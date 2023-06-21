Space awareness company Digantara raises $10 million in Series A1 funding

Space situational awareness company, Digantara has raised $10 million in a Series A1 funding round to further develop its revolutionary space-mission assurance platform also known as Space-Map! The round was led by Peak XV Partners with participation from Kalaari Capital.

Earlier in 2021, the company raised $2.5 million from Kalaari Capital in its seed round. Digantara also recently launched two missions that served as the space weather testbed.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Anirudh Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Digantara said that the fundraising will allow the company to deploy the first phase of its surveillance satellite constellation and accelerate the development of downstream space situational awareness (SSA) service.

With the increasing number of players in the space industry, there is growing apprehension regarding the presence of hazardous debris and objects that have the potential to harm spacecraft. These minute particles often go undetected, posing a significant risk to the accomplishment of space missions. Digantara aims to address this issue through its infrastructure, which relies on a network of satellites and software.

Watch the video for the entire conversation.