Silicon Valley investors Naval Ravikant and Balaji Srinivasan have made a bet on domestic microblogging platform Koo.

Ravikant, who cofounded AngelList, and Srinivasan, formerly the CTO of Coinbase and General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, are the latest angel investors to join Koo's cap table, after several Indian entrepreneurs, such as BookMyShow founder Ashish Hemrajani and Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthty recently, invested in the platform.

Koo founder Aprameya RadhaKrishna confirmed the funding and said "it will be great to have Balaji and Naval as a sounding board."

"After the world saw US and Chinese technology companies build global giants, it is now time for Indian technology to showcase the immense potential that we have in building world class products. It will be great to have Balaji and Naval as a sounding board while we aggressively build and navigate this audacious dream with Koo," RadhaKrishna said.

Ravikant and Srinivasan have not responded to CNBC-TV18's queries so far.

Koo had last month announced that several investors had bought out Chinese investor Shunwei Capital's minority stake in Bombinate Technologies Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Vokal and Koo.