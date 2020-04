Ride-hailing giant Ola on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Ola Emergency’ on its app to enable essential medical trips on its platform in collaboration with the ministry of health and Karnataka government.

It is available in Bengaluru starting Tuesday with a network of cars that are equipped with masks and sanitisers and will be operated by specially trained drivers, the ride hailing company said.

To book such a cab, citizens can select the category Enabled for Hospitals on their Ola app, and enter the drop location from a list of available hospitals in the city, it said in a statement.

B Sriramulu, minister of health & family welfare, said, "After the lockdown, for COVID-19 all 108 ambulances are being used. To ensure citizens are not troubled, Ola has come forward and will transport people with all cases of medical trips and emergencies that don’t require an ambulance, between homes and hospitals, for a minimal charge. This permission has been provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to provide an essential service to the citizens in need."