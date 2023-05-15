Shilpa Shetty invests Rs 2.25 crore in Shark Tank fame, Direct-to-Consumer startup, WickedGud

The Mumbai-based company, 100Percent Nourishment Pvt Ltd, which markets healthy indulgent food products under the WickedGud brand, has raised Rs 2.25 crore from Shetty, further solidifying its position in the growing health foods sector.

WickedGud, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup, announced on Monday a significant investment from Bollywood actress and fitness guru, Shilpa Shetty. The Mumbai-based company, 100Percent Nourishment Pvt Ltd, which markets healthy indulgent food products under the WickedGud brand, said that it has raised Rs 2.25 crore from Shetty.

"This latest investment from Shetty, a serial start-up investor known for her healthy lifestyle advocacy, follows previous funding from Titan Capital, Mumbai Angels, NB Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, Venture Catalyst, and other marquee founder angels including boAt co-founder Aman Gupta," the company said in a statement.

WickedGud, established in 2021 by Bhuman Dani, Monish Debnath, and Soumalya Biswas, said that it is on a mission to "unjunk" India. The brand added that it has seen a growth rate of over 300 percent in the past year.

WickedGud gained further exposure on Shark Tank India Season 2's grand finale episode, leading to an expansion into international markets including the UAE, Singapore, Mauritius, and Nepal. The brand's products can be purchased directly from its website and are also available on Amazon, blinkit, BigBasket, SwiggyInstamart, Zepto, and Flipkart, among others.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shilpa Shetty to the WickedGud family," said Bhuman Dani, Founder and CEO of WickedGud. "Her love for food and fitness aligns with our brand values and mission. We believe that her influence will help us reach a wider audience, promoting conscious consumption."