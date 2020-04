Sleepy Owl Coffee co-founders Ashwajeet Singh, Arman Sood and Ajai Thandi are among a host of Indians to have made Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 2020 list under its Asia section.

Forbes’ Asia list, which is divided across ten sections such as arts, finance & venture capital, enterprise technology, and retail & commerce, sees a number of Indian entrepreneurs find a place.

Rishi Raj Rathore, the founder of business-to-business retail startup Arzooo; Rishabh Karwa and Nitin Rana; co-founders of car-servicing platform GoMechanic; Krishna Gupta, the founder of 1441 Pizzeria; Ajeesh Achutan, co-founder of finance startup Open; and Firoza Kothari, cofounder of medtech firm Anatomiz3D are some of the Indians featuring in the prestigious list for 2020.

Forbes claims that the list of 30 entrepreneurs under each category is whittled down from more than 3,500 online nominations. The selections are based on the nominees “exhibition of leadership, impact, potential of success and the embodiment of the entrepreneurial spirit synonymous with Forbes.”

“Other factors like innovation, disruption—as well as size and growth of their ventures in some categories—play a role in making the final decision,” the magazine said.