SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first

Updated : August 07, 2019 05:58 PM IST

SoftBank said last week it had secured $108 billion in pledges for its Vision Fund 2 (VF2) from participants including Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc, without breaking out their individual contributions.
SoftBank is relying on proceeds from the first Vision Fund (VF1) along with other assets to bankroll its $38 billion contribution to the second fund.
With the first fund having spent much of its capital on fast growing, late-stage startups like Uber and WeWork parent The We Company, SoftBank is now turning its attention to the second fund to maintain its oversized industry presence.
