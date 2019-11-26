Softbank-backed Oyo's losses rise 6 times, projects red ink in India, China until 2022
Updated : November 26, 2019 01:03 PM IST
Oyo Hotels and Homes' internal projections showed it may not make a profit in India and China until 2022, even as the India-based hotel chain revealed a six-fold rise in losses during fiscal year 2019.
The losses highlight rapid expansion by Oyo into China, the United States, the United Kingdom and other markets, which has made the six-year-old startup one of the world's biggest hospitality brands by room count.
Oyo's India business will likely make losses until 2021, after which it could report a net profit after tax of $45.2 million in 2022, which could expand by nearly 13 times to $586.9 million in two years, the projections showed.
