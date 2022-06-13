Startup Digest | Setback for Amazon: CCI Future deal order upheld; FarEye lays off 250 employees, Infra.Market bags $50M in Growth Capital & Meta probing Sheryl Sandberg

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

NCLAT upholds CCI order suspending Amazon deal with Future Coupons

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld the December 2021 order by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) suspending Amazon's 49 percent stake in Future Coupons (FCPL), the promoter of the Future Group.

Amazon, however, will have the legal remedy of issuing a challenge to the NCLAT order in the Supreme Court, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Dismissing Amazon's plea challenging the order, the NCLAT on Monday validated the findings of the CCI and also directed Amazon to pay the penalty of Rs 202 crore imposed by the CCI within 45 days. The CCI had said Amazon suppressed information while seeking clearances for the transaction.

Amazon had opposed Future Retail's deal to sell assets to Reliance Retail based on its 2019 acquisition of FCPL stake. The Rs 24,713-crore Future Retail and Reliance Retail deal has since been called off (in April).

Meanwhile, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General of the Confederation of All India Traders, said that the body welcomed the order, which "clearly states wrongdoings of Amazon".

FarEye lays off 250 employees citing softness in market conditions

Software-as-a-service provider FarEye has laid off around 250 employees at the time of their appraisal, industry sources told PTI. FarEye said softness in market conditions and restructuring of the team led to reduction in team size.

"With the softness in market conditions, in the year ahead, we are focusing on our efforts and aligning resources in areas that drive maximum value for our customers while addressing their key challenges around operational efficiencies, cost optimization, and delivery experience," FarEye CEO and Co-Founder Kushal Nahata said in a statement.

He said the company is strengthening core competencies, deepening focus on product differentiation and automation, and optimizing the effort required to manage operations.

"This strategic realignment has resulted in the need to restructure a part of our team. For a company like FarEye that has always kept its people at the core, and believes that our people are our strongest asset, it has been a difficult period. We had to make some hard decisions to reduce our team across operations and services," Nahata said.

CleverTap completes acquisition of San Francisco-based Leanplum

Customer engagement and user retention software provider CleverTap has completed the acquisition of Leanplum, a leading San Francisco-based multi-channel customer engagement platform.

The acquisition, which was announced on May 19, was closed in 3 weeks. "With this acquisition, CleverTap has strengthened its footprint in the US and Europe.

CleverTap will combine the product stack of both organizations and extend its world-class solutions and technology to all its customers and prospects worldwide," the company said in a statement.

The Co-Founder of Leanplum, Momchil Kyurkchiev, joined the leadership team of CleverTap as Chief Strategy Officer. CleverTap also welcomed marquee investors Norwest Partners, Shasta Ventures, Canaan, and Kleiner Perkins as its shareholders, the statement said, adding, "The acquisition becomes revenue accretive for CleverTap from June 1, 2022."

Affle Global acquires additional 13.09% stake in IndusOS

Technology firm Affle Global has acquired an additional 13.09 percent stake in the app marketplace IndusOS, making it the largest shareholder, the Singapore-based company said.

The deal gives it close to 60 percent of investor voting rights tied to the issued preference shares in Indus OS, casting a shadow on payments and financial services company PhonePe's plans to acquire the app discovery platform.

The announcement comes barely a month after PhonePe, Affle Global and others who were caught in a legal battle over IndusOS said an out-of-court settlement had been reached.

The stake was acquired through a secondary purchase from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation at an approximate valuation of $90 million for the preference shares, Affle Global said.

FUNDING NEWS

Infra.Market bags $50M in Growth Capital from Liquidity Group’s Mars Unicorn Fund

B2B construction materials marketplace, Infra.Market has closed a $50 million in growth capital from Liquidity Group’s MARS Unicorn Fund.

Last valued at $2.5 billion in its equity round in August 2021, the company counts TigerGlobal, Accel Partners, Evolvence India, Sistema Asia Fund, Foundamental Gmbh and Nexus Venture Partners as its investors.

The company said it is targeting the $140 billion construction materials market with a strong focus on the infrastructure sector. It is expected to significantly benefit from the ongoing increase in allocation for infrastructure projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline, which has planned projects worth $2 Trillion to be executed over the next few years.

Infra.Market intends to use the proceeds of the raise to cater to newer global markets and increase presence across product verticals, especially lead growth in its Chemical vertical. It is highly focused on entering newer markets across the globe and this fund raise is ideal for it to lead the growth across geographies.

“We are seeing huge growth opportunities as we are rapidly expanding our product portfolio and market presence and the launch of new verticals will help us seed newer markets and create a best in class global commerce company out of India,” said Souvik Sengupta, Founder, Infra.Market.

Climate career platform Terra.do raises $5M in seed round

Terra.do, a climate career platform, has raised $5 million in its seed funding round led by Avaana Capital. The round also saw participation from SIG, the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good, Precursor, BEENEXT, City Light, Hummingbird Firm, and Avesta.

The company hopes to provide unique, insider access to climate specialists and hiring managers at leading climate tech companies with the introduction of its official app on the Apple App Store and Google Play store, allowing direct contacts between climate employers and potential talent.

The firm is also set to host its next virtual job fair on June 29, in collaboration with My Climate Journey (MCJ) Collective, a climate fund and community.

Sixth Sense Ventures invest $4M in Toprankers

Bootstrapped edtech startup Toprankers.com, has raised $4 million in a Series A funding round led by Sixth Sense Ventures.

“Over 15 million students appear for Grade 12 every year, with roughly 10 percent of them sitting for engineering and medical. The remaining 90 percent are unclear about their career choices, we want to help this segment in making a clear choice about their career and offer them the right preparation courses for a brighter future. We have brands which serve unique career opportunities, and we'll continue to add more brands serving a larger pool of students across verticals,” said Gaurav Goel, CEO, Toprankers.

Along with test prep, Toprankers also helps students with career discovery, job prep, study abroad, among others.

Happy Nature raises Rs 6 crore in Pre-Series A funding round

Farm-fresh dairy and breakfast foods startup Happy Nature has raised a Pre Series A round of Rs 6 crore from undisclosed investors.

“We are at an ARR of 18cr in FY22 and have closed a pre series A round of Rs 6 CR through a family office and angel investors. With a current customer base of over 40,000 with over 6,000 daily orders, we are looking to take this customer base to over 1.5 lakh and daily orders to over 15,000 taking their ARR to 40 CR in the next 12 months” said Vikas Singh, Co-founder, Happy Nature.

As per the firm, in less than 24 months, its revenues have grown by 500 percent.

HSBC India will lend $250M to Indian startups

Foreign lender HSBC India on Monday announced that it will lend $250 million to startups in the country. The bank did not specify the timeframe for disbursal of the amount.

The lending will be done to high-growth, tech-led startups in the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, the lender said in a statement.

The lending, which comes amid increased focus on startups' debt needs by financial intermediaries locally and a 'funding winter' impacting equity funding to the sector, will be managed by the lender's commercial banking vertical.

"We recognise the need for startups to access finance to support their growth ambitions and scale up their business. This segment is poised for significant growth and we look forward to supporting its growth momentum," its head for commercial banking in the country Rajat Verma said.

The lending will be for growth stage companies, and the bank has carved out a credit model and offerings to suit the specific requirements of a wide spectrum of startups and new-age entities, ranging from growth stage to unicorns, the statement added.

Indian Railways to invest Rs 50 Cr in startups annually; innovators to retain their IPR

Indian Railways will invest more than Rs 50 crore annually to fund startups, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday, adding that unlike other such collaborations, the intellectual property rights (IPR) for innovations will remain with the innovator.

Under the Indian Railway Innovation Policy, the railways will invest in startups to get a headstart in procuring innovations directly from them with a promise of up to Rs 1.5 crore of seed money for innovative technological solutions for the national transporter.

“The annual budget for the policy will be around Rs 40-50 crore and an additional fund for the divisional railway managers so that they can find on-field solutions to on-field problems. Also, the IPR will remain with innovator,” the railway minister told the media while launching the policy formally. The funding scheme has been fixed on a cost-sharing basis in equal proportions – 50:50 – by the Indian Railways and an innovator,” said Vaishnaw.

The Indian Railway Innovation Policy will identify and enable Indian innovators to engage with the railways for developing cost-effective, implementable, scalable solutions and functional prototypes for the national transporter, he said.

OTHER STARTUP NEWS

8i Ventures partially exits M2P Fintech at a 36x return

8i Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund, has made a partial exit of its seed investment in M2P Fintech at a 36X multiple clocking an IRR of 415 percent over 2 years.

Following this partial exit of its seed shares in M2P, 8i Ventures, through its Fund I and affiliates, will continue to hold more than 75 percent of its original stake in the company. Fund I was launched in May 2019 and had its final close on July 31, 2021. The size of the fund is $15.5 million, which comprises $13 million as assets under management (AUM) and another $2.5 million co-invest AUM, a statement said.

“We invested in M2P in the belief that it could eventually emerge as a foundational platform in India’s fintech economy. In reality, the company exceeded our 7 year revenue target in 2 years, while building an incredible 97 percent market share. We are great believers in the M2P and continue to hold more than 75 percent of our original stake, which will allow us to capture most of the remaining upside in the company’s growth in revenues and valuation,” said Vikram Chachra, Founding Partner, 8i Ventures.

8i Ventures’ Fund I is currently up 2.7X with an IRR of 122 percent and a Multiple On Invested Capital (MOIC) of 4X. The portfolio consists of investments in 13 ventures with 80 percent of investible capital invested/reserved for the current portfolio. The fund invests in start-ups, which are in Pre-seed to Series B stage, with cheque sizes ranging at $300,000 to $1.3 million. 8i Fund I has so far invested in fintech, consumer and Web 3.0. The fund’s portfolio has received follow on investments from top global VCs including including Tiger Global, Insight Partners, Flourish, Omidyar, and Beenext.

Govt asks Swiggy, Zomato to submit plans for improving complaint redressal

The government on Monday asked online food business operators such as Swiggy and Zomato to submit a proposal within 15 days on improving their consumer grievance redressal mechanism amid rising complaints from customers. "The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed major e-commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs) to furnish the current framework as well as a proposal on improving the consumer grievance redressal mechanism within 15 days," an official statement.

The direction was given during a meeting chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh with major e-commerce food business operators to discuss pertinent issues which affect consumers in this sector.

"During the last 12 months, over 3,631 grievances have been registered on the National Consumer Helpline (1915) for Swiggy and 2,828 have been registered for Zomato," the statement said.

No ads promoting online betting: I&B Ministry’s advisory to media

The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry has issued an advisory to media platforms, asking them to refrain from accepting advertisements that promote online betting.

"Betting and gambling, illegal in most parts of the country, pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children," stated the advisory, which was issued to print, electronic and digital media.

The advisory comes in light of instances of a number of advertisements of online betting websites appearing in print, electronic, social and online media.

The I&B ministry has further advised the online and social media platforms, including the online advertisement intermediaries and publishers, "to not display such advertisements in India or target such advertisements towards the Indian audience", a government release noted.

The advisory is expected to adversely affect the fantasy sports companies, who have been accused of promoting online betting.

C-CAMP partner with TiE India Angels for biotech research commercialization

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), Bengaluru, on Monday said it has signed an MoU with TiE India Angels (TIA), to kick off an entrepreneurship-cum-technology transfer initiative, C-CAMP Lab Ventures.

C-CAMP Lab Ventures aims to transfer C-CAMP’s formidable portfolio of cutting-edge, market-ready and translated technologies to select early-stage or aspiring bio entrepreneurs against a significant investment funding of up to 100 lakhs annually from TIA, a statement said.

“This kind of tripartite partnership across the innovation ecosystem is unique across the world. It will bring pathbreaking science to society, in the market, on the shelf and to the customer, while also catalyzing economic growth through the clear commercialization paths it defines for entrepreneurs and investors. C-CAMP Lab Ventures in a truest sense is a spin-off Launchpad,” said Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO & Director, C-CAMP.

Rebel Foods joins ZeSUP’s zero single-use plastic challenge

Sustainability-focused Climate tech fund, Climate Angles has partnered with cloud kitchen unicorn Rebel Foods and GoMassive Earth Network for its ZeSUP Challenge – the Zero Single-Use Plastic Challenge for startups who are leading the fight against single-use plastics in the F&B industry.

Under this unique initiative, Climate Angels will collaborate with GoMassive to accelerate startups in India for the next six months to pilot their solutions to reduce single-use plastic waste, a statement said.

The selected startups will get project and startup funding from a pool of $500,000, dedicated mentorship and technical assistance for the project, securing partnerships with F&B partners like Rebel Foods.

UAE’s META4 Group, Voltly Energy plan Rs 250 Cr e2W plant in Telangana

United Arab Emirates-based META4 Group will invest Rs 250 crore to set up an electric two-wheeler manufacturing plant in Telangana. The company has signed an MoU with the government of Telangana to procure 15 acres of subsidised land in the National Investment & Manufacturing Zone at Zaheerabad, Telangana.

META4 has made this investment through Voltly Energy – which provides solutions for electric two-wheeler manufacturing and delivers energy-efficient EV charging solutions across segment.

The plant is expected to be functional by the end of this fiscal year and the idea is to manufacture at least 40,000 units in the first phase of the plant launch, which can be later scaled upto 100,000 units within the next three years.

“With this investment with the Telangana government, META4 intends to bring quality driven EVs to the Indian market in accordance with the FAME II approvals set by the Indian regulatory authority, and it will simultaneously enable space towards a strong economic drive in electric mobility,” said Muzammil Riyaz, Group CEO, META4.

Boson Whitewater partners with Tankerwala to supply Whitewater to malls and industries in Bengaluru

Boson Whitewater, a water utility company that converts STP water into high-quality potable water, has partnered with Tankerwala, an app that allows customers to book water tankers on-demand, to supply Whitewater to malls and industries across Bengaluru.

Currently available in Sarjapur Road and Electronic City, Boson Whitewater plans to extend this offering to all areas across the city within the next one year, it said in a statement.

“Our aim is to create sustainable water infrastructure by finding ways to efficiently use wastewater generated from our residential complexes. Most apartments today are unable to comply with ‘Zero Liquid Discharge’ because they have no avenues to discharge their excess treated water. Through our system, they can now convert the excess STP water into high quality potable water which is then transported to nearby industries. We have created a model that benefits apartments as well as industries,” said Vikas Brahmavar, Founder and CEO, Boson Whitewater System.

Fitday.in launches plant-based meat in India

Nutraceutical startup Fitday has launched a series of products in the plant-based meat segment. Plant-based meat is manufactured to taste, look, and feel like traditional meat from animal products.

According to the company, Fitday VeganMeat is curated with the Indian palate and cuisine in mind and will not be frozen products. Dishes like VeganMeat biryani, spaghetti, sandwiches, dosa, and momos may be made using this plant-based meat.

“Veganism is becoming more popular among consumers for health and ethical reasons, while vegetarian ingredients are becoming more popular among customers who want to prevent animal cruelty and consume sustainable food. Since India closely follows the US trends, we expect similar growth for plant-based meats in India,” said Suresh Raju, Founder, Fitday.in.

Tynimo plans to open 400 franchise stores in next 4 years

Tynimo, a Bengaluru-based lifestyle retail brand has announced its business expansion plans for next 4 years. The fast fashion lifestyle brand is planning to open around 400 franchise stores in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities across India, it said in a statement.

“We are planning to start franchised stores in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. At Tynimo, we prefer to promote more eco-friendly & organic products for the sake of a greener Earth and I feel there is a need of more such stores. Currently we have flagship stores in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Lucknow and with a franchisee store in Thimphu, Bhutan,” said Vaibhav Jain, Founder, Tynimo.

Nearly 50% Indian software developers plan to quit job this year: DigitalOcean Report

About 44 percent of developers based in India are considering leaving their job this year compared to 42 percent globally, according to a report.

The report by DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, surveyed over 2,500 respondents from 94 countries including India, US, Germany, Canada and the UK.

It shows that the developer talent shortage has potential to worsen with 64 percent of those with less than a year's experience, and 32 percent of those with 1-5 years’ experience, leaving their job recently.

Motivations for leaving jobs were found to be consistent among both those who have already left and those considering leaving, with compensation, remote or flexible work environments, and better benefits being the top factors that motivate people to leave jobs, especially for younger developers.

Nearly 18 percent of respondents cited lack of time and resources to work on projects is also a key challenge, and 11 percent mention team members leaving as a challenge, demonstrating that the developer talent shortage is impacting even those who stay in their roles.

About 56 percent of India developers also participated in open source projects in the past year, of which just 12 percent of were paid for their contribution.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Bitcoin slides after crypto lender Celsius Network freezes withdrawals

Bitcoin tumbled on Monday after major US cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network froze withdrawals and transfers citing "extreme" conditions, in the latest sign of the financial market downturn hitting the cryptosphere.

The Celsius move triggered a slide across cryptocurrencies, with their value dropping below $1 trillion on Monday for the first time since January 2021, dragged down by a 12 percent fall in the largest token bitcoin.

After Celsius's announcement, bitcoin touched an 18-month low of $23,300. No.2 token ether dropped as much as 18 percent to $1,176, its lowest since January 2021.

Meta probing Sheryl Sandberg's use of company resources: WSJ

Lawyers are investigating Meta Platforms’ outgoing operations chief Sheryl Sandberg's use of company resources over several years, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Several employees have been interviewed in connection with the investigation by Facebook-parent Meta, the WSJ reported, adding that the probe has been underway since at least last fall.

Among the activities being scrutinized is the work of Meta employees to support Sandberg's foundation, Lean In, and towards writing and promotion of her second book, "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy", the report added.

Earlier in June, Sandberg, whose close partnership with Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg powered the growth of the world's biggest social network, announced her departure from the company after 14 years.

Dozens of companies, small business groups back US bill to rein in Big Tech

Dozens of companies and business organizations are sending a letter to US senators to urge them to support a bill aimed at reining in the biggest tech companies, such as Amazon and Google, as per a Reuters report.

Democratic US Senator Amy Klobuchar and lawmakers from both parties said last week they had the Senate votes needed to pass legislation that would prevent the tech platforms, including Apple and Facebook, from favoring their own businesses on their platforms.

The companies supporting the measure, which include Yelp, Sonos, DuckDuckGo and Spotify, called it a "moderate and sensible bill aimed squarely at well-documented abuses by the very largest online platforms."

The organizations urged the Senate to pass the bill, saying it would modernize antitrust laws so smaller companies have space to compete.

Amazon offers to share data, boost rivals to dodge EU antitrust fines

Amazon has offered to share marketplace data with sellers and boost the visibility of rival products on its platform, trying to persuade EU antitrust regulators to close their investigations without a fine by the end of the year, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The world's largest online retailer is hoping its concessions will stave off a potential European Union fine that could be as much as 10 percent of its global turnover, Reuters reported last year.

The European Commission in 2020 charged Amazon with using its size, power and data to push its own products and gain an unfair advantage over rival merchants that sell on its online platform.

It also launched an investigation into Amazon's possible preferential treatment of its own retail offers and those of marketplace sellers that use its logistics and delivery services.

Amazon's process for choosing which retailer appears in the "buy box" on its website and which generates the bulk of its sales also came under the spotlight.

Yahoo appoints Hollywood actress Jessica Alba to board

Yahoo has named six people from the tech, media and financial industries to its board, including Hollywood actress Jessica Alba, as the company aims to diversify its offerings to compete with bigger players, Reuters reported.

Yahoo, which sprung up during the age of desktop PCs hooked up to dial-up internet connections, has been looking to grow its offerings to compete with companies such as Google and Facebook.

Alba, who is also the Co-Founder of consumer wellness products firm Honest Company, will be joined by Aryeh Bourkoff, the chief executive officer of LionTree, a bank that has advised some of the biggest media mergers, as well as Fouad ElNaggar, the CEO of tech firms Array and Sapho.

SpaceX faces NASA hurdle for Starship backup launch pad

NASA wants Elon Musk's SpaceX to ensure its plan to launch its next-generation Starship rocket from Florida would not put at risk nearby launch infrastructure critical to the International Space Station, a senior space agency official told Reuters.

The new hurdle further complicates and could potentially delay the launch plan for the rocket, which faces an already protracted regulatory review of its primary launch site in Texas. Musk wants to show customers that Starship, which he sees as humanity's path to Mars, can successfully reach orbit, a long-delayed pivotal milestone in the rocket's development.

SpaceX's proposals to address NASA's concerns, which include a plan to be able to launch US astronauts from a different launchpad in Florida, could take months to get agency approval.