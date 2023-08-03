Spinny hands pink slips to 300 employees as it merges Truebil and Max

Spinny had acquired Truebil in August 2020 for an undisclosed capital, to strengthen its presence in the budget-car segment. Meanwhile, Spinny Max deals with pre-owned luxury cars from companies like BMW, Mercedes and Jeep.

Tiger Global-backed Spinny has joined the growing list of startups to have sacked employees. The used car retailing platform has laid off over 300 employees in a cost-cutting exercise. The move comes as the company merged its budget and luxury offering platforms — Truebil and Max into the main platform.

“We are merging our Budget and Luxury offering platforms - Truebil (Truebil.com) and Spinny Max (Spinny.com/max) - with our master brand Spinny (Spinny.com). This will allow us to offer customers a wider assortment of cars across price points and simplify the discovery of the right car for their needs,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The startup has about 6,000-6,200 employees and the layoffs will affect 4.5 percent of its workforce.

“This business reorganisation will strengthen our go-to-market business model, reduce costs and improve our margin profile, putting us on an expedited path to profitability. However, it will impact approximately 4.5 percent of our total workforce as we consolidate our operations under a single brand,” added the spokesperson.

"We have witnessed a sharp uptick in demand for reliable, budget friendly cars as most people have resumed work from the office. By splitting our inventory of cars across different brand platforms, we were sometimes unable to offer enough options to such customers. With this consolidation, we should be able to meet the needs of these customers well and on the trajectory for 50 percent growth in business by the end of the calendar year," he said.

Spinny had turned unicorn after raising $248 million in its Series E round in November 2021. It’s revenue from operations rose 3.5x to Rs 109.4 crore in FY22 from Rs 25.2 crore in FY21. It’s net loss widened to 3.5x to Rs 490 crore from Rs 110.2 crore, during the same period in the corresponding year.

India’s used-car sales market – which had heated up during 2021 and 2022 after supply chain constraints from Covid19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war – is now slowing down. Coupled with funding winter, the startups have resorted to cutting costs to extend their capital runway.