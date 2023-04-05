Speciale Invest, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in deep science and enterprise technologies, has announced the launch of its Speciale Invest Growth Fund-I.
The new fund has an initial investment of Rs 100 crore and has received approval from SEBI to provide Series A and above funding to high-potential technology startups, supporting India's enterprise and deep-tech startup ecosystem.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner at Speciale Invest, said they see a lot of opportunities in semiconductors, climate transition, climate tech and biosciences.
"We have been actively investing for the last five-six years in space tech, industry tech, robotics, quantum security, semiconductors and energy transition. Going forward we continue to see a lot of opportunities in semiconductors, climate transition, climate tech and biosciences. We are hoping to do between three and five deals each year, so about 8-10 deals between 2023 and 2024," Rajaram said.
Also, growth-stage investor Iron Pillar has successfully closed its $129 million fund which is focused on investing in global cloud software companies from India. Iron Pillar currently has nearly $500 billion in assets under management and this particular fund is part of Iron Pillar's Fund-II series of funds.
Anand Prasanna, managing partner of the company, told CNBC-TV18 that the amount will be invested in 8-12 companies over the next two-odd years. He added that there is a strong emphasis on SaaS and Cloud infra for investment.
Watch video for more.