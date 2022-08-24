Servify secures $65M in Series D funding driven by 10 times growth in two years

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Servify has recently extended its platform to enable affordable product purchases and will also scale this offering with the raised capital.

Global product lifecycle management platform - Servify has secured $65M as part of its ongoing Series D funding round, led by Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund.

In addition, strategic investors like AmTrust, family offices like that of Pidilite, and existing investors including Iron Pillar, BEENEXT, Blume Ventures, and DMI Sparkle Fund participated in the round.

The funds will be used to further grow the business in international markets and strengthen the technology platform that supports brands and consumers during product usage and support (damage protection, extended warranty) and product end-of-life events.

Recently, the Company has extended its platform to enable affordable product purchases (such as No Cost EMI, instant discounts, etc.) and will also scale this offering with the raised capital.

"We are building a massive, global business from India that is already at an annual revenue run rate of over $130M and is on the verge of turning profitable,” said Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder of Servify.

“Servify differentiates itself by directly partnering with the brands and their ecosystem to deliver a great experience across the product lifecycle for consumers. We are fortunate to have the strong backing of our partners, customers, and investors, even during these tough market conditions,” he added.

“Servify truly enables global electronics OEMs to connect and engage with their customers in a way that provides customer delight. Product protection is no longer an afterthought; in fact, it is rapidly taking centre stage for both OEMs and consumers.," said Apurva Patel, Managing Partner at Singularity Growth.

"We, therefore, see Servify steadily moving towards global leadership in this massive addressable market of over $100 billion and are confident that they will deliver a great outcome for all of us.”

“We are delighted to partner with Sreevathsa and his outstanding global team who have expanded into North America, Europe, Middle East, Turkey, and Asia in a short period,” Patel added.

Anand Prasanna, Managing Partner at Iron Pillar, said, “We are delighted to support Servify in its spectacular growth since their series B round and are very pleased with their remarkable global execution on a very tough but a very big business opportunity.”

Servify, which started its journey in India in 2015 has increasingly gained adoption in North America, the European Union, the UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other GCC countries. Employing more than 700 people globally, Servify has partnered with over 75 top brands, including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Etisalat, Croma, Walmart, Reliance Retail, Amazon amongst others.

Servify integrates multiple OEM Brands and their sales and service ecosystem through its product lifecycle management platform product ownership experience.