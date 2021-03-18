  • SENSEX
Solar analytics startup Prescinto raises $3.5 million in seed round

Updated : March 18, 2021 05:26 PM IST

Funds raised would be used for international expansion, primarily US, and further IP development to deepen their moats into AI.
Prescinto claims it increases solar power plant generation by 7 percent at a cost of 0.1 percent of revenue resulting in 20X-50X RoI.
Published : March 18, 2021 05:26 PM IST

