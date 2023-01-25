homestartup News

ShareChat co founders step down as CTO and COO, to remain on the board

ShareChat co-founders step down as CTO and COO, to remain on the board

2 Min(s) Read

By Shruti Malhotra  Jan 25, 2023 7:59:29 PM IST (Published)

ShareChat's third Co-Founder, Ankush Sachdeva, will continue as CEO. In recent years, the unicorn has built a strong leadership team, and many of the responsibilities held by Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan will now rest with Manohar Singh Charan and Gaurav Bhatia.

ShareChat Co-Founders Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan have stepped down from their roles as chief technology officer (CTO) and chief operating officer (COO), respectively, according to a spokesperson of the social media company. However, they will remain on the board of ShareChat, which they helped build into a unicorn.

Recommended Articles

View All

Rs 8,000 crore: What it cost PhonePe to shift domicile to India from Singapore

Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | Experts seek more tax relief on savings and fixed deposits

Jan 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 — Awaiting a deeper policy push into green energy and environment

Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: A look at the top knocks of the batsman as he turns 35

Jan 25, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

The company was founded in 2015 by Singh, Ahsan, and Ankush Sachdeva, who remains as CEO. The three have worked together for nearly eight years to build ShareChat into the successful company it is today. However, in recent years, the company has built a strong leadership team, and many of the responsibilities held by Singh and Ahsan will now rest with Manohar Singh Charan and Gaurav Bhatia, who will lead the management and engineering roles, respectively.


Also Read: How Shark Tank India gave startup brand TeaFit its biggest marketing lift

Despite the leadership changes, the company will continue to honour the contributions of Singh and Ahsan, who have played a vital role in building the company. Their expertise and guidance will continue to be valuable assets to ShareChat as the company moves forward.

In other news, last week the company also announced that it has sacked nearly 600 employees. The company's management said the decision was a difficult one but necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of the company.

Also Read: Swiggy layoffs: Nearly 600 employees likely to be affected, says media report

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ShareChat

Next Article

Budget 2023 | Ease of doing business should be further streamlined to support the growth of startups