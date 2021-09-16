Start up digest: 4 Ola E-scooters sold per second, says CEO, Byju's acquires Tynker, IPO-bound Pine Labs onboard Wall Street bankers & Facebook under fire over secret teen research

Ola Electric S1 e-scooters worth Rs 600 crore sold in a single day, says Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric has reported a mammoth response to its decision to open a purchase window for its S1 and S1 Pro range of electric scooters.

It has sold scooters worth over Rs 600 crore in the last 24 hours and is receiving bookings for four electric scooters every second at peak, said its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Twitter.

"This response is beyond our expectations and given our production plans in the coming months, today will be the last day for consumers to purchase their scooters. Those who have already reserved can purchase until midnight tonight at which point, the purchase window will close. So I encourage you to book yours today and lock in this introductory price!"

Aggarwal said on the company's website. Aggarwal in a blog post highlighted how the single-day sales volumes, in value terms, was ‘more than what the entire 2W industry sells in a day.’ Earlier this week, Aggarwal said Ola’s electric scooter plant or “Futurefactory” will be run entirely by women. The Ola S1 has a price of Rs 1 lakh while the more capable S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh.

Byju’s buys coding site Tynker to accelerate US expansion

India’s most valued startup Byju’s has acquired US-based coding platform Tynker in a stock-and-cash deal, further accelerating BYJU’S US market expansion. The acquisition will enable Tynker to introduce its creative coding platform to more kids, educators, schools and coding camps globally, Byju’s said in a statement. "Joining forces with Tynker will unlock the ability for us to bring imagination to life for hundreds of millions of students through coding," said Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, BYJU’S.

"Our goal is to ignite a love for programming in children globally and we feel strongly that Tynker's creative coding platform and approach to making programming fun and intuitive for kids will get us there even faster," Raveendran added. Tynker cofounders Krishna Vedati, Srinivas Mandyam and Kelvin Chong are expected to remain in their roles of chief executive, chief technology officer and chief architect, respectively. The acquisition will give Byju’s access to more than 60 million students and over 100,000 schools in Tynker’s existing global user base, according to the statement.

Over the last year and a half, Byju's has acquired two other edtech companies as well in the US— digital reading platform Epic and educational gaming company Osmo. All three deals map back to Byju's goal of investing $1 billion in the US edtech market over the next three years, the company added. Byju's has acquired around 15 companies since it was founded in 2011. Earlier this month, the company announced the acquisition of Gradeup, an online exam preparation platform.

Flipkart to onboard 1.2 lakh new sellers, MSMEs by December

E-commerce giant Flipkart has said it would onboard 1.2 lakh new sellers and medium, small and micro enterprises on its platform by December this year and these new entrants would potentially create over 4 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the country. With the new addition, the e-tailor would have over 4.2 lakh sellers and MSMEs by end of 2021, up from 3.75 lakh currently. Most of these new sellers and MSMEs would come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets including Agra, Indore, Jaipur, Panipat, Rajkot and Surat, said the company in a statement.

Flipkart has already onboarded around 75,000 sellers on its platform over the last few months ahead of the festive season, it said. "Every small business, MSME, women-entrepreneur, artisan, weaver or handicraft marker is an active participant in the upcoming festive season. Our partnership with Kiranas is also growing rapidly as part of our last-mile delivery programme," said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group.

Pine Labs gets Wall Street bankers for US IPO: Report

Digital payments and merchant commerce firm Pine Labs has appointed Wall Street investment banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as advisors for its initial public offering (IPO) in the US next year, according to a report in The Economic Times. The India and Southeast Asia-focused e-payments firm is looking at a valuation of around $6 billion through the IPO but it could rise further, the report added. The company was valued at $3.5 billion after it raised around $600 million in two tranches earlier this year.

US-based Poshmark forays into Indian market with social shopping

US-based Poshmark has announced the launch of its social commerce marketplace in the Indian market. The Nasdaq-listed company offers a marketplace for new and secondhand products for women, men, kids, pets, and homes among others. It has a community of more than 80 million registered users across the US, Canada, and Australia.

"India is our first market in Asia and we are excited about multiple reasons...India is culturally vibrant and I really believe that what Poshmark brings in terms of a social shopping experience and as a marketplace, it's the perfect match...the experience is extremely transparent," Poshmark India General Manager Anuradha Balasubramanian said. She added that sellers can list products priced at Rs 500 and above, and the platform charges a commission to the seller on the sale transaction.

Balasubramanian also highlighted that Indian community members will benefit from Poshmark's buyer protection and authentication services and PoshPost, Poshmark's simple and easy shipping service. While she did not disclose targets set for onboarding of sellers and transactions to be facilitated, Balasubramanian said the focus is on community building and getting the right type of sellers onboard.

"We're here for the long haul. We've been in India, we have an office, which is based out of India for about 10 years now (in Chennai), which takes care of other markets with services, it's an R&D centre," she added. Manish Chandra, founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Poshmark said India is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world. "We have 80 million users worldwide, we did a volume of transactions of $1.8 billion run rate at the end of Q2 in the business and we are operating in three geographies US, Canada and Australia with India being our fourth geo, and we are excited to launch it today," Chandra added.

Cabinet approves Rs 26,058 crore PLI scheme for auto, drones

The Centre has approved production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme for auto vehicles, components, and drones to enhance their competitiveness.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said the total outlay of the PLI scheme is Rs 26,058 crore, out of which Rs 120 crore is to be allocated for the drone PLI scheme. Under this scheme, the auto sector will generate employment opportunities for over 7 lakh people, the minister said in a briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

Thakur said India's share in the global auto sector is 2 percent and there is a need to increase it. The PLI scheme has been brought to push advanced automotive technologies. "Automobile industry contributes to 35 percent of the manufacturing GDP of the country. It is a leading sector in generating employment. If we speak of the global automotive trade, then we need to increase India's participation," added Thakur.

To the drone industry, the Union Minister said the government has given incentives worth Rs 120 crore. The drone industry will receive exceptional treatment, Thakur said, adding that the drone manufacturing PLI will ensure a 20 percent incentive over 5 years. An investment of Rs 5,000 crore is expected in 3 years for drone manufacturing, the minister said. Thakur mentioned that incentives under the auto PLI scheme will range from 8-13 percent and 5 percent additional incentives for electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Livspace announces retail expansion across India & APAC; to launch 150 Experience Centres across 80 markets

Home interior and renovation platform Livspace today announced its expansion plans across 80 markets, including 60 new market entries across India and 20 Asia Pacific cities. The startup which holds a 65 percent market share in the organised home interiors sector, plans to set up 150 Design Experience Centre (ECs) over the next 18 months.

With this phase of expansion, the company is placed to capture the demand for modular solutions from markets such as Indore, Surat, Lucknow, Mysore and many more, the company said. The new centers will supplement an existing network of over 25 stores in both metros and non-metros, such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, etc, it added. In addition to this, Livspace plans to invest $50 million to rapidly expand its business and grow the team overseas.

The company till date has raised over $200 million in capital from some of the top global investors including Ingka Ventures (IKEA), TPG Growth, Goldman Sachs, Kharis Capital, Venturi Partners, FFP (Peugeot Group’s Holding Company), EDBI, Bessemer Venture Partners, Jungle Ventures, Helion Ventures and UC-RNT.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

China slows game approvals to enforce tough new rules – Report

China is reviewing new games to ensure they meet stricter criteria for content and protection of children, Bloomberg News said on Thursday. The media watchdog is re-evaluating titles submitted for approval by game developers from Tencent to Netease to make sure they comply with fresh curbs imposed in August, the report said. Last month, China forbade more than three hours of video games a week for those younger than 18, a stringent rule aimed at halting a growing addiction to what it once called "spiritual opium."

Late in August, the National Press and Publications Administration (NPPA) asked developers to resubmit titles in line with the new measures, the report said. Regulators are cracking down on increasingly popular zombie-themed games that are considered "too scary" by NPPA standards, it added.

Scrutiny was also stepped up on subjects regulators consider undesirable, such as "boys’ love" themes that have recently become trendy, it said.

China has cracked down on a broad range of industries from tech to education and property as it tightens control after years of runaway growth.

Biden enlists Disney, Microsoft CEOs in the push for vaccine mandates

US President Joe Biden met on Wednesday with US CEOs and other top business leaders as he pushes companies to require workers to be inoculated against COVID-19 amid a surge in infections among the unvaccinated.

Participants in the meeting included the chief executives of Walt Disney, Microsoft and Walgreens Boots Alliance, as per Reuters. Biden said at the beginning of the meeting that it would take some time to get the new requirements in place.

Biden last week announced vaccine mandates for nearly all federal employees, federal contractors, and larger companies as the number of US infections continued to rise, hospital beds in some parts of the country filled up and mask requirements returned. After months of trying to persuade Americans to get free vaccinations, the White House is pushing state and local governments, companies and schools to adopt mandates requiring them instead.

Facebook under fire over secret teen research: Report

Facebook-owned Instagram has been criticised for keeping secret its internal research into the effect social media had on teenager users in the United Kingdom. According to the Wall Street Journal, its studies showed teenagers blamed Instagram for increased levels of anxiety and depression. Campaign groups and MPs in the UK have said it is proof the company puts profit first. Instagram said the research showed its "commitment to understanding complex and difficult issues".

The Wall Street Journal's report, not disputed by Facebook, finds: A 2019 presentation slide said: "We make body-image issues worse for one in three teenage girls”. Another slide said teenagers blamed Instagram for increased levels of anxiety and depression. In 2020, the research found 32 percent of teenage girls surveyed said when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse. Some 13 percent of UK teenagers and 6 percent of US users surveyed traced a desire to kill themselves to Instagram, according to a WSJ report.

Instagram conducted multiple focus groups, online surveys and diary studies over a number of years. In 2021, it conducted large-scale research of tens of thousands of people that paired user responses with its own data about time spent on Instagram and what was viewed, the report added. In response to the WSJ report, Instagram published a lengthy blog defending its research. The WSJ story-focused "on a limited set of findings and casts them in a negative light", it said, but the issue was far more complex.

"We've done extensive work around bullying, suicide and self-injury, and eating disorders, to help make Instagram a safe and supportive place for everyone," the company said in its post. "Based on our research and feedback from experts, we've developed features so people can protect themselves from bullying, we've given everyone the option to hide 'like' counts and we've continued to connect people who may be struggling with local support organisations." It was working on prompts to encourage people repeatedly dwelling on negative subjects to look at different topics, it said. And it promised to be more transparent about its research in future.

WhatsApp launches test of in-app business directory

Facebook's messaging service WhatsApp on Wednesday launched a new feature to make it possible to search for businesses within its app for the first time, the company told Reuters. The test in São Paulo, Brazil, which allows WhatsApp users to find shops and services through a directory in the app, is the latest feature in Facebook's drive to bolster e-commerce on its services.

"This could be ... the primary way that people start a commerce process in WhatsApp," Matt Idema, Facebook's vice president of business messaging, said in an interview this week.

WhatsApp, unlike Facebook and Instagram, does not run ads in its app. Idema said previously businesses were promoting their WhatsApp numbers on packaging or websites or using Facebook ads to bring users into chats on WhatsApp. WhatsApp said the new test would include thousands of businesses in categories like food, retail and local services across certain São Paulo neighbourhoods.

Idema said India and Indonesia were good next candidates to expand the feature. The company, which has faced user backlash amid confusion over privacy updates and was fined by the Irish data protection regulator over privacy breaches, said it will not know or store the location of people's search or results through the new directory feature. Idema did not rule out the possibility that WhatsApp could introduce in-app ads in the future.

Amazon reaches agreement with trade unions in Italy

Amazon has struck a deal with Italian trade unions promising to engage with them more in the running of operations in the country. The framework agreement, reported by Reuters, comes shortly after news that a group of Canadian workers are seeking to unionize as Amazon continues to manage discontent among some workers at its warehouses. The world's largest online retailer has long discouraged staff from organising and staved off a high-profile attempt to form a union in the United States this year. But globally, it continues to face challenges such as warehouse closures that unions in France pushed for during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a protocol signed on Wednesday, Amazon Italia agreed to consult with trade unions on issues like new openings, job training and industrial relations with authorities. "An important agreement ... and recognition of the role of the unions, marking something new, at a world level, in relations with the e-commerce giant," said the head of the CGIL union Maurizio Landini.

Earlier this year Amazon workers in Italy staged a strike over demands on delivery drivers in the pandemic in the first such action by Amazon's logistics operation in the country. That protest came after a surge in Amazon's e-commerce business triggered by the health emergency. Amazon, which has invested more than 6 billion euros ($7 billion) in Italy in the last 10 years and created 12,500 full-time jobs, said the agreement was proof of its commitment to engaging with unions.

Rivian aims to raise as much as $8 billion in IPO

Rivian, the Amazon-backed electric vehicle maker that registered last month for a stock market debut, is aiming to raise between $5 billion and $8 billion with the listing, making it one largest U.S. initial public offerings of recent years, according to Reuters. Rivian, which counts Ford Motor and T. Rowe Price among its investors, registered the IPO confidentially with US regulators last month. It is seeking a valuation of about $80 billion in the listing, which is expected to land in late October or November. If Rivian raises $8 billion in the IPO, that would rank as the fourth biggest of the past decade in the United States.

Only three other companies have raised more than $8 billion in IPOs since 2011, according to Dealogic: Alibaba, which raised a world-record $25 billion in 2014; Facebook, which raised $16 billion in 2012; and Uber, which raised $8.1 billion in 2019. Proceeds from the IPO will allow Rivian to expand production beyond its assembly plant in Normal, Illinois. The startup has said it is in talks with multiple locations to build a second U.S. factory, which documents viewed by Reuters show would include an investment of at least $5 billion.

Big Tech's little mergers draw more US antitrust scrutiny

US Federal Trade Commission staff presented data on Wednesday on small acquisitions by five big technology companies, and the agency scrapped guidelines on vertical mergers which combine a company with a supplier -- both steps indicating plans to be tougher on deals. Following a study begun during the Trump administration, the FTC staff found that Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft together had 616 acquisitions from 2010 to 2019 that were above $1 million but too small to be reported to antitrust agencies, as per Reuters.

Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, a Democrat, said looking at deals individually was inadequate. "I think of serial acquisitions as a Pac-Man strategy. Each individual merger viewed independently may not seem to have a significant impact. But the collective impact of hundreds of smaller acquisitions can lead to a monopolistic behavior," she said. Commissioner Christine Wilson, a Republican, called for a similar study on health care mergers. The FTC sued Facebook last year, alleging the social media company broke antitrust law. It has asked a judge to undo Facebook's deals for photosharing app Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp although both were reviewed by the agency.

DoorDash sues New York City over customer data law, second lawsuit in week

DoorDash has sued New York City over a new law requiring food delivery companies to share customer data with restaurants, saying it violates customer privacy and lets restaurants compete unfairly. The lawsuit is the latest battle in a series of legal clashes between food delivery app companies and cities. According to Reuters, it was filed in federal court in Manhattan six days after DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats sued the United States' most populous city over a separate law capping fees that delivery companies charge restaurants.

"The law puts consumers first," Nicholas Paolucci, a spokesman for the city's law department, said in an email. "It puts them in control of their information when they place orders through these apps." New York City has tried since the coronavirus pandemic began to help restaurants that had complained about food delivery app fees as high as 30 percent, but which became more dependent on delivery as dining rooms closed or limited capacity.

About 90,000 restaurants nationwide have closed temporarily or permanently during the pandemic, costing 1.5 million jobs, the National Restaurant Association said in June. In Wednesday's lawsuit, San Francisco-based DoorDash said the city exhibited "naked animus" by requiring food delivery app companies to provide customers' names, phone numbers, email addresses and delivery addresses to restaurants. DoorDash said this would let restaurants "free-ride" on data they would not demand from in-person diners, in a "shocking and invasive intrusion of consumers' privacy.

It also said "more vulnerable populations, especially undocumented customers" could be harmed if data were mishandled, and shared with immigration authorities or hate groups Soon after the pandemic began, New York City imposed temporary 5% and 15% fee caps on food delivery apps, which the companies hoped would end as restaurants resumed more normal operations, according to Reuters. The caps cost DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue through July, the companies said.

Chat app Discord raises $500 million in new funding

Chat platform Discord has raised $500 million in a new funding round led by investment firm Dragoneer Investment Group, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The deal values the company at about $15 billion, Bloomberg News had reported earlier. Baillie Gifford, Coatue Management, Fidelity Management & Research and Franklin Templeton also participated in the financing, alongside existing investors.

Discord grew at a lightning pace during the COVID-19 pandemic and was first used by videogamers, though the app has now expanded across communities and for events ranging from comedy clubs to karaoke parties. Reuters reported earlier this year that Microsoft was in talks to buy Discord for more than $10 billion, with the talks ending in April.

Adobe jumps into e-commerce payments business in challenge to Shopify

Adobe will add payment services to its e-commerce platform this year to help merchants accept credit cards and other ways of paying, deepening a rivalry with e-commerce firm Shopify, Reuters reported. Adobe started providing software to help retailers run their online stores in 2018 when it purchased Magento Commerce from private equity firm Permira for $1.68 billion.

Adobe will roll out the new payment system by the end of this year in the United States and is tapping PayPal Holdings to process a variety of payment types, including credit and debit cards as well as PayPal's own payment and pay-later offerings. For Adobe, the payments move follows a partnership with FedEx earlier this year that helps Adobe merchants manage shipping and logistics services.

Adobe said it plans to expand to territories such as Canada, Australia and Western Europe in 2022. Sheldon told Reuters that the processing deal with PayPal is not exclusive, and as Adobe expands further internationally after 2022, it may work with other processors.