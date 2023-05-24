Sirona acquires vegan condom brand Bleu, aims to grow its business 10x in 2 years

Good Glamm group-backed Sirona India has acquired Bleü, India's first vegan condom brand, in an all-cash deal. With this acquisition, Sirona has entered the sexual wellness category. Sirona is a leading Femtech brand, known for its feminine hygiene products and its period-tracker on Whatsapp.

Good Glamm group-backed Sirona India has acquired Bleü, India's first vegan condom brand, in an all-cash deal. With this acquisition, Sirona has entered the sexual wellness category. Sirona is a leading Femtech brand, known for its feminine hygiene products and a period-tracker on Whatsapp.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Deep Bajaj, Co-Founder of Sirona, said that they plan to grow Bleü by 10x on marketplace and D2C by March 2025. He added that they will be taking the brand to offline stores by second half of the financial year.

Bajaj also expects Sirona to achieve a revenue of Rs 150-180 crore in the current year.

"This year we should do revenue of anywhere between Rs 150-180 crore. As a brand, initially in the first few years, we were back-to-back profitable for three consecutive years. Last couple of years, because we went into offline expansion and made a couple of strategic acquisitions, which is the reason we are a little bit in red. But I believe by the end of this year we should be back. So that is the plan — that every channel becomes profitable by the end of this financial year," Bajaj said.

Founded in 2019, Bleü offers a range of vegan condoms which the company claims are crafted from 100 percent natural latex.

Meanwhile. leading customer communication and intelligence platform Thena has bagged $5 million in a seed round. The round was led jointly by Lightspeed and First Round Capital. Founded in April 2022, Thena's product enables messaging platforms like Slack to be used at scale for B2B customer communications and solves for their biggest pain-points. Ankit Saxena, CEO and CO-Founder of Thena, said that they plan to use the funds to scale product and hire talent.

Moreover, Greencell Mobility, India's shared electric mobility startup, made headlines by flagging off an all-female intercity electric bus, calling it a first of its kind. The bus was flagged off from Delhi's ISBT and was driven to Agra by a woman. CNBC-TV18's Daanish Anand gets a report on how the company plans to empower women by this initiative.

Watch video for more.