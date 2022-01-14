Shiprocket acquires B2B logistics aggregator Rocketbox, its 2nd since Zomato-led funding round

Logistics fulfillment startup Shiprocket has acquired Rocketbox — a business-to-business (B2B) truck aggregator platform — to offer cargo shipping solutions to e-retailers.

This is Shiprocket's second acquisition since it raised $185 million in Series E funding round led by Zomato , Singapore-based Temasek & Lightrock India in Dec, 2021.

Last week, the Zomato-backed startup announced its plan to pick up a majority stake in Wigzo Tech — a data platform that helps brands analyze consumer behavior.

With these acquisitions, Shiprocket wants to help online retailers offer a more end-to-end experience to customers.

"Given the rapidly changing consumer expectations and their preference for quick, seamless deliveries, it’s imperative to ensure all legs of the supply chain are optimized," said Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO, Shiprocket.

Launched in June 2015, Rocketbox began as an intra-city on-demand truck provider with over 5,000 drivers on its platform.

After securing Series A funding from Delhivery and expanding operations, Rocketbox launched an application suite, which includes vendor payment, client billing, fleet management, client dashboard, and driver app.

Post-acquisition, Rocketbox founders will join Shiprocket and continue to build the cargo product, which is an artificial intelligence-enabled system that offers comparative analysis to customers, allowing them to identify the right courier partner based on requirements and budget.

"Rocketbox has a cutting-edge platform which extends Shiprocket’s capabilities to B2B use-cases as well as bulk movement using cargo carriers. The platform brings along a host of features which will help retailers save time, cost, and effort, allowing a smooth end-to-end logistics experience," said Goel.

Founded in 2017, Shiprocket is an e-commerce logistics platform, which helps over 2.5 lakh SMEs, direct-to-consumer (D2C) retailers and social commerce sellers fulfill online orders. It claims to deliver packets to more than 66 million consumers annually.