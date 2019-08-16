Business
ShareChat raises $100 million in Series D funding led by Twitter
Updated : August 16, 2019 08:24 AM IST
With the latest rounds of funding, ShareChat has now raised about $224 million and plans to strengthen the technology infrastructure for its platform as the company looks to scale its business, the Bengaluru-based startup said.
The company is also looking to introduce more features on its App to make the experience seamless across devices for its customers, it said.
Twitter and TrustBridge Partners joined the existing investors of the company for the first time, other existing investors include Shunwei Capital, India Quotient and Morningside Venture Capital.
