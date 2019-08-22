Small startups unlikely to get three-year tax holiday, says report

Startups with a turnover of more than Rs 25 crore may be required to pay income tax despite them being eligible for the three-year tax holiday announced by the government, The Economic Times reported.

The threshold for exemption remains at Rs 25 crore and has not been risen to Rs 100 crore in accordance with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the report said, adding that Indian startups exceeding the turnover threshold may have to pay more interest rates with taxes, in addition to losing out on the tax holiday.

“Clarity is needed urgently as the September 1 deadline to file returns is nearing,” the chief financial officer of a tech startup told the paper.

“The different turnover thresholds specified for qualifying as an eligible startup in the DPIIT circular vis-a-vis under income tax law is a mismatch and should be addressed at the earliest,” Vikas Vasal, national leader (tax), Grant Thornton India told ET.