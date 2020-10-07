Startup Soil technology startup Krishitantra raises $1 million seed round from NABVENTURES and Omnivore Updated : October 07, 2020 06:56 PM IST The company provides rapid IoT-based soil testing and soil nutrition advisory solutions to farmers, farmer producer organisations, and agribusiness stakeholders. The company has developed a highly portable IoT device, branded as Krishi RASTAA, that generates soil test results within 30 minutes. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.