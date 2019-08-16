ShareChat raises $100 million in Series D funding led by Twitter

Regional language social media platform ShareChat raised $100 million in Series D funding led by Twitter along with existing investors SAIF Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners, the company said in a press release.

With the latest funding, ShareChat has now raised about $224 million and plans to strengthen the technology infrastructure for its platform as the company looks to scale its business, the Bengaluru-based startup said.

“This is a very exciting time for us at ShareChat as we see our platform growing rapidly. With this new round of funding, we are positioned to take the next leap in our growth story. As we scale up, our focus remains to help the ShareChat community better express themselves in the comfort of their native language,” Ankush Sachdeva, CEO, ShareChat ​said.

The company is also looking to introduce more features on its App to make the experience seamless across devices for its customers, it said.

Twitter and TrustBridge Partners joined the existing investors of the company for the first time, other existing investors include Shunwei Capital, India Quotient and Morningside Venture Capital.

The San Francisco based social media giant has been looking to endeavour in small cities in India, at a time when its user growth has plateaued, and ShareChat provides Twitter with that advantage. As per a report by The Economic Times, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was personally involved in the transaction.