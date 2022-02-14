STARTUP DIGEST: A look at the top headlines from the startup space

Jio Platforms invests $200M in InMobi's mobile-first content platform Glance

AI-driven lock-screen platform Glance has agreed to raise $200 million from Jio Platforms in its Series D round of funding. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The proposed investment by Jio is aimed at accelerating Glance's launch in several key international markets outside of Asia such as the USA, Brazil, Mexico and Russia.

The company aims to create the world's largest live content and commerce ecosystem on the lock screen and use the funds raised to expand globally. In addition to Jio Platforms, Glance is also backed by technology giant Google and Silicon Valley-based venture fund Mithril Capital.

Concurrent with the proposed investment, Glance has also entered into a business partnership arrangement with Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, providing for Glance's 'lock screen platform' to be integrated into the JioPhone Next smartphones to transform the internet experience for millions of Jio users.

This is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships between Glance and global players in the mobile ecosystem. The deal is also expected to lead to further strategic collaborations between Glance, Reliance Retail and Jio across devices, commerce, content and gaming ecosystem.

Asia Healthcare Holdings secures $170M from Singapore's GIC

Speciality healthcare delivery platform Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), backed by private equity player TPG Growth, has raised $170 million from Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund GIC.

The investment is one of the largest in the single speciality healthcare services sector in India, AHH said in a statement.

The company said that AHH has invested more than $200 million across various verticals like oncology, mother and childcare, alongside establishing market leadership in all such segments. With this partnership, more entities are expected to be added to this network, the firm added.

"The investment fits well with our strategy of investing in secular growth businesses in India and making quality healthcare more available and affordable," said Pankaj Sood, Head of Direct Investments, India and Africa for GIC.

Incubated by TPG growth in 2016 under the vision of Vishal Bali, AHH is South Asia's largest single-speciality healthcare delivery platform following an umbrella-isque approach for helping various single-speciality enterprises to grow and scale effectively.

SaaS platform BiteSpeed gets $1.9M seed funding from Sequoia India's Surge

SaaS startup BiteSpeed has raised $1.9 million in a seed funding round led by Sequoia India's Surge, First Cheque and Whiteboard Capital.

Other who participated in the round include angel investors like CRED founder Kunal Shah and Teachable founder Ankur Nagpal.

BiteSpeed provides e-commerce brands with the tools to help them embrace conversational commerce as the future of selling online and is part Surge's sixth cohort of 20 companies that build fresher, smarter solutions to help consumers and businesses adapt to a changing world.

"With the funds raised, we look forward to hiring across our tech, marketing and product teams as well as expanding our presence in the United States, Europe and Latin America," said Vinayak Aggarwal, founder of BiteSpeed.

Metamall bags $400K via 80M crypto tokens

Metamall, a metaverse startup that allows buyers to own, build and develop virtual real estate, has closed its Initial Dex Offering (IDO) to raise $400,000 with the supply of 80 million tokens.

With this round of IDO, Metamall claims to have become the first retail commerce-themed Metaverse in the world to raise funding more than $7 million from private and public investors.

Metamall has already raised $4.6 million in its seed, strategic and private rounds and over $2 million via NFT realty sales. It has conducted the present IDO with four different launchpads, including Gamestation (on February 8), Moonstarter and Gami (February 10) and Starter (February 14) to raise $100,000 from each launchpad with public participation based on launchpad rules.

ACQUISITION NEWS

Honasa Consumer acquires BBLUNT for Rs 134 cr; Godrej sells its 30% stake for Rs 84.5 cr

Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and Aqualogica has acquired Godrej Consumers' (GCPL's) 30 percent stake in BBLUNT for Rs 84.5 crore.

Honasa will also acquire BBLUNT salons and its premium hair care, hair colour, and styling product range with an overall deal value of Rs 134 crore.

As part of the deal, Honasa will operate and manage BBLUNT's hair care and styling products business. BBLUNT salon business will continue to operate as an independent entity, with the founding team Adhuna Bhabani, Osh Bhabani and Avan Contractor as creative directors and Spoorthy Shetty as CEO, a company statement said.

The partnership aims to strengthen BBLUNT as a trendy millennial brand and help it utilise Honasa's D2C and E-commerce strength to scale up the business.

"Being a house of brands, Honasa Consumer has attained expertise in building millennial brands with a digital-first approach. We will utilise our expertise and proficiency in digital marketing to accelerate the growth and scale of BBLUNT. Since the brands synergise on fundamental principles and strong millennial connect, we are confident that BBLUNT will be a great addition to the Honasa Consumer portfolio," said Varun Alagh, Co-Founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer.

Cult.fit acquires India business of global fitness chain Gold's Gym

On Monday, app-based health and fitness platform Cult.fit acquired the India business of international fitness chain Gold's Gym for an undisclosed sum.

Cult.fit, now a unicorn, picked up a majority stake in F2 Fun & Fitness India, becoming the master franchise partner for Gold's Gym in India.

The startup now aims to expand the Gold's Gym brand in key geographies such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan. The company, which currently has Cult and Fitness First brands, said it would focus on independently growing the Gold's Gym brand, scaling revenues of existing Gold's Gym centres, and enabling further expansion using the franchise model.

Cult.fit currently operates more than 350 owned and partnered centres in over 25 cities in the country. It now aims to scale its business across non-metro cities and towns.

The second-largest player in fitness with more than 140 outlets in 90 cities, Gold's Gym has multiple long-term franchise partnerships. Cult.fit will also enable all the Gold's Gym centres with its industry-leading centre-tech suite and customer app.

CredAvenue acquires Spocto to enable digital debt recovery for partner NBFCs, banks

Debt marketplace CredAvenue has made its first acquisition by picking up a majority stake in the digital debt collection platform — Spocto Solutions.

The move comes after CredAvenue closed one of the largest Series A funding rounds, securing $90 million in September last year.

By bringing Spocto into its fold, CredAvenue — which connects companies with financiers for debt funding — can now close the loop of the lending lifecycle by helping lenders with digital debt recovery. Now, financiers will provide financing, track repayments and initiate recoveries on a single platform.

"This deal is a forward integration that completes the product suites for the entire lifecycle. It will shrink the resources and time required for collection while improving the recovery rate. From a broader perspective, it will improve the overall asset quality of our bank and NBFC partners," said Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, CredAvenue.

Curated marketplace for parents The Nestery acquires Toy Academy

Curated marketplace for parenting and childcare products The Nestery has acquired Toy Academy and its intellectual property for an undisclosed sum.

Toy Academy's IP buyout will further bolster Nestery's continued focus on building an empathetic shopping experience for each parent on their platform, it said in a statement.

Toy Academy is a recommendation engine that helps parents identify and choose the suitable toys and games for their children based on their interests, skills, and specific learning outcomes. They have created proprietary IP rooted in pedagogy and extensive primary research with thousands of parents.

"Acquiring Toy Academy has helped us catalyse the process of how we help parents get from what they are facing to what they need without having to put in hours of research and effort. We will use their IP to increase the accuracy and improve the learning of our empathetic catalogues," said Vaishnavi Rangarajan, Co-Founder & Director, The Nestery.

OTHER STARTUP NEWS

Paytm records 105% growth in GMV in January

Fintech platform Paytm shared the company's operating performance during January 2022.

The number of loans disbursed through its platform grew 331% year-on-year to 1.9 million loans, while the value of loans disbursed was Rs 921 crore, an increase of 334% year-on-year during the month, the company said in a statement.

The company has clocked the highest-ever growth in average monthly transacting users (MTU) at 68.9 million, up 40% year-on-year.

The Gross Merchandise Value, the merchant payments processed through all instruments (Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments bank account, other banks net banking, credit and debit cards, UPI), rose 105 percent year-on-year at Rs 83,481 crore ($11.2 billion) in January.

"Paytm is witnessing a broad growth across our platform as we continue to register increased adoption of our lending products, Paytm Postpaid (BNPL), merchant loans and personal loans. We are also continuously expanding our offline payments business, with more devices being deployed across the country," said a Paytm spokesperson.

Relief for IPO-bound Oyo as HC rejects Zostel's 7% stake claim

The Delhi High Court has dismissed Zostel's plea claiming 7 percent shareholding in Oyo.

The plea (appeal) in question was filed by Zostel, to restrict Oyo from modifying its shareholding as the hospitality startup (Oyo) gears up for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The High Court ruling was announced by a single-judge bench headed by Justice C Hari Shankar.

Zostel and Oyo have been embroiled in a legal battle ever since a merger deal entered between the two companies fell through back in 2016. In light of Oyo's upcoming IPO, Zostel had sought to restrain the former from altering its shareholding structure.

The Delhi High Court order has come as a huge relief to IPO-bound Indian unicorn, Oyo Rooms, which is looking to raise about $9 billion (approximately Rs 8,430 crore) from the market.

Rebel Foods scales up expansion of cloud kitchens to 16 cities

Foodtech unicorn Rebel Foods is scaling up operations of building and running virtual restaurant brands in India and globally.

With its Rebel Foods partnership, US fast-food giant Wendy's has opened 28 cloud kitchen units in nine new Indian cities. Wendy's is now available across 16 cities and delivers in 75 locations across the country, the company said in a statement.

Accelerating this growth further, Rebel Foods said it would further develop and operate approximately 200 Internet Restaurants in the next two years.

"Apart from delivery being a secular trend and the ability to ensure a consistent, quality customer experience, we think what the pandemic has added is an element of safety. And this is where technology plays a huge part. Our operating system helps touch all these three touch points and hence, the growth we've witnessed with Wendy's recently," said Ankur Sharma, Co-founder, Rebel Foods.

Karnataka HC strikes down state's online gambling law as unconstitutional

The Karnataka High Court has struck down the state's recent online gambling law as unconstitutional, providing a major relief to the skill-based gaming firms that had shut down operations in the state.

This judgement will likely pave the way for fantasy sports, and gaming firms such as Dream11, Mobile Premier League, Games24x7 (RummyCircle, My11Circle), and Ace2Three to make a comeback in the state. They had suspended operations in October last year.

The Karnataka High Court had on December 22 reserved its judgement after concluding the hearings from a series of petitioners that included industry associations, gaming companies and individuals who had challenged the constitutional validity of the state's new online gambling law that came into effect on October 5.

Skill gaming industry body All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), self-regulatory fantasy sports industry body Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), real-money gaming firms Mobile Premier League (MPL), Games24x7, A23(Ace2Three), Junglee Games, Gameskraft and Pacific Games, are among the dozen petitioners who had moved the high court against the law.

Govt plans to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India's security

The government is considering banning 54 Chinese apps that threaten India's national security.

Smartphone applications, which run programs to route user data to China-based servers, facing action also include some previously banned apps that had been re-branded and re-launched.

Apps that are likely to face the ban include Sweet Selfie, Tencent Xriver, Viva Video Editor, Onmyoji Chess, and Dual Space Lite.

In 2020, the government banned nearly 250 Chinese apps, including Tiktok, PuBg, WeChat, Shareit, and UC Browser.

"The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite," ANI tweeted on Monday.

According to a Bloomberg report, the apps that will enter the banned list include mobile applications belonging to tech giants like Tencent, Alibaba and NetEase.

Amazon India launches dedicated store for 'Made in India' products

Amazon India has announced a collaboration with Invest India and Indian Industries Association (IIA) to launch ODOP (one district one product) Bazaar on its online platform.

The India ODOP Bazaar will feature hundreds of ODOP and Geographical Indication (GI) products from local businesses across all Indian states. Through this collaboration with Invest India and IIA, Amazon aims to show its support towards onboarding and launching sellers selling regional products on its India marketplace, it said in a statement.

The storefront will drive a special focus on handlooms and handicrafts created by local Indian artisans and locally produced agricultural specialities from across India.

India ODOP Bazaar will provide customers with an interactive and engaging experience. They will be able to visit the regional pages, read more about the ODOP products from various districts across India, and make a more informed purchasing decision.

NXP announces 2nd season for Tech Startup Challenge 2022

NXP India, an R&D centre for NXP Semiconductors, has announced the launch of the second season of its Tech Startup Challenge 2022 to strengthen the Indian startup ecosystem.

The event is being organised in collaboration and support from Startup India Hub, a platform to connect the Indian startup ecosystem by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which will host all the applications and Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) and will invite top three startups as finalists at the XTC's bootcamp event and global winners' competition. The shortlisted startups will be evaluated by a panel of investors for global exposure, the company said in a statement.

Incubator partners, Electropreneur Park (ESDM Incubator) and Semiconductor Fabless Acceleration Lab (SFAL) will provide top 10 tech startups with equity-free pre-Incubations, lab test equipment's to convert an idea to prototype, mentorship sessions for business and investment and include certain monitory benefits.

Edtech startup Skill-Lync clocks $40M in annual revenue run rate

Edtech platform Skill-Lync announced that it had achieved an annual revenue run rate (ARR) of $40 million, growing over 4x growth in the last five months.

Skill-Lync said it deepened its course offerings in 2021 and witnessed 3X growth in enrollments and revenue across India and internationally, with students enrolling from over 78 countries.

Along with the increase in revenue, the company has now helped over 1,000+ engineers get successful career opportunities by doubling its partnerships and placements with leading companies such as Renault Nissan, Cyient, Altair, AMTZ, Expleo, to name a few, it said in a statement.

The company has also hired over 1,000 employees within six months," the startup added.

Large deals, startup investments propel PE/VC investments to $4.5 billion in January: EY & IVCA Report

Thirteen large deals of over $100 million each and heightened focus on startups helped the Indian venture investing ecosystem post a 180% increase in the overall activity in January to $4.5 billion across 117 transactions. The private equity and venture capital funds had invested $4.4 billion across 102 deals in the preceding month of December.

One of the major drivers for the activity in March was investments in startups by venture capital funds, which surged to $3.1 billion in 85 deals, which was way higher than the $700 million in the year-ago period but down from December's $3.2 billion, as per the monthly round up by the consultancy firm EY and industry lobby grouping IVCA.

E-commerce was the most active sector when it comes to inflows, accounting for $1.7 billion of investments in 20 deals, it said.

January recorded 13 large deals of over $100 million each aggregating $2.9 billion compared to three large deals worth $680 million in January 2021 and 12 deals worth $2.8 billion in December 2021, it said, adding the largest deal in January was Alpha Wave, Prosus Ventures, QIA, and others investing $700 million in Swiggy.

Vivek Soni, a partner at EY, said, after a two-year decline amid the pandemic, fundraising by India focused PE/VC funds has picked-up with January 2022 recording $3 billion in fundraises, with HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund's $1.9 billion for providing long-term, flexible debt capital across the lifecycle of real estate projects, being the highest.

The report said that the month recorded 14 exits worth $289 million compared to $342 million recorded across 10 exits in January 2021 and $825 million across 23 exits in December 2021.

Cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to launch his NFT collection with Rario

Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to launch his non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in partnership with the cricket digital collectibles platform Rario.

These NFTs will exclusively be available on Rario. The fast bowler's fans will be able to treasure some of their favourite cricketer's most cherished moments in the form of NFTs, the company said in a statement.

"I feel delighted that some of my most cherished moments on the field can now be collected and treasured as NFTs by cricket fans. I am excited to be joining some of my counterparts, colleagues, and closest friends from the cricketing space like Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan into this new and exciting world of cutting edge technology by joining Rario to launch my exclusive NFTs," Bhuvneshwar said.

Kriya Medical Technologies gets DCGI nod for RT-PCR kit

Medical devices firm Kriya Medical Technologies has received a manufacturing licence from the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for its product KRIVIDA Novus. This RT-PCR kit can detect the Omicron variant and its sub-lineages in 45 minutes.

Priced at Rs 150 plus taxes, the test is affordable and most suitable for entry point screening at airports, the company said in a statement.

The company said it would roll out the kit from its Chennai-based manufacturing facility. The company currently has a production capacity of 5 million tests per month and plans to increase it to 10 million tests per month within the next two weeks.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Apple given fourth Dutch fine in App Store dispute

The Dutch antitrust watchdog fined Apple 5 million euros ($5.7 million) on Monday, its fourth such fine for failing to allow software application makers in the Netherlands to use non-Apple payment methods for dating apps on the App Store.

As per Reuters, the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has been levying weekly fines of 5 million euros on Apple since the company missed a January 15 deadline to make changes ordered by the watchdog.

In posts on its websites, Apple asserts that it has complied with the ACM's December ruling that found the company was abusing a dominant market position.

The Dutch watchdog said the company's apparent concessions put "unnecessary and unreasonable" conditions on dating app developers.

UK makes first seizure of NFTs in tax crackdown

Reuters reported that British tax authorities made their first seizure of non-fungible tokens in a crackdown on suspected criminal activity to hide money.

Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs seized three NFTs after investigating an attempt to defraud the public coffers of 1.4 million pounds ($1.9 million).

Around 5,000 pounds worth of other crypto assets were also seized.

The probe also led to the arrest of three people for alleged value-added tax repayment fraud involving 250 fake companies.

Crypto lending firm BlockFi to pay $100M to settle US SEC, state charges

A subsidiary of crypto company BlockFi has agreed to pay $100 million to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and 32 states to settle charges in connection with a retail crypto lending product the New Jersey company offered to nearly 600,000 investors, the SEC said.

Reuters reported that the penalty includes $50 million to the state regulators and $50 million to the SEC, the largest ever fine the federal securities watchdog has levied on an issuer of crypto-asset securities.

BlockFi Lending, the subsidiary, broke the rules by offering an interest-bearing lending product without registering with the SEC, the agency said.

BlockFi, which neither admitted nor denied the SEC's findings, has agreed to comply by offering an alternative product that will be registered with the SEC. The SEC said that the charges are lower than they might have been due to BlockFi's willingness to cooperate.

Takeaway.com CEO: US delisting does not indicate plan to sell Grubhub

Just Eat Takeaway.com CEO Jitse Groen said that the company's decision to delist its shares from the Nasdaq stock exchange should not be taken as an indication of plans to sell its Grubhub subsidiary.

The company announced its intention to delist its US shares on Tuesday. Shares of the Amsterdam-based company remain listed on the Amsterdam and London stock exchanges, as per Reuters.

"This is a cost reduction measure," Groen told Dutch television programme "Business Class" in an interview. He repeated that the company is still considering various strategic options for the subsidiary's future.