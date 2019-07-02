Startup
SoftBank pumps in $250 million in Ola Electric
Updated : July 02, 2019 01:00 PM IST
With this latest infusion, Ola Electric Mobility (OEM) has joined the list of unicorns in India that includes names like Flipkart, Zomato, Paytm as well as its parent, Ola.
As per regulatory documents filed with the Registrar of Companies, OEM issued "4,326 fully and compulsorily convertible series B preference shares of face value of Rs 10 each having the rights, privileges and preferences..." to SB Topaz (Cayman) Ltd.
