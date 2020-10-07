  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup
Startup

Soil technology startup Krishitantra raises $1 million seed round from NABVENTURES and Omnivore

Updated : October 07, 2020 06:56 PM IST

The company provides rapid IoT-based soil testing and soil nutrition advisory solutions to farmers, farmer producer organisations, and agribusiness stakeholders.
The company has developed a highly portable IoT device, branded as Krishi RASTAA, that generates soil test results within 30 minutes.
Soil technology startup Krishitantra raises $1 million seed round from NABVENTURES and Omnivore

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Soil technology startup Krishitantra raises $1 million seed round from NABVENTURES and Omnivore

Soil technology startup Krishitantra raises $1 million seed round from NABVENTURES and Omnivore

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends higher for 5th day led by RIL; Auto index surges, over 1%

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends higher for 5th day led by RIL; Auto index surges, over 1%

Short-term picks: MOSL lists 5 finance stocks with 1-3 month time frame

Short-term picks: MOSL lists 5 finance stocks with 1-3 month time frame

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement