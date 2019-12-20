Business
Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal invest in wellness startup for women
Updated : December 20, 2019 07:35 PM IST
In a statement, Azah said it has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-series A funding from Titan Capital, Angel List India and a few other high net worth individuals.
Co-founded by Shashwat Diesh and Aqib Mohammed in 2018, Azah offers chemical-free products in the female hygiene segment.
Previously, Azah had raised a seed funding of $200,000 from the group of angel investors.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more