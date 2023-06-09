Sports for All's ambitious vision for the future of Indian sports highlights the importance of empowering children and providing them with equitable platforms to unleash their potential. By targeting the 2036 Olympics, the organization aims to inspire and cultivate a new generation of Indian athletes who will proudly represent their nation on the global stage. Through the use of data analytics and collaborative efforts, Sports for All seeks to create a sustainable ecosystem that will propel Indian sports to new heights.

Sports for All, a brand founded by Rishikesh Joshi and Vishwas Choksi, expressed its hope that in the 2036 Olympics, more Indian children would have the opportunity to represent India on the global stage.

"We hope that in the 2036 Olympics, today the child that is 36 inches will represent India in 2036 when the Olympics hopefully comes to India. That is the vision with which we sponsored the ‘Khelo India’ youth games," Joshi said.

It emphasised the importance of creating equitable platforms at the school level, with the aim of upscaling to the national ' Khelo India ' level.

"To be able to create equitable platforms at the school levels will really create a seamless journey upto the Khelo India levels and to team India that will go on to play at the global platforms and represent India,” Joshi added.

Furthermore, the organisation expects two million children to participate in sports through its platform, leveraging the power of data analytics to drive progress and development.

The founders firmly believe that the youth of today hold the key to India's success in international sports competitions. With a long-term vision, the organization is committed to nurturing young talent and providing them with the necessary support and opportunities to excel.

“We realised that we had to have a platform where kids get that joyful experience when they come and play sports for the first time in tender ages,” Choksi said.

Understanding the importance of data-driven decision-making, Sports for All intends to leverage data analytics to drive progress and development in Indian sports.

By collecting and analysing vast amounts of data on children's participation in sports, the organization aims to identify talent, track performance, and provide personalized training programs.

The organization recognized the need to create equitable platforms at the grassroots level to ensure that every child has access to quality sports training. It firmly believes that talent is distributed across all sections of society and that no child should be left behind due to socio-economic constraints.

By establishing sports programs and infrastructure in schools, Sports for All aims to provide a level playing field for children from diverse backgrounds. These platforms will serve as a stepping stone for talented individuals to progress to the national 'Khelo India' level and beyond.

Sports for All acknowledges that achieving its vision requires collaborative efforts from various stakeholders, including schools, coaches, parents, and government bodies.

By fostering strong partnerships and alliances, the organisation aims to create a supportive ecosystem that nurtures young talent and provides the necessary resources and infrastructure for their development. Through collective action, Sports for All envisions a future where Indian children have equal opportunities to participate, excel, and represent their country in international sports events.

