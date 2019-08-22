Startup
Small startups unlikely to get three-year tax holiday, says report
Updated : August 22, 2019 10:09 AM IST
The threshold for exemption remains at Rs 25 crore and has not been risen to Rs 100 crore in accordance with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the report said.
“Clarity is needed urgently as the September 1 deadline to file returns is nearing,” the chief financial officer of a tech startup said, the report added.
