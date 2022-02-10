STARTUP DIGEST: Accel invests $4 mn in Spacejoy, ShareChat and MX Player merge video apps, Zomato posts net loss of Rs 63.2 cr, Binance to take $200 mn stake in Forbes

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Accel invests $4 mn in home decor and furniture ecommerce startup Spacejoy

Home decor and furniture e-commerce platform Spacejoy has secured $4 million in a funding round led by Accel, TI Platform and TiE SoCal Angels.

Angel investors, and real estate/prop-tech founders such as Larry Braitman, Venkat Tadanki, SquareFoot CEO Jonathan Wasserstrum, Jeroen Bertrams and Landis founders Cyril Berdugo and Tom Petit, also participated in the round.

The new financing will allow Spacejoy to continue to capitalise on a fast-growing market, support the development of its core platform and strengthen AI technology for product discovery, the company said.

“Our customers value discovering new products and furnishing their homes with personality,” said Arnab Saharoy, Founder and CEO, Spacejoy. “This new investment and partnership will allow us to scale the business and reach new customers in the US.”

Better Opinions gets over $1 mn in pre-seed round from Java Capital and Soma Capital

Alternative investment trading app Better Opinions has raised over $1 million in a pre-seed round from Y Combinator, Java Capital and Soma Capital.

Angel investors including Mayank Kumar, Co-founder, UpGrad; Sudhanshu Raheja, Head of Product and Engineering, GoTo Financials (Gojek-Tokopedia;, Pratyush Prasanna, SVP, Gojek; Chinmaya Sharma, Chief Commercial Officer, Namshi; and the Ranadive Family, co-owners of NBA franchise Sacramento Kings, too participated in the funding round.

Better Opinions is an event trading platform that allows users to trade their opinions on events in various categories such as cricket, football, finance and entertainment, and allows users to trade on events while matching them with a person with a complimentary trade.

It is targeting Rs 1 crore monthly GMV in Q2 and 1 million users in Q4. The funds raised will be used to build and expand the product and tech team, grow the existing user base and educate the users about events trading.

Runo raises $500K in pre-Series A from Unicorn India Ventures

New age Call Management CRM Runo has raised $500,000 in a pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

Runo plans to use the funds raised for the product roadmap and expand to the Middle East, SEA, and the US market in a phased manner, it said in a statement.

Runo delivers the functionalities of a full-function Customer Relationship Management suite, all built into a mobile app, with products ranging from Call Management, sales CRM, collection CRM to POS CRM. It is currently serving 300+ paid Clients, predominantly SMEs with major sectors that includes Automobiles, Edutech, Health tech, Real estate and financial services.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi invests in agritech startup Krishi Network

Agritech platform Krishi Network on Thursday said Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has invested in the startup. It, however, did not disclose the amount Tripathi has infused in the platform that is connected with at least 30 lakh farmers.

The fresh funds will be used to expand its AI-based technology platform across India and grow rapidly, the startup said in a statement.

"Coming from a farmer background, I have always believed in supporting initiatives that help farmers with access to information to grow their business," said Tripathi.

"Back in my days as a farmer, genuine and correct information always used to be a concern, and seeing how Krishi Network is supporting farmers is commendable," added the actor, who will also be their brand ambassador.

Krishi Network leverages the growing rural internet penetration to create a platform that eases information accessibility for farmers and enables them to generate higher profits from their land. The platform also has on-boarded agri brands, agri-input merchants, and other stakeholders in the agriculture supply chain.

ShareChat and MX Player merge their short video apps

ShareChat and Times Internet-owned MX Media have announced the strategic merger of their short-form apps--Moj and MX TakaTak--signalling the start of consolidation in the super-competitive space.

While the deal value remains undisclosed, reports suggest ShareChat could pay up to $600-700 million for MX TakaTak as it seeks to strengthen its short-form video play.

The combined short video platform will have over 300 million monthly users with Moj and MX TakaTak contributing about 150 million users each. After this transaction, MX Media and its shareholders will become a part of ShareChat, which will assume the responsibility to run both the short-form apps.

For now, MX TakaTak will continue to function as a separate platform, but the two platforms’ creator base, content supply and recommendation algorithms will be integrated in the coming months, according to the joint statement.

Zomato Q3 results: Firm posts net loss of Rs 63.2 cr, revenue up 82.5% to Rs 1,112 cr

Online food delivery platform Zomato has reported a loss of Rs 63.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a loss of Rs 352.6 crore.

Total revenue for the quarter rose 82.5 percent YoY to Rs 1,112 crore from Rs 609.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's revenue from operations grew by 9 percent QoQ, while the customer delivery charges de-grew by 22 percent. This was driven by Rs 7.5 per order reduction in customer delivery charges in Q3 FY22 as compared to Q2 FY22.

The Gross Order Value (GOV) grew by 84.5 percent YoY and 1.7 percent QoQ to Rs 5,500 crore in Q3 FY22. Number of orders grew 93 percent YoY and 5 percent QoQ. Average order value (AOV, which includes customer delivery charges) shrunk by 3 percent QoQ, mostly on account of a reduction in customer delivery charges. Contribution as a % of GOV for our food delivery business was 1.1 percent in Q3 FY22 as compared to 1.2 percent in Q2 FY22.

Swiggy reports Rs 2,145 cr revenue, Rs 1,314 cr net loss in FY21

Food delivery giant Swiggy has reported its revenues for the financial year 2020-21 as Rs 2,145 crore, a 23 percent fall since the last financial year, as per regulatory filings sourced from Tofler.

The company further reported a net loss of Rs 1,314 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 65 pecent decrease from the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 3,310 crore.

“As we continue to grow within existing cities and expand into newer cities, high availability along with fill through rates, very low cancellations and complaints remain at the core of our operations,” said the company in the documents.

The company said the business has shown strong recovery through the year and has grown by 1.2x from March 2020 level and 2.2x from June 2020 levels with a strong focus on customer acquisition and retention; supply improvements (both restaurants and delivery riders) and a high bar on Experience with focussed interventions on improving Selection, price and convenience, and policies for its customers as well as partners.

BYJU's doubles target under 'Education For All' to 10 mn underserved students

BYJU'S aims to make digital learning accessible to 10 million underprivileged children under its 'Education for All' initiative by 2025.

Launched a year ago, BYJU'S has doubled its target from the earlier aim of reaching 5 million students from underserved communities in the next three-four years.

Through 'Education for All', India's most-valuable edtech startup seeks to bridge the educational and digital divide by providing BYJU’S free streaming licenses to children from rural and urban slums.

So far, BYJU'S 'Education for All' claims to have reached 3.4 million children in more than 340 districts across 26 states.

Leap Scholar plans to invest $20 mn in the UAE market

Leap Scholar, a study abroad platform, has announced its expansion into the Middle East region. The San Francisco-headquartered firm plans to invest $20 million over the next one year to set up a team in the region to serve the end-to-end study abroad needs of students and parents.

The startup has raised over $75 million in venture capital from marquee investors including Sequoia Capital, Owl Ventures, Jungle Ventures, and Harvard Management Company among others. Since its inception in 2019, Leap Scholar has built a growing community of over 1 million study abroad aspirants.

With its foray into the Middle East, Leap Scholar aims to enable and empower millennials in achieving their global education and professional goals. The key offerings that students will be able to avail include study abroad counselling, test preparation for standardised exams like SAT, ACT, IELTS, TOEFL, Duolingo, GRE, GMAT etc., university application, visa assistance, and networking opportunities once students have got an admit in universities abroad among others, the firm said in a statement.

To lead the expansion of the company’s global footprint, Leap Scholar has appointed Zuhaib Khan as the VP for International Expansion.

“Foraying into a key market like the MENA region will play a huge role in our endeavour and vision of democratising access to international education across the world,” said Khan.

Leap Scholar’s offerings will now be available to students from countries such as the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Israel, and Saudi Arabia. The startup aims to democratise access to international education for 10 million global citizens over the next decade.

WE Hub announces rural incubation programme for women entrepreneurs

Telangana-led WE Hub has announced a year-long rural incubation programme, giving women entrepreneurs from rural areas a chance to become part of the startup ecosystem.

The incubator has called for applications for the newly launched programme and it is aimed at accelerating existing enterprises as SMEs and strengthen the local supply chain.

As part of the cohort about 50 women entrepreneurs across the state in the five targeted sectors, namely manufacturing, textiles and handlooms, FMCG, food processing and handicrafts will be selected, the company said in a statement.

The programme aims to develop and establish role model MSMEs led by women in Telangana and the role models will be created in each of the five sectors keeping in view of similar economic and geographic conditions. This will enable WE Hub to showcase and create a model which can be adopted by various government entities in scaling MSMEs to be self-sustaining.

Pazcare launches ‘Paz for Startups’ insurance package for Early-Stage Startups

Insuretech startup Pazcare has launched ‘Paz for Startups’, a comprehensive insurance package that includes employee and business Insurance for teams as small as two in India.

The package will cover employee insurance and business insurance in the case of a funded startup, the firm said. With Paz for startups, companies can buy and implement insurance in a breeze--whether it's health insurance for a Rs 5 lakh coverage or group health, term life, and accidental coverage for Founders, Directors, and Officers Insurance for funded startups.

Pazcare has extended its footprints within the startup ecosystem and works with 250+ companies including unicorns Vedantu, Mamaearth, WazirX, hotel chain Treebo among others.

apna enables 350M+ interviews and professional conversations across India

Jobs & professional networking platform apna claims to have enabled more than 350 million interviews and professional conversations.

apna witnessed over 200 million professional conversations and 170 million interviews till date. apna’s data highlights 9x and 4x annual growth in professional conversations and interviews respectively. As per the unicorn, work from home model, higher unit pay and flexibility, emerged as a top choice for users while applying for jobs. Telecaller was the most interviewed job on apna by both men and women, highlighting a huge demand for the role.

In fact, apna enabled more than 26 million interviews for the role in the year gone by. This was followed by delivery persons, back office, accounts and finance, data entry, marketing, retail, and office assistant. Work from home jobs emerged as a key trend with 25 million applications, 44 percent of these applications were from women, as per the firm.

According to apna, maximum interviews happened in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad from metro cities. In the tier II markets, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Patna, and Ranchi witnessed the maximum number of interviews.

“Through these 350 million interviews and professional conversations, the rising workforce of India has managed to break the glass ceiling for themselves to join the mainstream workforce and apna is happy to become the enablers for them. We will continue supporting the rising workforce in India and across the globe,” said Nirmit Parikh, CEO and Founder, apna.

Hollywood movie ‘Antara’ partners with CrossTower

Arabian Camels, an NFT community that is making a Hollywood movie 'Antara’, has announced its partnership with CrossTower, a crypto and digital asset exchange.

Antara will be the first-ever decentralised feature film produced by Arabian Camels. Through this partnership, the Antara Movie NFT’s drop will be made available to CrossTower’s users on its upcoming NFT marketplace starting in March 2022, a statement said.

CrossTower has secured a large exclusive allocation of the iconic ‘Antara Movie NFT’ collection. Buyers will digitally own IP rights of Antara by owning its NFT. The Antara Movie NFT is the first NFT drop to fund the production of a $45 million Hollywood epic.

Fipola plans to hire 400+employees in the next 60 days

D2C meat startup Fipola Retail plans to hire over 400 employees by March 2022.

The hiring spree is strategically planned to add another 2,100+ employees to support the startup’s expansion plans of launching over 275 retail stores across India by 2023. The company had recently announced an investment of Rs 40 crore to launch over 40 retail outlets by March 2022.

“The meat and seafood industry has grown at a healthy rate of 400 percent in the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the rapid growth in the industry, we have set a target of reaching 275+ stores by 2023 and are building a strong base of employees to help us get there. We have a healthy revenue of Rs 110 crore and are retargeting to reach a revenue of Rs 460 crore by 2023,” said Sushil Kanugolu, Founder & CEO, Fipola Retail.

PinkAprons launches operations in Mumbai

Home-cooked food ordering and delivery platform in Pune, PinkAprons, is expanding its services in Mumbai. These include different menus of home-cooked food choices for customers and can deliver food across different part of the city such, majorly covering Western Belt, Mumbai. It will soon expand to other areas in the city as well.

“Around 200 home chefs from Mumbai have already on-boarded on our platform, offering regional home cooked delicacies ranging from Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Andhra, Odiya, Kashmiri and other cuisines. We are planning to bring on board more than 1,000 home chefs every month to cover the entire city by the end of 2022,” said Adetee Agarwal, Founder and MD, PinkAprons.

In the last one year, PinkAprons has onboarded more than 1,000 home chefs in Pune and 25,000+ users across their mobile app, website and tele-calling platform.

PayU integrates with BigCommerce to boost SMB digitisation

Online payments solution provider PayU has announced its integration with BigCommerce, an open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands.

As a result of this integration, PayU can now provide payment infrastructure and solutions to BigCommerce’s small- to-medium-sized merchants in India. The BigCommerce platform provides e-commerce services to retailers, including online store creation, search engine optimization, hosting, marketing and security. Businesses can directly integrate their BigCommerce store with PayU to offer India-specific online payment methods like UPI and more.

Plum appoints Zoheab Rehaman as the Head of People Success

Employee health insurance platform Plum has appointed Zoheab Rehaman, as it's Head of People Success.

Zoheab assumes charge from February 1, 2022, and will be working closely with the founders as the company looks to grow from 100 employees to over 1,000 over the next two years.

In his previous role as Head of HR at Pocket52, Zoheab was instrumental in scaling up from an approximate 25-member team to 150 professionals within a few months.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Twitter misses ad revenue and user growth estimates; revenue forecast light

Twitter reported weaker-than-expected quarterly advertising revenue and user growth on Thursday and forecast revenue short of Wall Street targets, indicating that a turnaround plan has yet to bear fruit for the social networking site.

Still, Twitter said it made "meaningful progress" toward its goal of reaching 315 million users and $7.5 billion in annual revenue by the end of 2023, and said user growth should accelerate in the United States and internationally this year.

Monetisable daily active users, or users who see ads, grew 13 percent to 217 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, missing consensus estimates of 218.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. That was up from 211 million users in the previous quarter.

Advertising revenue for the fourth quarter grew 22 percent YoY to $1.41 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $1.43 billion. The company forecast first-quarter total revenue of $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. The mid-point of that range is below Wall Street's average target of $1.26 billion.

The quarterly results are the first since Chief Executive Parag Agrawal took the helm in November. His appointment, after co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO, signalled an increased focus on engineering and incorporating cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

Uber posts quarterly profit as ride demand recovers, delivery remains strong

Uber Technologies has reported its second quarterly operating profit as demand for its ride-hailing service approached pre-pandemic levels and its food delivery business turned profitable for the first time.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Uber reported $5.8 billion in revenue, Reuters reported.

The California-based company reported adjusted EBITDA, a measure that excludes one-time costs, primarily stock-based compensation, of $86 million for the quarter ended December 31, significantly ahead of analyst expectations for $62 million.

That compared with a loss on the same basis of $454 million a year ago. It marked the company's second profitable quarter since it first reported positive adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter.

Uber's delivery unit, largely made up of its Uber Eats restaurant service, posted its first adjusted EBITDA profit of $25 million, showing Uber's ability to scale the once loss-making operation against strong competition.

Uber also posted net income of $892 million, as it revalued its stakes in Southeast-Asian Grab and self-driving company Aurora Innovation, just a quarter after it reported a $2.42 billion net loss driven by its stake in Chinese ride service Didi and stock-based compensation.

Microsoft unveils new app store guidelines as it woos regulators on deal

Microsoft has announced a new set of principles for its app store, including open access to developers who meet privacy and security standards, as it began a push to win approval for its blockbuster acquisition of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard Inc, as per Reuters.

The $68.7 billion purchase, announced last month, was the biggest gaming industry deal in history. Microsoft will file for approval of the deal in 17 jurisdictions, the company's president, Brad Smith said.

Smith said he had previewed the app store policies with US lawmakers and received "a positive reaction". He did not identify the lawmakers.

Rules for the app store were modeled on antitrust legislation under consideration by the United States and other countries, Microsoft said in a blog post.

Crypto exchange Binance to take $200 mn stake in Forbes

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance will make a $200 million investment in Forbes, the media company said on Thursday, with the platform taking a stake through a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

According to Reuters, the investment by Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange by trading volumes, will replace half of the $400 million in commitments from investors already announced by Forbes and SPAC Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited.

The deal is expected to close by the end of March, Forbes and Magnum Opus said in a statement.

"The transactions with Magnum Opus and Binance are expected to help Forbes maximize its brand and enterprise values," the media company said.

YouTube floats ideas of verifying NFTs, watching games in metaverse

YouTube elaborated on its blockchain and metaverse plans for 2022, saying it could harness the emerging technologies to cut fraud in the fast-growing digital art market and offer a more social viewing experience for gaming content. The world's largest video streaming service, which is owned by Alphabet’s Google, over the past year has sought to hang onto users with better guidance about upcoming features amid increasing competition with ByteDance Inc's TikTok and Meta Platforms’ Instagram.

Last month, YouTube said it was exploring what proponents call Web3 technologies such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are video clips, art or other digital assets tied to the record-keeping technology blockchain. YouTube went further in a blog post on Thursday, suggesting that it could make NFTs safer bets.

YouTube said it did not have firm ideas yet but one possibility would be allowing users to watch videos together in a metaverse. Generally, it will focus for now on videos related to "gaming, where we'll work to bring more interactions to games and make them feel more alive," the blog said.

Tesla recalls nearly 579,000 US vehicles over pedestrian warning risk sounds

Tesla is recalling 578,607 vehicles in the United States because pedestrians may be unaware of an approaching vehicle if warning risk sounds are obscured, US regulators said Thursday.

Under increasing scrutiny from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla has issued 10 US recalls over the last four months. The electric vehicle manufacturer is recalling some 2020-2022 Model S, Model X, Model Y, and 2017-2022 Model 3 vehicles because the "Boombox function" allows sounds to be played through an external speaker while the vehicle is in motion.

NHTSA said the vehicles fail to comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard on minimum sound requirements for electric vehicles.

Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update that will disable the Boombox functionality when the vehicle is in Drive, Neutral and Reverse modes. Many of Tesla's recent recalls have been to address software issues.