Business
Sonia Dhawan, who was prime accused in Paytm extortion case, rejoins firm
Updated : September 07, 2019 11:00 AM IST
Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan, who was prime accused in an alleged extortion case involving the firm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has rejoined the Alibaba-backed digital wallet firm.
Company sources confirmed to IANS on Friday that Dhawan is joining Paytm's gaming platform "First Games" as Vice President of Corporate Communication.
She was earlier working at women-only social community platform SHEROES.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more