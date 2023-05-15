Shilpa Shetty invests Rs 2.25 crore in Shark Tank fame, Direct-to-Consumer startup, WickedGud

The Mumbai-based company, 100Percent Nourishment Pvt Ltd, which markets healthy indulgent food products under the WickedGud brand, has raised Rs 2.25 crore from Shetty, further solidifying its position in the growing health foods sector.

WickedGud, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup, announced on Monday a significant investment from Bollywood actress and fitness guru, Shilpa Shetty. The Mumbai-based company, 100Percent Nourishment Pvt Ltd, which markets healthy indulgent food products under the WickedGud brand, said that it has raised Rs 2.25 crore from Shetty.

"This latest investment from Shetty, a serial start-up investor known for her healthy lifestyle advocacy, follows previous funding from Titan Capital, Mumbai Angels, NB Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, Venture Catalyst, and other marquee founder angels including boAt co-founder Aman Gupta," the company said in a statement.