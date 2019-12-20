Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal invest in wellness startup for women

Gurugram-based female wellness start-up Azah on Wednesday said the company has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Titan Capital, a venture capital firm run by Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, Angel List India and others.

The start-up plans to use the funds to enhance its production, launch new products and expand sales operations in tier-II and III cities, it added. The company aims to double its monthly revenue by the end of the next quarter.

Co-founded by Shashwat Diesh and Aqib Mohammed in 2018, Azah offers chemical-free products in the female hygiene segment. Previously, Azah had raised a seed funding of $200,000 from the group of angel investors.

Thanking the support of venture capitalists, Aqib Mohammed co-founder, Azah said, "The funds will help us continue further on our mission to make a woman's period easier by developing products that truly solve her problems. A good portion of the funding will go into research and development of these new products, while also helping us carry out further innovation in our current product line. We'll also use the funding to expand our reach to newer demographics while exploring alternative channels to drive growth and acquisition. We plan to double our monthly revenue by the end of next quarter."

Talking on the brand growth vis-a-vie funding, Shashwat Diesh, co-founder, Azah said, "The female wellness sector seems to be particularly open to disruption because of the relative lack of innovation over the past couple of decades. Due to increasing consumer awareness around menstrual hygiene, people have begun to demand better products and newer homegrown brands have stood up well to the challenge of fulfilling this need, and that's where Azah comes up."