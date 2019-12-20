#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal invest in wellness startup for women

Updated : December 20, 2019 07:35 PM IST

In a statement, Azah said it has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-series A funding from Titan Capital, Angel List India and a few other high net worth individuals.
Co-founded by Shashwat Diesh and Aqib Mohammed in 2018, Azah offers chemical-free products in the female hygiene segment.
Previously, Azah had raised a seed funding of $200,000 from the group of angel investors.
