Shuttl to raise $42 million from Toyota, others, at $213 million valuation

Shuttl, the bus aggregator startup, which recently claimed to have crossed 100,000 rides per day is in the process of raising about $42 million (or Rs 297 crore) in a Series C funding round, according to Paper.vc, a Bangalore-based business intelligence platform.

According to the documents seen by Moneycontrol, Shuttl is raising the funds from Toyota Group’s trading arm Toyota Tsusho Corporation, SMBC Trust Bank Ltd acting as trustee of Mirai Creation Fund II, and other unknown investors. “The filings indicate that the total Series C financing that the company proposes to raise is approximately $42 million,” said Vivek Durai, founder, of Paper.vc.

After the completion of this round, Gurugram-headquartered Shuttl, which focuses on safe, reliable and sustainable mobility in bigger Indian cities, will be valued at $213 million, up from $150 million (when the company raised about $20 million in March).

In the current round Toyota Tsusho and SMBC Trust Bank together will put in $6.06 million and $12.13 million, respectively. The remaining investors are not yet known.

Toyota's funding into Shuttl comes at a time when the Japanese auto conglomerate is looking at a major play in sustainable and future of mobility solutions. The company recently announced Japan-wide roll-out of Toyota Share, a car-sharing service. Globally, Toyota is going to spend $2.75 billion in batteries, self-driving vehicles, lunar rovers and ride-hailing companies.

Shuttl has raised almost $50 million since it began operations in 2015. Its services are available in six metropolitan cities, and operates 1,800 buses for daily commuters. The company also claims a two-time jump in its annual revenue, which has crossed Rs 100 crore in 2018-19.

According to the document, Shuttl’s new investors will invest at a per share value of Rs 29,564.24. After the completion of fund-raising Toyota Tsusho will own 3.01 percent and SMBC Trust Bank will own 6.02 percent. The other large shareholders will be co-founder and CEO Amit Singh (with 13.17 percent), Lightspeed India Partners (13.1 percent), CI Investments (11.83 percent), Sequoia Capital (10.84 per cent), co-founder Deepanshu Malviya (8.34 percent), Times Internet Limited (6.96 percent), Amazon (4.45 percent), and the remaining 22.28 percent held by others.