ShareChat co-founders step down as CTO and COO, to remain on the board

ShareChat's third Co-Founder, Ankush Sachdeva, will continue as CEO. In recent years, the unicorn has built a strong leadership team, and many of the responsibilities held by Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan will now rest with Manohar Singh Charan and Gaurav Bhatia.

ShareChat Co-Founders Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan have stepped down from their roles as chief technology officer (CTO) and chief operating officer (COO), respectively, according to a spokesperson of the social media company. However, they will remain on the board of ShareChat, which they helped build into a unicorn.

The company was founded in 2015 by Singh, Ahsan, and Ankush Sachdeva, who remains as CEO. The three have worked together for nearly eight years to build ShareChat into the successful company it is today. However, in recent years, the company has built a strong leadership team, and many of the responsibilities held by Singh and Ahsan will now rest with Manohar Singh Charan and Gaurav Bhatia, who will lead the management and engineering roles, respectively.

Also Read: How Shark Tank India gave startup brand TeaFit its biggest marketing lift

Despite the leadership changes, the company will continue to honour the contributions of Singh and Ahsan, who have played a vital role in building the company. Their expertise and guidance will continue to be valuable assets to ShareChat as the company moves forward.

In other news, last week the company also announced that it has sacked nearly 600 employees. The company's management said the decision was a difficult one but necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of the company.