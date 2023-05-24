Sirona acquires vegan condom brand Bleu, aims to grow its business 10x in 2 years

Good Glamm group-backed Sirona India has acquired Bleü, India's first vegan condom brand, in an all-cash deal. With this acquisition, Sirona has entered the sexual wellness category. Sirona is a leading Femtech brand, known for its feminine hygiene products and its period-tracker on Whatsapp.

Good Glamm group-backed Sirona India has acquired Bleü, India's first vegan condom brand, in an all-cash deal. With this acquisition, Sirona has entered the sexual wellness category. Sirona is a leading Femtech brand, known for its feminine hygiene products and a period-tracker on Whatsapp.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Deep Bajaj, Co-Founder of Sirona, said that they plan to grow Bleü by 10x on marketplace and D2C by March 2025. He added that they will be taking the brand to offline stores by second half of the financial year.

Bajaj also expects Sirona to achieve a revenue of Rs 150-180 crore in the current year.