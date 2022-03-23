Skillbee raises $3.2 million in seed funding to assist migrant workers find jobs abroad

Skillbee, a jobs platform for migrant workers, has raised $3.2 million in a seed funding round led by Meesho backer Good Capital and Vibe Capital. The funding round also saw participation from Access Bridge Ventures and Wamda Capital.

Through the Bharat Founders Fund, Treebo’s Rahul Chaudhary, Toppr’s Zishaan Hayath, Cars24’s Vikram Chopra, NoBroker’s Saurabh Garg and

CoCubes’ Harpreet Singh Grover invested in the jobs platform.

Founded by Gautham Vinjamuri and Ujjawal Chauhan in mid-2020, Skillbee was launched in the UAE amid COVID pandemic to help Indian and other migrant workers find jobs.

According to a BCG report, the workforce shortage crisis in developed countries poses a $10 trillion risk. Thus, such economies are increasingly looking to hire migrant workers from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan to fill the gap. Skillbee is looking to solve this problem while ensuring workers' well-being with ethical processes and other services, including upskilling.

Currently, the platform claims to have more than 500,000 migrant workers as registered users with over 20,000 companies looking to hire workers from more than 16 countries, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Philippines and several African nations.

“The borders between countries are shrinking, and we believe Skillbee will be the go-to platform that bridges jobs in developed countries and workers in developing nations,” said Rohan Malhotra, managing partner at Good Capital.

Several migrant workers who take up jobs such as nurses, drivers, cleaners, electricians, carpenters, masons and more, through informal routes often get defrauded with no recourse to redressal. In addition, these workers have no access to formal credit or insurance.

With the latest round of funding, Skillbee wants to address these specific pain points of migrants workers. “Going beyond the next aspirational, international job, Skillbee will soon offer tailor-made services like credit and insurance," said Ujjawal Chauhan, co-founder, Skillbee.

The startup claims to be recording a 20 percent growth on a monthly basis with over 2,000 new workers signing up every day.