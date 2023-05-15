English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsShilpa Shetty invests Rs 2.25 crore in Shark Tank fame, Direct to Consumer startup, WickedGud

Shilpa Shetty invests Rs 2.25 crore in Shark Tank fame, Direct-to-Consumer startup, WickedGud

Shilpa Shetty invests Rs 2.25 crore in Shark Tank fame, Direct-to-Consumer startup, WickedGud
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 3:51:03 PM IST (Published)

The Mumbai-based company, 100Percent Nourishment Pvt Ltd, which markets healthy indulgent food products under the WickedGud brand, has raised Rs 2.25 crore from Shetty, further solidifying its position in the growing health foods sector.

WickedGud, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup, announced on Monday a significant investment from Bollywood actress and fitness guru, Shilpa Shetty. The Mumbai-based company, 100Percent Nourishment Pvt Ltd, which markets healthy indulgent food products under the WickedGud brand, said that it has raised Rs 2.25 crore from Shetty.

"This latest investment from Shetty, a serial start-up investor known for her healthy lifestyle advocacy, follows previous funding from Titan Capital, Mumbai Angels, NB Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, Venture Catalyst, and other marquee founder angels including boAt co-founder Aman Gupta," the company said in a statement.
WickedGud, established in 2021 by Bhuman Dani, Monish Debnath, and Soumalya Biswas, said that it is on a mission to "unjunk" India. The brand added that it has seen a growth rate of over 300 percent in the past year. 
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X