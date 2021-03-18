Solar analytics startup Prescinto raises $3.5 million in seed round

Prescinto, a leading tech startup designed for vendor-agnostic connectivity and real-time insights for solar plants through its Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered platform has raised $3.5 million in a seed round. The round has been led by Venture Catalysts and saw participation from Inflection Point Ventures, Mumbai Angels and Lets Venture.

An IIOT and AI-powered clean energy SaaS platform, Prescinto claims it increases solar power plant generation by 7 percent at a cost of 0.1 percent of revenue resulting in 20X-50X Return on Investment (ROI).

Prescinto's AI identifies the root causes of the plant’s underperformance in real-time and helps in reducing costs of operation and maintenance. With an aim to increase clean energy without additional investment, the startup identifies and reduces the losses in the plant. This resulted in a return of 20X-50X for solar asset owners and operators in the first year itself.

Funds raised would be used for international expansion, primarily US, and further IP development to deepen their moats into AI.

Puneet Singh Jaggi, founder and CEO, Prescinto said, "At Prescinto, we are building the brain of solar projects using AI. We are building tech which will herald the future of clean energy not only in India but across the world. To have a partner and a supportive investor in IPV, it will only help us reach our aspirations in much quicker time."

Mitesh Shah, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures said, "Switching to clean energy is no more an option but a must do for industries. Alternate energy sources like Solar and Wind are game changing and have been supported by the government. We liked Prescinto because of their technologically disruptive idea which doesn't need high capital deployment and serves a critical need of enterprises running large scale alternate energy projects. The Founding team’s experience in this domain elevated our confidence in them, and hence we backed the startup."

This is the 7th deal announcement by Inflection Point Ventures since January 2021 and the venture says it is likely to invest Rs 155 crore this year across 60 plus startups.​

Prescinto offers a comprehensive suite of services including data acquisition & visualization, advanced analytics, and O&M automation, with a strong pipeline of IPs in the domain. Prescinto has already demonstrated itself with customers like Macquarie (Stride Climate Investments), Essel Infrastructure, GMR and others to achieve traction of 3X annual growth reaching 9 GW solar plants across 14 countries.

The AI-powered SaaS platform collects the data of the concerned plant, applies data science models, resulting in identifying causes of underperformance. The tool also suggests ways how the plant can improve the generation.

The company has worked with large customers like Radiance Renewables and SoftBank Energy in India. Prescinto plans to expand in international markets like the US with a single minded focus on performance enhancement.