a big bet to accelerate supply acquisition and enhance the overall experience by making onboarding simpler and convenient. It aims to provide direct control on pricing, increasing occupancies and visibility on simplified contracts and reconciliation processes," said Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer, OYO INSEA told Moneycontrol. The company which is doubling down its focus on technology has increased its investment in the same, including human resources by over 60 percent in the last two to three years, the report adds.

PhonePe opens its data firehose to everyone through ‘Pulse’

Digital payments services company, PhonePe, Thursday announced the launch of PhonePe Pulse, an interactive geospatial website, which provides insights and granular data on digital payment trends in India. The site will reveal the digital transaction habits of over 30 million Indians down to the district level. Pulse offers an understanding of the inroads digital payments and various financial services have made across Indian states, districts and over 19,000 zip codes.

The new product offers a range of granular data including how many of its transactions in a state were made between users, to merchants, and to pay utility bills. "We will play at a pan-India level. We are the fastest growing SIP player in MFs. Diversification will open up revenue pools,” Sameer Nigam, CEO and co-founder PhonePe told CNBC-TV18. It also launched the Pulse Report, that’s an in-depth study of the evolution of digital payments over the last five years. The report shows that several big cities are missing in the list of districts with top digital payments, among these Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad top the list.

"We’ve been working on Pulse for a year. We exist because of open networks such as UPI, this is our way of opening data sets. We have anonymised 20 billion transactions worth of data on an Indian map overlay,” Nigam added. The PhonePe Pulse website shows more than 2000 crore digital payments in the country on an interactive map. The payments platform has a 45 per cent market share. For July this year, PhonePe clocked close to 1.5 billion transactions on its network worth Rs2.88 lakh crore, keeping intact its lead over Google Pay.

Zomato to shut down Singapore and UK-based subsidiaries

Recently-listed food delivery firm Zomato has decided to shut down its Singapore and United Kingdom-based subsidiaries, reports Business Insider.

Zomato made this announcement in its filing with the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company has noted that both these entities — Singapore-based Zomato Media Private Limited and UK-based Zomato UK Limited— did not have any active business operations and their strike-off would not have any impact on the company’s turnover or revenue. Zomato has initiated the process of a strike-off of the two entities on August 31 and is a part of the firm’s “clean up drive", the report claims.

Amazon launches Kisan store, farmers can now buy seeds, farming tools and more from shopping app

Amazon has launched a store exclusively for farmers on its platform called the Kisan Store. Farmers can now buy farming tools, seeds, crop protection and other farming tools on Amazon, the company said in a statement. The Kisan Store has been launched in collaboration with the Centre to transform the farming sector. The store was launched by union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

"The launch of Kisan Store marks our first step to create an ecosystem for farmers that will enable them to seamlessly place orders and get products of their choice delivered to their doorstep at the click of a button," said Amit Agarwal, global senior vice president and country head of Amazon India. As per the company, Kisan Store will make it easier for farmers across the country to access farming tools at competitive prices. Apart from English, the farmers can also shop on Amazon.in using any of the five Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

STPI launches Open Challenge Program 1.0 to foster agritech

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an organization under MeitY, has launched an Open Challenge Program (OCP) 1.0 of FASAL (Fostering AgriTech Startups for Augmenting Livelihood), a Centre of Entrepreneurship for IoT in Agriculture. The objective of this CoE is to create a holistic ecosystem for encouraging innovation, R&D and Entrepreneurship in the AgriTech domain and to address the problems of farmers in the region to increase their productivity and profitability, the company said in a statement.

"We have to look at the agriculture sector as an industry. There is a tremendous opportunity for startups focused on agriculture to build smart AgriTech products to significantly improve the productivity of farmers by enabling them to leverage smart agricultural technologies apropos farmers’ needs. FASAL will address these challenges in a more streamlined manner," said Dr Anand Deshpande, Founder & CMD, Persistent Systems and Chief Mentor, FASAL. The CoE is supported by partners comprising leading stakeholders from Government, Academia, Industry & Industry Associations like Dr PDKV Akola, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) Delhi, among others.

Malaika Arora launches new venture to invest, eyes overall wellness sector

Actor Malaika Arora takes her entrepreneurial pursuits one step further by announcing the launch of Malaika Arora Ventures (MAV) to actively invest in lifestyle, health, and wellness brands. The actor, through her new venture, will be actively scouting for businesses and opportunities with a common vision – to organically help the brands and businesses to grow and reach out to the consumers to spread the message of healthy living, reports suggest.

The venture is looking at opportunities for the long term growth of the brands it would invest in and developing them into Rs 100 crore+ brands. Previously, the actor had partnered with e-commerce brand Label Life as its fashion editor. She has backed wellness brand SARVA Yoga. More recently, she launched her delivery-only service Nude Bowl with foodtech startup Rebel Food.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Apple hit with antitrust case in India over in-app payments issues: Report

Apple is facing an antitrust challenge in India for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the apps market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system, according to a Reuters report. The allegations are similar to a case Apple faces in the European Union, where regulators last year started an investigation into Apple's imposition of an in-app fee of 30 percent for the distribution of paid digital content and other restrictions.

The case was filed by a non-profit "Together We Fight Society" which is based in Rajasthan which argues Apple's fee of up to 30% hurts competition by raising costs for app developers and customers, while also acting as a barrier to market entry. The NGO claimed it filed the case in the interest of protecting Indian consumers and startups.

"The existence of the 30 percent commission means that some app developers will never make it to the market ... This could also result in consumer harm," said the filing, which has been seen by Reuters. In the coming weeks, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) will review the case and could order its investigations arm to conduct a wider probe or dismiss it altogether if it finds no merit in it. "There are high chances that an investigation can be ordered, also because the EU has been probing this," said a source.

Amazon CEO unveils 55,000 tech jobs in his first hiring push

Amazon is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months, chief executive officer Andy Jassy told Reuters. That’s equal to more than a third of Google’s headcount as of June 30 and close to all of Facebook’s. Jassy said the company needed more firepower to keep up with demand in retail, the cloud and advertising, among other businesses. He said the company's new bet to launch satellites into orbit to widen broadband access, called Project Kuiper, would require a lot of new hires, too.

With Amazon's annual job fair scheduled to begin September 15, Jassy hopes now is a good time for recruiting. The positions Amazon is marketing include engineering, research science and robotics roles, postings that are largely new to the company rather than jobs others quit. "There are so many jobs during the pandemic that have been displaced or have been altered, and there are so many people who are thinking about different and new jobs," said Jassy, who cited a US survey from PwC that 65 percent of workers wanted a new gig.

Didi and JD.com workers get unions in watershed moment for China's tech sector

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global has set up a union for its staff while e-commerce powerhouse JD.com has also established one, Reuters reported.

Regulators in China have come down hard on its biggest technology firms this year, criticising them for policies that exploit workers and infringe on consumer rights in addition to unleashing a slew of anti-trust probes and fines.

The government is also encouraging companies to implement initiatives to share the wealth as part of a recent "common prosperity" drive laid out by President Xi Jinping to ease inequality in the world's second-largest economy.

Didi's union, announced on an internal forum last month, will be initially managed by employees at its Beijing headquarters and will be guided by the government-backed All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACTFU). JD.com established a trade union this week, a newspaper affiliated with the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions said, publishing pictures of the ceremony which was attended by a number of government officials.

ByteDance says it will downsize fintech business, plans to sell stock broker ops

Beijing-based ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, said on Wednesday that it would shrink its financial services unit and that it planned to sell its stockbroking operations amid China's tightening grip on the fintech sector.

ByteDance operates Songshu Zhengquan in Hong Kong, and Haitun Gupiao, or Dolphin Stocks, in mainland China.

Sources told Reuters that ByteDance has never prioritised fintech expansion and that it has focused on sectors including e-commerce and gaming as its new sources of growth. ByteDance also operates Douyin Pay, its own third-party mobile payment, to facilitate users on e-commerce transactions on short video app Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

Twitter launches 'safety mode' to block accounts for harmful language

Twitter will launch a safety feature that would allow users to temporarily block accounts for seven days for using harmful language or sending uninvited replies, according to Reuters. Once the Safety Mode is turned on, Twitter’s systems will check the tweet content to assess the likelihood of a negative engagement and the relationship between the author and the replier.

Accounts frequently interacted with will not be auto-blocked, the company said, as it takes existing relationships into account. Twitter has earlier taken several steps to address harassment on its site, which often occurs in unsolicited replies targeting women and minorities. “We want people on Twitter to enjoy healthy conversations, so we’re limiting overwhelming and unwelcome interactions that can interrupt those conversations,” the company said. Safety Mode can be turned on under settings and will be available to a small feedback group on iOS, Android and Twitter.com.

Facebook adds Fantasy Gaming to US & Canada

Facebook is adding fantasy sports-like prediction games that will let users guess what’s going to happen in sports, TV shows, and pop culture, The Verge reported. The new games, called Facebook Fantasy Games, are rolling out first on the iOS and Android apps for users in the US and Canada.

The first game available is Pick & Play Sports, a daily sports prediction game made in partnership with Whistle Sports. In the coming months, Facebook plans to release additional games for TV shows like The Bachelorette and Survivor, sports leagues like Major League Baseball, and one made with BuzzFeed. This could be Facebook’s first toe in the water to compete with big fantasy sports entities like DraftKings and ESPN, the report claims.