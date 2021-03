Silicon Valley-based web stories platform Firework has raised $55 million in series A round of funding from GSR Ventures, IDG, Lightspeed, Sumitomo Corporation, and Asahi. The team says this investment will help Firework drive shift from centralised internet or Internet 2.0 to a more decentralised environment of the future or internet 3.0.

Sunil Nair, CEO of Firework India, said “Firework is delighted to have some of the world’s top VCs as our investors and it validates our belief and work in the open web and what it will mean for businesses, users and countries in the future."

"Firework is strongly built on the values of open web and decentralised internet and will lead the initiative to make the web a more democratic space for all. Our journey in India over the last 15 months is marked by growth, success and learning, which puts us that much closer to realizing our open web dreams”

The company said as of today, Firework has more than 450 million monthly views and has set out a larger mission to unite websites against the exploitative walled gardens and power the open web for the next 20 years.

Tapping into this opportunity Firework’s tech enables any simple text and image-based website or ecommerce platform to deliver a social media like immersive and engaging experience with swipe-able, exciting, brand focused vertical short videos.

Jason Holland, President of Global Business, said, “Firework will power internet for the next 2 decades with vertical video web stories as a currency. As we upgrade and connect the global open web for Internet 3.0, publishers and businesses will leverage on another in creating a unified content consumption experience that’s never been made available. All of this is driven by Firework technology, content creation tools, e-commerce capabilities, monetisation innovation, and data-first capabilities. We will exceed 5 billion monthly views by Q4 2021.”

Nair further added, “Firework has created an ecosystem with which it is empowering both publishers and brands to independently be able to offer the best of social media without having to share user data and compromise on privacy issues. Our existing publishers and brands are deriving much more value in the form of engagement, stickiness for their own platform rather than contributing to the social media platforms."

From an India point of view, the company has ranked the country right top of its priority list and is planning to make India a hub for rolling out strategies and innovations.