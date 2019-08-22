Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup
Startup

Small startups unlikely to get three-year tax holiday, says report

Updated : August 22, 2019 10:09 AM IST

The threshold for exemption remains at Rs 25 crore and has not been risen to Rs 100 crore in accordance with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the report said.
“Clarity is needed urgently as the September 1 deadline to file returns is nearing,” the chief financial officer of a tech startup said, the report added.
Small startups unlikely to get three-year tax holiday, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Institutional investments in real estate sector tripled to Rs 1,400 billion in 10 years, says report

Institutional investments in real estate sector tripled to Rs 1,400 billion in 10 years, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV